The world would not be the same without cats. But what if everything that exists in this world were a cat?

This surreal scenario is made real by this fluffy Instagram account known as “Koty Vezde” (“Cats Are Everywhere”). The page run by Galina Bugaevskaya is dedicated to sharing the most amusing photo manipulations of random animals and things with furry feline faces.

Think of animals like foxes and seals, giraffes and bats, but also inanimate objects like toothpaste, cupcakes, and croissants rocking a cat’s snout like no big deal. Below we wrapped up a new batch of imagined cat pics from Koty Vezde, so pull your seat closer.

#1

koty_vezde Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
Now that’s a creature I wouldn’t mind seeing in my squid kingdom!

#2

koty_vezde Report

POST
CouchChihuahua
Community Member
Steamed-Cat?(it’s meant to be steamed bun btw)

#3

koty_vezde Report

POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
What would you call this lil guy…Bumble cat?

#4

koty_vezde Report

POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
Reminds me of Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh :)

#5

koty_vezde Report

POST
Agfox
Community Member
I like this one a lot

#6

koty_vezde Report

POST
#7

koty_vezde Report

POST
#8

koty_vezde Report

POST
#9

koty_vezde Report

POST
#10

koty_vezde Report

POST
#11

koty_vezde Report

POST
#12

koty_vezde Report

POST
#13

koty_vezde Report

POST
lilylynx
Community Member
Mr and Mrs Fluffers with their children

#14

koty_vezde Report

POST
Agfox
Community Member
Anyone who owns a cat already has plenty of cathares around the house

#15

koty_vezde Report

POST
#16

koty_vezde Report

POST
#17

koty_vezde Report

POST
#18

koty_vezde Report

POST
#19

koty_vezde Report

POST
Asexual Zelephant
Community Member
Putting a cats face… on - a - a - cat?? Why does that look so weird?? But cute too

#20

koty_vezde Report

POST
#21

koty_vezde Report

POST
Veronica Alejandre
Community Member
Missed opportunity for both faces to be cats

#22

koty_vezde Report

POST
Headless Roach
Community Member
"What the hell has just happened?" vibes

#23

koty_vezde Report

POST
Headless Roach
Community Member
I am going to be controversial, but I will say it anyway - better than the original!

#24

koty_vezde Report

POST
#25

koty_vezde Report

POST
#26

koty_vezde Report

POST
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
I can see why owl and cats are same species

#27

koty_vezde Report

POST
#28

koty_vezde Report

POST
#29

koty_vezde Report

POST
#30

koty_vezde Report

POST
Headless Roach
Community Member
Judging by the banana, that's a very small kitty

#31

koty_vezde Report

POST
#32

koty_vezde Report

POST
#33

koty_vezde Report

POST
Robin C
Community Member
This is my new computer screen saver dream come true!!

#34

koty_vezde Report

POST
Asexual Zelephant
Community Member
#35

koty_vezde Report

POST
SCP 4666
Community Member
Give me treats you must

#36

koty_vezde Report

POST
#37

koty_vezde Report

POST
#38

koty_vezde Report

POST
#39

koty_vezde Report

POST
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
I would buy this just to boop it

#40

koty_vezde Report

POST
#41

koty_vezde Report

POST
#42

koty_vezde Report

POST
#43

koty_vezde Report

POST
B-flat
Community Member
The great cat of Kanazawa!

#44

koty_vezde Report

POST
#45

koty_vezde Report

POST
JB
Community Member
american cutey

#46

koty_vezde Report

POST
#47

koty_vezde Report

POST
#48

koty_vezde Report

POST
#49

koty_vezde Report

POST
#50

koty_vezde Report

POST
#51

koty_vezde Report

POST
#52

koty_vezde Report

POST
#53

koty_vezde Report

POST
#54

koty_vezde Report

POST
JB
Community Member
literal pussy willow

#55

koty_vezde Report

POST
Headless Roach
Community Member
I see nothing unusual about this one.

#56

koty_vezde Report

POST
#57

koty_vezde Report

POST
#58

koty_vezde Report

POST
#59

koty_vezde Report

POST
#60

koty_vezde Report

POST
#61

koty_vezde Report

POST
#62

koty_vezde Report

POST
#63

koty_vezde Report

POST
#64

