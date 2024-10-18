ADVERTISEMENT

With mainstream media primarily highlighting unpleasant events worldwide, it’s always refreshing to hear about acts of kindness towards another human being. Sadly, these behaviors don’t get as much attention as they should. 

Thankfully, the Chaotic Good subreddit is changing that. This online group shares good intentions manifested through unorthodox methods, to say the least. 

Here, you’ll see people stealing to provide for someone who can’t afford groceries, passing gas alongside someone so they won’t feel embarrassed, and drunkenly painting a crosswalk on a dangerous street. 

Scroll through and have a few feel-good moments today. Hopefully, this list will show you that despite all the negativity, there is still some good in this world.

#1

What A Great Idea From Thier Parents!

What A Great Idea From Thier Parents!

Rachel_Knight1 Report

    #2

    I Love It When We Rise Up Together To Destroy The Patriarchy ✊

    I Love It When We Rise Up Together To Destroy The Patriarchy ✊

    Puzzleheaded_Pie_888 Report

    #3

    A Very Effective Method Indeed

    A Very Effective Method Indeed

    EveryPassion8231 Report

    While it may sometimes feel like there is too much hate going around, kindness is an innate human trait. As University of Oxford researcher Dr. Oliver Scott Curry explained in an interview with CBS, it’s because “we are social animals.” 

    University of London psychologist Anat Bardi provided some survey results to the publication. According to the findings, people valued benevolence or kindness the most, edging out hedonism, creativity, ambition, seeking power, and having an exciting life.

    #4

    It Cost Zero Dollars To Mind Your Own Business

    It Cost Zero Dollars To Mind Your Own Business

    Pearl_Briggs Report

    #5

    Saving Students Money

    Saving Students Money

    Miserable-End6563 Report

    #6

    Who’s Coming With Me?

    Who’s Coming With Me?

    @alexhaagaard Report

    Acts of kindness are also reasonably common, even if people don’t feel that way most of the time. In 2021, the BBC launched a “Kindness Test,” which more than 60,000 people from 144 countries joined, making it the world’s largest psychological study on the topic. 

    Survey results showed that 16% of people had received an act of kindness within the hour prior. 43% claimed they had experienced it within the previous day.

    #7

    Sax Away The Hate

    Sax Away The Hate

    Spray-Cluttered633 Report

    #8

    Old School Mad Lad

    Old School Mad Lad

    Loading3percent Report

    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Water is water. Does it really matter the colour of the person who drinks it? Racism is so mind bogglingly stupid.

    #9

    He Didn't Look For Any Profit, He Just Wanted To Save Lives! A True Hero!

    He Didn't Look For Any Profit, He Just Wanted To Save Lives! A True Hero!

    Margaret_Ferguson1 Report

    However, the Kindness Test revealed the barriers that hinder people from showing goodwill toward others. Some are apprehensive about the possibility of embarrassment or rejection. 

    Personality may also play a role. The test revealed that the kindest people scored high on “agreeableness,” extroversion, and openness. This could mean that outgoing people are likely less concerned about rejection, making them more likely to buy a warm meal for someone in need, for example.

    #10

    With Great Ability, Comes Great Accountability

    With Great Ability, Comes Great Accountability

    @Goodable Report

    #11

    Civil Disobedience For The Greater Good

    Civil Disobedience For The Greater Good

    CampaignSimilar7508 Report

    #12

    Emotional Support

    Emotional Support

    gojiro0 Report

    Those who aren’t as automatically willing to commit an act of kindness are also likely plagued by “miscalibrated expectations.” Amit Kumar, an assistant professor at The University of Texas at Austin, conducted a study in 2022 where 75 out of 84 participants gave a cup of hot chocolate to a stranger. 

    The research participants also underestimated the significance of their act, expecting the recipients’ moods to be an average of 2.7 out of 5. However, the recipients reported feeling much better, with a 3.5 out of 5 mood.

    #13

    Madlad Paints His House

    Madlad Paints His House

    @MikeSington Report

    #14

    There Are Still Good People In This World

    There Are Still Good People In This World

    @piranha732 Report

    #15

    Chaotic Firefolk

    Chaotic Firefolk

    paltrycoding Report

    daqadoodles_1 avatar
    Debbie
    Debbie
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well if it helps slow people down... good job!

    Kumar believes that the participants weren’t fully aware of the impact their seemingly small acts of kindness had on the person. They also failed to realize that generosity can be contagious, and there’s a good chance for the receivers to pay it forward in the future. 

    “The fact that you’re being nice to others adds a lot of value beyond whatever the thing is,” Kumar told Technology Networks.

    #16

    I Saw This On Twitter Today

    I Saw This On Twitter Today

    @ndre3K Report

    #17

    The Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic

    The Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic

    Alexander_Crowe Report

    janrosier avatar
    Jan Rosier
    Jan Rosier
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    free religious reproductive healthcare? Did they mean to write 'religious-free reproductive healthcare' ?

    #18

    Stealing A Persons Dog So It Can Actually Live

    Stealing A Persons Dog So It Can Actually Live

    Michelle_Graves11 Report

    What makes an act of kindness more meaningful is that it comes from the heart, no matter how small. And you may not realize how helpful these gestures can be. 

    One blood donation, for example, can help save up to three lives. Giving a random stranger a few genuine words of encouragement can help turn their day around in a massive way.

    #19

    Saw This And Thought It Belonged Here

    Saw This And Thought It Belonged Here

    sweeterthanwine75 Report

    #20

    Beautiful

    Beautiful

    gaudiocomplex Report

    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's hilarious, and will be great fodder in the court case!

    #21

    Elevated Wholesomeness: A Self-Quoted Perspective

    Elevated Wholesomeness: A Self-Quoted Perspective

    @asausagehastwo Report

    We’d also like to hear from you, readers. Have you done anything recently that may have seemed out of left field but was actually altruistic in nature? How did that turn out? Share your stories in the comments! 
    #22

    Banned Books Are The Best Reads

    Banned Books Are The Best Reads

    PhoenixTin Report

    #23

    Cg Superintendent vs. Le Healthcare System

    Cg Superintendent vs. Le Healthcare System

    RarelyBawdy Report

    #24

    Gotta Love Drunk Idiots Sometimes

    Gotta Love Drunk Idiots Sometimes

    colfaxmachine Report

    #25

    The Perfect Opportunity Presented Itself Yesterday

    The Perfect Opportunity Presented Itself Yesterday

    adingo8urbaby Report

    #26

    What A Lovely Idea! I'd Say This Makes A Massive Difference To People Who Have Been Feeling Lonely

    What A Lovely Idea! I'd Say This Makes A Massive Difference To People Who Have Been Feeling Lonely

    Margaret_Ferguson1 Report

    #27

    This Should Be Here

    This Should Be Here

    RainyFormula Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you can find the jack. Never mind that most places actually have the TV sound wired into the sound system already.

    #28

    Tennessee Trans Woman Goes Topless For The Greater Good. I Thought This Belonged Here

    Tennessee Trans Woman Goes Topless For The Greater Good. I Thought This Belonged Here

    pale_scars Report

    #29

    Candy Acid: Drag Queen, Dungeon Master, Orno-Enthusiast, Life Saver

    Candy Acid: Drag Queen, Dungeon Master, Orno-Enthusiast, Life Saver

    Loading3percent Report

    #30

    Hidden Shrine…

    Hidden Shrine…

    ladykensington Report

    #31

    For The Greater Good Of The Plants!

    For The Greater Good Of The Plants!

    @alexisthenedd , x.com Report

    #32

    Cc'd Everybody Up In Here

    Cc'd Everybody Up In Here

    @NoEmmeG Report

    #33

    Dismantling Gender Stereotypes, Chaotically

    Dismantling Gender Stereotypes, Chaotically

    AfraidPeter Report

    #34

    Chad Dad

    Chad Dad

    @nitsohara Report

    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a real dad. Passed the Dad Test with flying colours.

    #35

    F**k The System

    F**k The System

    Mackarious Report

    #36

    Why Do The Older Generations Have This Mindset?

    Why Do The Older Generations Have This Mindset?

    @LezbollahMothra Report

    garethirwin_1 avatar
    Gary
    Gary
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thats religion for you, it permeates everything. Feel bad, feel guilty.

    #37

    Lovely Idea!

    Lovely Idea!

    Ollie_Minnick Report

    #38

    Chaotic Good Boy

    Chaotic Good Boy

    JohnDodger Report

    #39

    F**k Litterbugs, All My Homies Hate Litterbugs

    F**k Litterbugs, All My Homies Hate Litterbugs

    Loading3percent Report

    #40

    F**k The Pointless Bud Light Hate

    F**k The Pointless Bud Light Hate

    Successful_Ad_8790 Report

    #41

    Beating Capitalists At Their Own Game

    Beating Capitalists At Their Own Game

    rainbowarriorhere Report

    #42

    Satisfying!!

    Satisfying!!

    vanchica Report

    #43

    Standing Up For An Older Fellow

    Standing Up For An Older Fellow

    ChonkyChoad Report

    #44

    The Beatings Will Continue Until Morale Is Improved

    The Beatings Will Continue Until Morale Is Improved

    BlatantConservative Report

    #45

    Clever

    Clever

    dozkaynak Report

    #46

    Whatifclientsknowhowtoinspect

    Whatifclientsknowhowtoinspect

    OrderHot9771 Report

    #47

    ”(– –) You Are Hereby Banished From The Homelands Of The Oglala Sioux Tribe!”

    ”(– –) You Are Hereby Banished From The Homelands Of The Oglala Sioux Tribe!”

    Perkeleen_Kaljami Report

    #48

    True Chad Spirit

    True Chad Spirit

    andreytzigan45667 Report

    bayboughton avatar
    Bay Bo
    Bay Bo
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am very much interested to know how successful he was at his entrepreneur job.

    #49

    Slpt: Free References On Your Job

    Slpt: Free References On Your Job

    pjfrench2000 Report

    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes there is? Well at least in the UK. It’s called Obtaining a Pecuniary Advantage by Deception under the Fraud Act. So you get a financial reward for lying, which is why you shouldn’t lie to get a job.

    #50

    Chaotic Good

    Chaotic Good

    Ieatplaydo Report

    daqadoodles_1 avatar
    Debbie
    Debbie
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It did affect other people - they got fresh air and felt better I bet.

    #51

    Don’t Break The Rules, Unless The Rules Are Dumb

    Don’t Break The Rules, Unless The Rules Are Dumb

    yeetman426 Report

    #52

    Good Job

    Good Job

    PyrotechFish Report

    #53

    Anarchist Louise Michel, About Her Republican Days:

    Anarchist Louise Michel, About Her Republican Days:

    Lonely_traffic_light Report

    #54

    Unbalanced

    Unbalanced

    NeedledickInTheHay Report

    #55

    Row Row, Fight The Power

    Row Row, Fight The Power

    BlatantConservative Report

