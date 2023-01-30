“That’s It, I’m Cake Shaming”: 108 Times People Just Had To Shame These Baking Fails Online
The average U.S. wedding cake costs around $350, according to Thumbtack. What does it tell us? Well, apparently not much.
Because no matter how much we adore those beautiful pieces of confectionary art we see in Instagram pics, family photos, and window displays, the reality is sometimes different. Not all cakes are worthy of compliments. Some look barely edible. Others send the wrong message. And the rest… are something you wouldn't feed your dog.
This hilarious Facebook group is a safe place to share these sweet food monstrosities and it’s called “Cake Shaming.” Below we wrapped up some of the funniest examples people shared there, so enjoy!
Posted In A Book Group Not Sure If They Made It Or Found It As Well
This Feels Like The Fake Things Mortuary Students Practice On
Found In The Wild... Someone Even Commented, "Nice...but Please Don't Quit Your Day Job"
It took me way to long to figure out this was supposed to be a car.
Found In A Marketplace Listing
Hmmm.... Pickle Cheesecake With Pretzel Crust
Well Looks Like Hell Has Finally Frozen Over
Op Said They Were Going For The “Cartoony” Look What Do Y’all Think?
Am I Trippin? Cuz It’s Horrible To Me But She’s Very Proud Of It & Only Getting “Amazing Work” Type Comments In A Cake Decorating Group I’m In Lmao. Reminds Me Of Open Wounds, Like Gashes & Why Are The Roses So Thick & Wet
My Wedding Cake. 🫠 2016
A Friend Of A Friend Paid For This
Now The Cupcakes Were Described As Blister Cakes
First Of All…. What Is It? Second, $75?
A Duck Cake, Or Paralysis Demon...?
He Might Be A Little Beyond Help
I Just Feel Like Somethings Off About That Cow
Stitch Or Glitch?
I Wanna Cry
In My Local Sell Group. She Owns Her Own Company And Does Custom Designer Cakes For All Occasions
A Drake Cake
This Is The Cake Of A Killer Bella
What The [frick] Is Going On Here
Ummm....what? This Unicorn Has See Some Things In Life
Might Be The "Rope" That Does It For Me Lol
Away In A Manger …
Stumbled Upon This Gem Today…
These Are All Cakes Advertised By The Same Baker On Facebook Marketplace, Yes They Are Charging For These Sad Creations
Its Meant To Be Gold
The Caption Read ‘We Could Not Get Green Grapes So We Used Olives’ They Were Supposed To Be Tiny Yodas Surrounding The Border
I Love A Good Frog Cake But What In The Weekend At Bernie's Is This
What's Goin On Here?
Found This One In "Just Disney"
Bakery Posted This
Saw This Cake Today Omg Looks Like A Kid Did It
Just Because They Have A Business Doesn't Mean They Should Be Making Cakes/Desserts
A Lady Was Looking For A LEGO Cake And Another Lady Chimed In To Recommend Where She Got This LEGO Cake For Her Son's Birthday
Seen For A Halloween Party. I Mean It Is Scary
Can Anyone Guess What The Strawberries Are Meant To Be?! Hint: It’s Related To The Most Successful Fantasy Series!
Someone Tried To Make Bluey
I’m Sorry If You’re In This Group But I Believe The 11 Year Old You Made This For Could Have Done Better
This could've been a little neater, but it's not bad. At least you can tell what it's supposed to be!