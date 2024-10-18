ADVERTISEMENT

With mainstream media primarily highlighting unpleasant events worldwide, it’s always refreshing to hear about acts of kindness towards another human being. Sadly, these behaviors don’t get as much attention as they should.

Thankfully, the Chaotic Good subreddit is changing that. This online group shares good intentions manifested through unorthodox methods, to say the least.

Here, you’ll see people stealing to provide for someone who can’t afford groceries, passing gas alongside someone so they won’t feel embarrassed, and drunkenly painting a crosswalk on a dangerous street.

Scroll through and have a few feel-good moments today. Hopefully, this list will show you that despite all the negativity, there is still some good in this world.