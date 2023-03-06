Life can be tough, and I have certainly never felt like the lucky one. Despite my doubts about the awesomeness of life, I have found a way to infuse joy into this boring existence: I draw comics and share them with others. With comics, even a breakup can become a joke, and a lost job can be a source of laughter. Since life already sucks, why not create a world that makes everyone laugh and allows them to escape this f**king world? Welcome to @miss.w.diary comic world.

The birth of Miss.W began with my postgraduate graduation design. During my postgraduate studies, I failed and achieved low marks. I also faced pressure from finding jobs, depression due to a terrible relationship, and the torture of the COVID lockdown. At that time, I was living in the dark. When my friend said he likes this world, I responded with a resounding "F**k this world!" This attitude inspired me to create my comic book "Escape this F**king World" (graduation design).

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Which Button Do You Press? I Need Help!

Which Button Do You Press? I Need Help!

Report

12points
Miss.w.diary
POST
Sabi Cute
Sabi Cute
Community Member
21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This kept me thinking all day 🤔

2
2points
reply
View more comments

After graduating, I couldn't help but wonder, "What's the meaning of my work? Is it just for letting some tutors judge and give me a mark for what I have done?" That's when I realized that I shouldn't stop doing comics. They saved me from my horrible life, and I want more people to see them. I want to tell people who have experienced similar things that there's still some fun in life. If we can't escape it, then f**k it. So, I started creating more and posting comics on Instagram.

That's when I named my character Miss.W. "W" means worry and is the first letter of my family name. I didn't want to give her a specific name like Lilly, Amy, or anything like that because I am a myth!

In the end, I hope you enjoy my stories. Let's escape this f**king world together!
#2

Food For Thought

Food For Thought

Report

12points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#3

Why Do You Feel Sad?

Why Do You Feel Sad?

Report

11points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#4

I Thought Coffee Will Help Me To Wake Up… But…

I Thought Coffee Will Help Me To Wake Up… But…

Report

10points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#5

Windy Days Be Like

Windy Days Be Like

Report

9points
Miss.w.diary
POST
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eye injuries are the worst💀

0
0points
reply
#6

I Don’t Know What To Say But…

I Don’t Know What To Say But…

Report

8points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#7

Don’t Sit In A Weird Position For A Long Time… That’s A Painful Process

Don’t Sit In A Weird Position For A Long Time… That’s A Painful Process

Report

8points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#8

I Want To Say, "No, There’s Another Person Sitting Here, You Just Can’t See Them"

I Want To Say, "No, There’s Another Person Sitting Here, You Just Can’t See Them"

Report

7points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#9

What Meditation Helped Me With? Hmmm, I Know What I Can Eat For Dinner Now!

What Meditation Helped Me With? Hmmm, I Know What I Can Eat For Dinner Now!

Report

7points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#10

How To Bake Viennese Biscuits

How To Bake Viennese Biscuits

Report

7points
Miss.w.diary
POST
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ngl I want to try this

0
0points
reply
#11

How To Stay Warm On Winter Friday Night

How To Stay Warm On Winter Friday Night

Report

7points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#12

Hmmmm Boxing Day?

Hmmmm Boxing Day?

Report

7points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#13

Don't Overeat

Don't Overeat

Report

6points
Miss.w.diary
POST
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm afraid you haven't activated the special reserve for desserts yet.

0
0points
reply
#14

Why...? I Want More Holiday!

Why...? I Want More Holiday!

Report

5points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#15

Don’t Let Me Do Phone Calls Please!

Don’t Let Me Do Phone Calls Please!

Report

5points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#16

First Working Day After A Long Holiday

First Working Day After A Long Holiday

Report

5points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#17

It’s Hard To Be Confident About My Second Language

It’s Hard To Be Confident About My Second Language

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#18

My Sunday Panic

My Sunday Panic

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#19

Period Pain Is Killing Me But I Am In The Office

Period Pain Is Killing Me But I Am In The Office

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#20

When You Buy Perfumes Online

When You Buy Perfumes Online

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#21

R.i.p

R.i.p

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#22

When You Feel These… Be Careful, A Period Is Coming!

When You Feel These… Be Careful, A Period Is Coming!

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#23

On A Monday Morning, My Body Went To Work But My Soul Was Still In Bed…

On A Monday Morning, My Body Went To Work But My Soul Was Still In Bed…

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish my soul could transfer some of its energy to me rn

0
0points
reply
#24

Such A Waste Of Money, Bought A Lot Sh*t, But Not The Thing I Need!

Such A Waste Of Money, Bought A Lot Sh*t, But Not The Thing I Need!

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#25

When I Do Yoga Without Tying My Hair Up

When I Do Yoga Without Tying My Hair Up

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#26

Buy Or Not To Buy… This Is A Question…

Buy Or Not To Buy… This Is A Question…

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#27

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#28

Is My Christmas Wish That Hard?

Is My Christmas Wish That Hard?

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#29

I Know My 2023 Will Be An Awesome Year

I Know My 2023 Will Be An Awesome Year

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#30

So, What I Can Cook With Leftover Baby Spinach?

So, What I Can Cook With Leftover Baby Spinach?

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#31

After Exploring This World, I Do Feel Better

After Exploring This World, I Do Feel Better

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#32

Ah Netflix, Give Me Something New Please

Ah Netflix, Give Me Something New Please

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#33

Loud Fart Is Not Always Smelly

Loud Fart Is Not Always Smelly

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#34

Netflix: I Guess You Are Not Watching This Sh*t For That Long Of A Time

Netflix: I Guess You Are Not Watching This Sh*t For That Long Of A Time

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#35

Don't Run Away!

Don't Run Away!

Report

4points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#36

Food Gives You Energy... But Don’t Eat Too Much

Food Gives You Energy... But Don’t Eat Too Much

Report

3points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#37

Sorry I Lied About How Much I Can Eat At The Beginning

Sorry I Lied About How Much I Can Eat At The Beginning

Report

3points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#38

Say What?!

Say What?!

Report

3points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#39

Ooooh Come Back, Please... Sunday!

Ooooh Come Back, Please... Sunday!

Report

3points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#40

Well, The Art Video Tutorial Made Me Feel I Can Do Nice Art As Well…

Well, The Art Video Tutorial Made Me Feel I Can Do Nice Art As Well…

Report

3points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#41

Well, Be Careful, Don’t Trust Pigeons, They Are Robbers

Well, Be Careful, Don’t Trust Pigeons, They Are Robbers

Report

3points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#42

I Wonder Where The Eyelashes And Dust Go, After They Suddenly Disappear When I Rub My Eyes

I Wonder Where The Eyelashes And Dust Go, After They Suddenly Disappear When I Rub My Eyes

Report

3points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#43

Don’t Ruin The Plans At The Last Minute!

Don’t Ruin The Plans At The Last Minute!

Report

3points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#44

It's Hard To Pick Some Food From The Delivery App

It's Hard To Pick Some Food From The Delivery App

Report

3points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#45

Life Of Crow

Life Of Crow

Report

3points
Miss.w.diary
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Mulled Wine Is Nice, But… What Are Is Cloves?

Mulled Wine Is Nice, But… What Are Is Cloves?

Report

3points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#47

Just A Bite By Accident

Just A Bite By Accident

Report

3points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#48

I Can Never Have The Perfect Hair Before Going Out

I Can Never Have The Perfect Hair Before Going Out

Report

3points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#49

I Guess Zombies Don't Need To Work That Long

I Guess Zombies Don't Need To Work That Long

Report

3points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#50

On The Way... Don't Try Find Out The Truth, It's Not Good For Our Friendship

On The Way... Don't Try Find Out The Truth, It's Not Good For Our Friendship

Report

3points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#51

I Will Do It Myself, So Don't Tell Me To Do It!

I Will Do It Myself, So Don't Tell Me To Do It!

Report

2points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#52

Ops, I Just Heard A Sound… And The Sound Told Me To Do It!

Ops, I Just Heard A Sound… And The Sound Told Me To Do It!

Report

2points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#53

Okay I Got It, Okay I Forgot It!

Okay I Got It, Okay I Forgot It!

Report

2points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#54

I Hate Winter Time! I Need Sunshine!

I Hate Winter Time! I Need Sunshine!

Report

2points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#55

Winter Morning Problem Solved

Winter Morning Problem Solved

Report

2points
Miss.w.diary
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Poo On The Road Is Like A Post Instagram Without Tags

Poo On The Road Is Like A Post Instagram Without Tags

Report

2points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#57

How Can I Forget The Stupid Things I Have Done Before!?

How Can I Forget The Stupid Things I Have Done Before!?

Report

2points
Miss.w.diary
POST
#58

I Saw A Beautiful Shooting Star In Scarborough When I Was On A Trip

I Saw A Beautiful Shooting Star In Scarborough When I Was On A Trip

Report

1point
Miss.w.diary
POST
#59

Winter Time In UK Is Frustrating

Winter Time In UK Is Frustrating

Report

1point
Miss.w.diary
POST
#60

Wait, What? Is A Chair Supposed To Be Sat On?

Wait, What? Is A Chair Supposed To Be Sat On?

Report

1point
Miss.w.diary
POST
#61

'clip, Clip, Clip' Sounds Is The Key For Being A Successful Vlogger

'clip, Clip, Clip' Sounds Is The Key For Being A Successful Vlogger

Report

1point
Miss.w.diary
POST
#62

Here's A Guide For How To Fix Laptop

Here's A Guide For How To Fix Laptop

Report

1point
Miss.w.diary
POST
#63

I Deserve Something After Workout

I Deserve Something After Workout

Report

1point
Miss.w.diary
POST
#64

The Most Satisfying Moment In My Life

The Most Satisfying Moment In My Life

Report

1point
Miss.w.diary
POST
#65

Such A Gentleman, Knows I Need Money

Such A Gentleman, Knows I Need Money

Report

1point
Miss.w.diary
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

A Good Question To Ask

A Good Question To Ask

Report

1point
Miss.w.diary
POST
#67

I Am Saving Them!

I Am Saving Them!

Report

1point
Miss.w.diary
POST
#68

I Don't Want To Die In A Shower, That Would Be Embarrassing

I Don't Want To Die In A Shower, That Would Be Embarrassing

Report

1point
Miss.w.diary
POST
#69

If I Cut My Ear... Maybe I Will Be An Influencer On Tiktok

If I Cut My Ear... Maybe I Will Be An Influencer On Tiktok

Report

0points
Miss.w.diary
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!