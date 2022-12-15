The world would not be the same without cats. But what if everything that exists in this world were a cat?

This surreal scenario is made real by this fluffy Instagram account known as “Koty Vezde” (“Cats Are Everywhere”). The page run by Galina Bugaevskaya is dedicated to sharing the most amusing photo manipulations of random animals and things with furry feline faces.

Think of animals like foxes and seals, giraffes and bats, but also inanimate objects like toothpaste, cupcakes, and croissants rocking a cat’s snout like no big deal. Below we wrapped up a new batch of imagined cat pics from Koty Vezde, so pull your seat closer.

After you're done, be sure to check out our previous article with more of the same surreal furry goodness.

More info: Koty Vezde