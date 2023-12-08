ADVERTISEMENT

A comic artist named Jorgen Van Santen from Oslo, Norway, began exploring the afterlife through his funny comics. "Death & the Maiden" has two main characters, one being death itself and the other, a young woman who passed away in an accident. Through their unique friendship, we get introduced to the afterlife, its perks, and funny differences between the world of living and dead.

In a recent interview with Bored Panda, Jorgen shared what inspired him to explore this concept: “I've always been both terrified of – and fascinated by – death. And as a secular person, I struggle with the idea that there probably won’t be a life after death. Therefore, I decided to create my own interpretation of the realm of death. The result might not be perfect, but I think it's better than many other theories about what happens when we die."

So, without further ado, we invite you to take a look into Jorgen's version of the afterlife.

