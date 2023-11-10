We were curious if there are any upcoming projects or exciting plans on the horizon that the artist would like to share with us, and we found out: “I wish I had something really exciting to share, but alas, nothing too riveting on the horizon. I’m just going to keep plugging away at my work and hope against all hope that I can get another book deal. I’d love to publish again.

If anyone in Hollywood wants to buy the rights to one of my cartoons and turn it into a feature film - that would be good. ‘Abridged Classics: The Movie That’s Better than the Books’ (lol)”