Fifty years ago, things were different, people would get married and have children in their twenties, buy a house and seemingly have their life figured out. But times have changed. Today, with an overcrowded planet and a focus on careers, many people in the West choose not to have children or they delay starting a family. More than 1 in 5 US adults don't want kids.

If your phone's photo collection is brimming with images of puppies and cats rather than snapshots of little humans, this post will likely strike a chord with you. The subreddit 'Child-Free Memes' and the Instagram page 'Child Free Memes' are all about the pleasures of a life untouched by diapers and tantrums.

So kick back, grab yourself a cup of coffee, and enjoy our new curated selection from these pages. As Samantha from 'Sex and the City' once said, this place is for double cappuccinos, not for double strollers.

#1

Anytime They Ask

Anytime They Ask

Together, these pages have gathered a community of over 5k members who share a common viewpoint: life's purpose doesn't solely revolve around having children. In the past, waiting to have children was mostly seen among wealthier Americans, especially in big cities on the coasts. Educated women often postponed having babies until their careers were stable, usually in their early thirties. But in the last ten years, as more women from all backgrounds focus on education and work, delaying starting a family has become a common trend among women throughout the United States.
#2

Thanos Was Right?

Thanos Was Right?

#3

So Good

So Good

Since 2007, the number of women in their twenties having babies has gone down by 28 percent. Most of the decrease is among unmarried women. Only women in their thirties and forties have been having more babies, but even that has gone down in the last three years. Caitlin Myers, an economist at Middlebury College told 'The New York Times': "The story here is about young women, whose births are plummeting". She added that "the birthrate is falling fastest in places with the greatest job growth — where women have more incentive to wait."
#4

Democracy

Democracy

#5

Michael Largey
Michael Largey
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But these were all decisions made by a male. So they're ok.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

Those who advocate against having babies even have a name for themselves: anti-natalists. Not only do they encourage families without children but also the gradual fading away of people. While it started long ago in ancient Greece, social media has recently made this idea much more popular. Even though there aren't many anti-natalists, some of their ideas, especially about the planet, are starting to become more popular. According to the BBC, "Among them are concerns about genetic inheritance, not wanting children to suffer, the concept of consent, and worries about overpopulation and the environment."
#7

Turn Abouts Fair Play

Turn Abouts Fair Play

Spanish Cat
Spanish Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When my family didn't really want a cat (we lived in a rented home, so it would be hard transporting it) a flea-ridden, but cute street cat entered our home. We sterilized him, de-flea'd him and he just stayed in our home.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#8

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To young people without kids: Don't do this: If you're in a relationship and both agree on not having kids and your partner changes their mind (after a few years); don't allow yourself to be persuaded against your conviction! Later regret is one thing, but it can also result in resentment against to kid(s), and it can even leave you feeling trapped, and end up as a new mental trauma.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Italy vs. The Wiggles

Italy vs. The Wiggles

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don’t we, you know, pity animals whose entire life is finding food and producing offspring? And don’t we spay them when we adopt them? And when we spay them, don’t we say, “this is wonderful, now she can relax and enjoy HER life, and play with toys and bask in the sun, and NOT have to spend her entire existence producing babies!” So why don’t we afford ourselves the same grace of opinion?

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Although anti-natalist groups may use pessimistic language, they don't appear to pose a violent risk. When discussing extinction, it's more of a discussion than an actual danger. Most people online don't talk about hurting anyone.
#10

TheElderNom
TheElderNom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder what percentage is hoping for positive vs. negative results.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

It's That Simple

It's That Simple

#12

Atleast 3 Money

Atleast 3 Money

However, there's a catch. In less developed countries, large families with numerous children are often the norm. From cultural values to social fairness, there are various reasons why poor families might have many children, and these factors also lead to high birth rates in less wealthy countries. From cultural values to social fairness, let's look at some main reasons.
#13

They Are Irritating

They Are Irritating

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be honest, adults without manners are far worse than any of these

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Shocker, But It Has To Be Said

Shocker, But It Has To Be Said

Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doesn't even make you a GOOD PARENT!

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#15

Accurate

Accurate

In places where children are regarded as blessings according to religious beliefs, having a bigger family is seen as a greater blessing. In many parts of the Global South, couples without children may experience social stigma. Impoverished families, particularly those relying on farming, may have more children to assist with their way of life, including taking care of older family members and younger siblings as they grow up.
#16

#17

One Of My Favourites

One Of My Favourites

#18

In the end, people's perspectives on having children and the size of their families can be quite complicated. It's affected by things like culture, money, and society, all which play a role in shaping how people decide about having children.
#19

#20

Little Johnny...and Laura
Little Johnny...and Laura
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We are not all given the choice. Some of us are unable to conceive..

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Just Stop Asking

Just Stop Asking

Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I KNOW you know the problems that I have. You seriously think *I'D* make a good parent to a human child? You criticize my 'mental illnesses' and yet you want me to have KIDS?" -me, circa my 20s to my tia(s)

0
0points
reply
View more comments

With child-free memes, we're all about celebrating the choice to take a different path. From giggles over pet companions to nods of agreement about life without the usual parenting stuff, our funny collection shows a life free from the usual rules. We're not trying to make anyone upset; it's all about personal choices. Let's keep in mind that life offers endless possibilities, and the choices we make shape our unique journey. Continue scrolling for a dose of light laughter, and explore our past editions on the topic here and here.
#22

#23

#24

Good One

Good One

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

41 years and it hasn’t happened yet!

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Oh God

Oh God

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, that depression is just postponed...and one day will make that childrens lives a living hell.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#26

That’s Just Volume 1

That’s Just Volume 1

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the few books I would prefer to have on a Kindle.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

Marco Richter
Marco Richter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ask them back: "How can you sleep at night?"

2
2points
reply
#32

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only those who have had both can compare. "Brocolli is the nicest thing on the planet" "Have you tried chocolate?" "No, but I know that nothing can be nicer than brocolli" Now you might be happy with your choice not to taste chocolate, and that's just fine. But you can't say love for a dog is the same or as intense as love for a child. I've had both, and in my case, it's not even in the same galaxy, and I really like brocolli.

-3
-3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

#34

Hehe

Hehe

#35

Yeet!

Yeet!

#36

Isabella
Isabella
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or "Your kid is not special, he is just doing kid's stuff".

0
0points
reply
#37

Such A Hard Decision

Such A Hard Decision

Christina Wang
Christina Wang
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ikr its such a hard decision! (Have money, time and freedom for the rest of my life)

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#38

Witty Title Here =)

Witty Title Here =)

#39

Hilarious

Hilarious

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Know too many people who stupidly thought this would solve their problems

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#40

Wife And I Heard It The Other Day

Wife And I Heard It The Other Day

#41

Ain’t Gonna Be Me!

Ain’t Gonna Be Me!

#42

#43

#44

A Purse Full Of Love I Guess

A Purse Full Of Love I Guess

#45

Yeet

Yeet

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As they say, “yeetus the fetus”.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

If I Can't Get An Abortion, I'll Just Remove The Whole Damn Thing Then!

If I Can't Get An Abortion, I'll Just Remove The Whole Damn Thing Then!

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, I´m not from Texas, but I did this and you should see faces of my religious ´pro-life´ members of family.

4
4points
reply
#47

Nails On A Chalkboard Man-

Nails On A Chalkboard Man-

Magazine
Magazine
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is idiotic. The talk of a 3 yo child is often much more interesting than the talk of many, many adults.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#48

Oh, The Bliss Of Parenthood!

Oh, The Bliss Of Parenthood!

#49

jTown608
jTown608
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will now raise fire spiders.

4
4points
reply
#50

#51

#52

Marco Richter
Marco Richter
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Children left unattended will be gifted with ice cream and lot's of coca cola

1
1point
reply
#53

#54

Accurate

Accurate

#55

PurpurLapsa
PurpurLapsa
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's true. I was expected to do chores, help with my siblings (3!) and no privacy at all. They mess up I got punished at least half of time. That's why I had my kid so late in my early 30's. I had freedom for the first time when I left home to study in another town far far away. Don't get me wrong - I love my siblings and there is happy memories as well, but I would never do that to my kid.

0
0points
reply
#56

It’s Scary Out There

It’s Scary Out There

#57

Ok Then Cry

Ok Then Cry

Spanish Cat
Spanish Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Myyyyyyyyy...... (Continue after me)

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#58

DC
DC
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Totally! Cat over any else, any time, every time!

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#59

#60

Best Costume Year Round

Best Costume Year Round

SoapsVonSoaps
SoapsVonSoaps
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's Jim Carrey from the film "yes man".

0
0points
reply
#61

Children

Children

#62

Marriage? Yes. Kids? Hell No

Marriage? Yes. Kids? Hell No

René Sauer
René Sauer
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh, where is that screenshot from?

0
0points
reply
#63

Quite True

Quite True

#64

#65