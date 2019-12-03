12Kviews
31 Comics That I Created To Make People Laugh (New Pics)
Hi, I'm Vincent, the creator of these webcomics and I have always had a passion for making people laugh. Since I was often doodling during lessons, comic strips seemed to be the perfect medium to share my creative ideas with the internet. So in 2013, I started the webcomic LOLNEIN.
Most of these cartoon drawings are about inanimate objects which come to life. That's because I have always, especially as a child, personified things around me. And since a lot of my funny comics are about everyday objects, many people can strongly relate to them. Some comics might even change how you look at all the everyday objects around you. For instance, what do mugs think about? Do electronic devices brag about their abilities? And how does your food feel?
For this post, I put together a little selection of my latest funny ideas I thought you might enjoy. Have fun!
BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE! Each comic also has a bonus panel which you can find on my website (link below).
Electric Scooter vs. Regular Scooter
You can find all "But can you do this" comics here: https://lolnein.com/2013/08/28/smartphones/
How Is The Food
TikTok
Motorola Razr vs. Flip Phone
Mad Mug
Ps4 vs. Nintendo Switch
Hairstyles
Zeitgeist
Wonderful Sunshine
Candlelight Dinner
Look on the bright side! If the pentagram is lighting up, then *some... one* is happy, right?
Lighting Issues
Loving Technology
Coffee Machine vs. French Press
I love these comics !!!!!!! They make me laugh and miss the old days
this are great. plz make more if you can!
Love it! Those bonuses on your website are great additions. Also, I have just found out that I have very, very obtuse digestive system :D
