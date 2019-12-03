Hi, I'm Vincent, the creator of these webcomics and I have always had a passion for making people laugh. Since I was often doodling during lessons, comic strips seemed to be the perfect medium to share my creative ideas with the internet. So in 2013, I started the webcomic LOLNEIN.

Most of these cartoon drawings are about inanimate objects which come to life. That's because I have always, especially as a child, personified things around me. And since a lot of my funny comics are about everyday objects, many people can strongly relate to them. Some comics might even change how you look at all the everyday objects around you. For instance, what do mugs think about? Do electronic devices brag about their abilities? And how does your food feel?

For this post, I put together a little selection of my latest funny ideas I thought you might enjoy. Have fun!

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE! Each comic also has a bonus panel which you can find on my website (link below).

Electric Scooter vs. Regular Scooter

2 years ago

You can find all "But can you do this" comics here: https://lolnein.com/2013/08/28/smartphones/

How Is The Food

MARCO SOLIS
MARCO SOLIS
2 years ago

that one is good

TikTok

Louisiana Lover
Louisiana Lover
2 years ago

lol!

Motorola Razr vs. Flip Phone

Ciara Jefferson
Ciara Jefferson
2 years ago

oh no.

Mad Mug

Ciara Jefferson
Ciara Jefferson
2 years ago

*sweats

Ps4 vs. Nintendo Switch

Thunder
Thunder
2 years ago

Again that naughty face in the second frame

Hairstyles

Zeitgeist

Sarawyn
Sarawyn
2 years ago

😃😃😃

Wonderful Sunshine

Eline
Eline
13 minutes ago

And mine are not anymore. Thanks sun, you're too bright for me.

Candlelight Dinner

April Simnel
April Simnel
2 years ago (edited)

Look on the bright side! If the pentagram is lighting up, then *some... one* is happy, right?

Lighting Issues

Loving Technology

Daria B
Daria B
2 years ago

Punching your printer won't solve a thing. I treat mine better. I open its back and carefully remove the paper. ♥

Coffee Machine vs. French Press

VICTORIA HERNANDEZ
VICTORIA HERNANDEZ
2 years ago

I love these comics !!!!!!! They make me laugh and miss the old days

Horror Movie

Pudgecat
Pudgecat
2 years ago

The pepper that falls out while he does it

Don’t Move

James Bond
James Bond
2 years ago

my eyes are tingly

Improve Your Sleep

VICTORIA HERNANDEZ
VICTORIA HERNANDEZ
2 years ago

He did what the Doctor said ...

Make The Cut

Dynein
Dynein
2 years ago

...buttered bread?

Vandalism

Ciara Jefferson
Ciara Jefferson
2 years ago

*it turns white

The Perfect House

Get This Party Started

LGBT Freak
LGBT Freak
2 years ago

ill be ur friend door

The Worst Shower

Math Problem

LGBT Freak
LGBT Freak
2 years ago

me everyday when I do math

Ghost Fashion

Nupraptor
Nupraptor
2 years ago

This kills the joke.

One Of The Best

Universal Pen

LGBT Freak
LGBT Freak
2 years ago

the frustration is REAL

Super Smash Bros

LGBT Freak
LGBT Freak
2 years ago

don't do it!

Love Is Scary

Jeff
Jeff
2 years ago

All you’d see is straight up skelly legs walking towards you if it was haunting you.

How Are We Feeling Today

Ghost Problems

juice
juice
2 years ago

is that the sheet on the mattress talking?

Bird Strike

Still Waters

