Rusty Epstein is the kind of comic artist who can make you laugh by pointing out exactly what you’re thinking but too polite to say out loud. As the creator of "Bummer Party," he turns everyday awkwardness, intrusive thoughts, and socially uncomfortable moments into sharp, bite-sized cartoons.

There is no elaborate backstory or over-the-top characters here, just a single idea delivered with perfect timing. The humor works because it is relatable, like the tiny panic of sending the wrong text, noticing someone staring for a second too long, or imagining every possible social disaster before it happens.

#1

Comic strip showing awkward social discomfort with a character reading about how to accept compliments humorously.

bummerpartycomics Report

"Bummer Party" thrives on honesty and subtlety. Rusty’s clean visual style and dry delivery let the punchline land without distraction, making the comics feel effortless even though the observations are precise. Themes like internet culture, social anxiety, and quiet existential dread appear frequently, but they are wrapped in humor that feels natural, not performative. Each comic is unmistakably his, with a confidence in simplicity that surprises and delights, proving that sometimes the funniest moments come from embracing imperfection rather than pretending everything is perfect.
    #2

    Cartoon illustrating social discomfort and awkward thoughts with humor in a simple, relatable comic style.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #3

    Cartoon comic panels showing awkward social moments with a bird, fish, coworkers, and a butterfly in a simple style.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #4

    Cartoonist’s comic showing awkward thoughts and social discomfort with a raccoon responding humorously to an email inbox.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #5

    Comic featuring a cartoonist’s awkward social discomfort turned into hilarious and relatable comics with quirky characters.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #6

    Cartoonist creating hilarious comics about awkward thoughts and social discomfort in a relatable two-panel comic.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #7

    Two-panel comic showing a father reassuring his anxious son, illustrating awkward thoughts and social discomfort humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #8

    Cartoonist comic showing mice holding pride flags, capturing awkward thoughts and social discomfort humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #9

    Comic by cartoonist showing social discomfort through awkward astronaut and pet food scenes with familiar humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #10

    Cartoon illustrating awkward thoughts and social discomfort with a humorous comic style and simple characters.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #11

    Cartoonist’s comic shows awkward social moments and discomfort with relatable humor in a simple, colorful style.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #12

    Cartoonist illustrating awkward thoughts and social discomfort through a humorous comic about unwanted melodies and silence.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #13

    Cartoonist’s comic shows awkward social discomfort with a character nervously asking about rockets in a humorous setting.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #14

    Cartoonist’s comics capturing awkward thoughts and social discomfort through relatable, humorous paintbrush characters and scenarios.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #15

    Cartoonist’s comics capture awkward thoughts and social discomfort with humor and relatable scenes about internet frustration.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #16

    Comic strip depicting awkward social discomfort with a character experiencing glowing lights and exaggerated reactions.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #17

    Cartoonist’s comic showing social discomfort through awkward baby angles with humorous, familiar reactions in a four-panel cartoon.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #18

    Cartoon comic panels featuring raccoons humorously depicting awkward social situations and discomfort.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #19

    Comic strip by cartoonist showing awkward social discomfort with character explaining why he is a Republican in two panels.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #20

    Cartoonist illustrates social discomfort in a comic showing a speaker denying free speech to a protester.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #21

    Comic panels by cartoonist showing awkward social discomfort and humorous moments with simple stick figure characters.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #22

    Cartoonist illustrating social discomfort with awkward thoughts in a humorous comic style featuring simple characters.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #23

    Cartoonist illustrates social discomfort and awkward thoughts through a humorous comic about emotional overwhelm and smiling.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #24

    Cartoon comedy depicting awkward social moments and discomfort through humorous animal characters in a colorful comic strip.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #25

    Cartoonist comic showing awkward social moments with a squirrel in a huge nest, blending humor and social discomfort.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #26

    Cartoonist portraying social discomfort and awkward thoughts through a humorous comic about meteors mistaken for stars.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #27

    Cartoonist creating awkward, relatable comics about social discomfort and humorous character drawing struggles.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #28

    Cartoonist illustrating awkward thoughts and social discomfort through a humorous comic strip with censored text.

    bummerpartycomics Report

