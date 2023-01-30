The average U.S. wedding cake costs around $350, according to Thumbtack. What does it tell us? Well, apparently not much.

Because no matter how much we adore those beautiful pieces of confectionary art we see in Instagram pics, family photos, and window displays, the reality is sometimes different. Not all cakes are worthy of compliments. Some look barely edible. Others send the wrong message. And the rest… are something you wouldn't feed your dog.

This hilarious Facebook group is a safe place to share these sweet food monstrosities and it’s called “Cake Shaming.” Below we wrapped up some of the funniest examples people shared there, so enjoy!