John Atkinson is back on Bored Panda! The Canadian illustrator, known for the "Wrong Hands" series, creates humorous cartoons inspired by themes from popular classic literature pieces. In our previous posts, the artist shared more about his background and the inspirations behind his work. He also provided insights into his creative process and mentioned popular reactions he receives from people who follow his work. Feel free to revisit those earlier Bored Panda publications if you'd like to catch up and discover more.
This time, we reached out to John again with a few follow-up questions. Scroll down to view the latest cartoons shared by the artist and to discover some interesting facts about the author of "Wrong Hands."
We wanted to know what elements Atkinson believes are essential for creating an engaging and memorable comic. The artist told us: “I think relatability is important. If the reader doesn’t relate to the subject matter, they won’t engage. Drawing style is also crucial. If the comic is too visually convoluted, it may deter the reader. Conversely, if the artwork is too simple or unskilled, it may not attract readership. The type of humor is, of course, paramount. I’ve always found humor in subtlety, but humor is very personal and subjective. If the cartoonist’s sense of humor matches the reader’s, then it’s always a win-win.”
When asked if there are any themes or subjects John hasn’t explored in his cartoons yet but would like to delve into in the future, the artist answered: “There are certain themes I consciously avoid, like politics. I naturally have my personal political leanings (which may or may not come through in my work), but I don’t consciously try to take a stand in the cartoons. I also stay away from profanity simply because it’s just too easy and lazy to have an expletive as the punchline.”
Atkinson continued, “As far as subjects I’ve yet to explore, I can’t think of anything specific. Certainly, my work is heavily based in the liberal arts (literature, visual art, language and history), so perhaps it would be interesting to delve a little more into the maths and sciences, but that (as anyone who knows me will attest) is not my strength.”
We were curious if there are any upcoming projects or exciting plans on the horizon that the artist would like to share with us, and we found out: “I wish I had something really exciting to share, but alas, nothing too riveting on the horizon. I’m just going to keep plugging away at my work and hope against all hope that I can get another book deal. I’d love to publish again.
If anyone in Hollywood wants to buy the rights to one of my cartoons and turn it into a feature film - that would be good. ‘Abridged Classics: The Movie That’s Better than the Books’ (lol)”
Lastly, we asked John if apart from his work in comics, there are other artistic genres or mediums that Atkinson explores or has a particular interest in. The illustrator said: “I studied Fine Art at university and worked as a professional artist in my younger years. I still enjoy drawing and painting in my spare time. I’m also a graphic designer, which is how I make my living.”