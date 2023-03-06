Life can be tough, and I have certainly never felt like the lucky one. Despite my doubts about the awesomeness of life, I have found a way to infuse joy into this boring existence: I draw comics and share them with others. With comics, even a breakup can become a joke, and a lost job can be a source of laughter. Since life already sucks, why not create a world that makes everyone laugh and allows them to escape this f**king world? Welcome to @miss.w.diary comic world.

The birth of Miss.W began with my postgraduate graduation design. During my postgraduate studies, I failed and achieved low marks. I also faced pressure from finding jobs, depression due to a terrible relationship, and the torture of the COVID lockdown. At that time, I was living in the dark. When my friend said he likes this world, I responded with a resounding "F**k this world!" This attitude inspired me to create my comic book "Escape this F**king World" (graduation design).

