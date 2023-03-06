My 69 Funny Comics Depicting Everyday Life And Struggles
Life can be tough, and I have certainly never felt like the lucky one. Despite my doubts about the awesomeness of life, I have found a way to infuse joy into this boring existence: I draw comics and share them with others. With comics, even a breakup can become a joke, and a lost job can be a source of laughter. Since life already sucks, why not create a world that makes everyone laugh and allows them to escape this f**king world? Welcome to @miss.w.diary comic world.
The birth of Miss.W began with my postgraduate graduation design. During my postgraduate studies, I failed and achieved low marks. I also faced pressure from finding jobs, depression due to a terrible relationship, and the torture of the COVID lockdown. At that time, I was living in the dark. When my friend said he likes this world, I responded with a resounding "F**k this world!" This attitude inspired me to create my comic book "Escape this F**king World" (graduation design).
After graduating, I couldn't help but wonder, "What's the meaning of my work? Is it just for letting some tutors judge and give me a mark for what I have done?" That's when I realized that I shouldn't stop doing comics. They saved me from my horrible life, and I want more people to see them. I want to tell people who have experienced similar things that there's still some fun in life. If we can't escape it, then f**k it. So, I started creating more and posting comics on Instagram.
That's when I named my character Miss.W. "W" means worry and is the first letter of my family name. I didn't want to give her a specific name like Lilly, Amy, or anything like that because I am a myth!
In the end, I hope you enjoy my stories. Let's escape this f**king world together!