The average U.S. wedding cake costs around $350, according to Thumbtack. What does it tell us? Well, apparently not much.

Because no matter how much we adore those beautiful pieces of confectionary art we see in Instagram pics, family photos, and window displays, the reality is sometimes different. Not all cakes are worthy of compliments. Some look barely edible. Others send the wrong message. And the rest… are something you wouldn't feed your dog.

This hilarious Facebook group is a safe place to share these sweet food monstrosities and it’s called “Cake Shaming.” Below we wrapped up some of the funniest examples people shared there, so enjoy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Posted In A Book Group Not Sure If They Made It Or Found It As Well

Posted In A Book Group Not Sure If They Made It Or Found It As Well

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

24points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her name is Charlivia? That's worse than the actual cake.

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

This Feels Like The Fake Things Mortuary Students Practice On

This Feels Like The Fake Things Mortuary Students Practice On

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

21points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup, this is one fugly cake...

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#3

Hmmm

Hmmm

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

21points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Found In The Wild... Someone Even Commented, "Nice...but Please Don't Quit Your Day Job"

Found In The Wild... Someone Even Commented, "Nice...but Please Don't Quit Your Day Job"

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

20points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It took me way to long to figure out this was supposed to be a car.

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#5

Found In A Marketplace Listing

Found In A Marketplace Listing

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Hmmm.... Pickle Cheesecake With Pretzel Crust

Hmmm.... Pickle Cheesecake With Pretzel Crust

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

18points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How did anyone think this was a good idea?

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Hmmm

Hmmm

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

18points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The eyes! The teeth! The noodle mane! This is definitely a " don't quit your day job" cake.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Well Looks Like Hell Has Finally Frozen Over

Well Looks Like Hell Has Finally Frozen Over

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#9

Op Said They Were Going For The “Cartoony” Look What Do Y’all Think?

Op Said They Were Going For The “Cartoony” Look What Do Y’all Think?

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

16points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then this is not a fail...

23
23points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Am I Trippin? Cuz It’s Horrible To Me But She’s Very Proud Of It & Only Getting “Amazing Work” Type Comments In A Cake Decorating Group I’m In Lmao. Reminds Me Of Open Wounds, Like Gashes & Why Are The Roses So Thick & Wet

Am I Trippin? Cuz It’s Horrible To Me But She’s Very Proud Of It & Only Getting “Amazing Work” Type Comments In A Cake Decorating Group I’m In Lmao. Reminds Me Of Open Wounds, Like Gashes & Why Are The Roses So Thick & Wet

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

16points
POST
Erin Fish
Erin Fish
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What an incredibly unfortunate color combination.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#11

My Wedding Cake. 🫠 2016

My Wedding Cake. 🫠 2016

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

16points
POST
miguel fernandez
miguel fernandez
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like your marriage....

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

A Friend Of A Friend Paid For This

A Friend Of A Friend Paid For This

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Now The Cupcakes Were Described As Blister Cakes

Now The Cupcakes Were Described As Blister Cakes

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

14points
POST
Cé Vi
Cé Vi
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beware, there is a facehugger which will spring.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#14

First Of All…. What Is It? Second, $75?

First Of All…. What Is It? Second, $75?

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#15

Hmmm

Hmmm

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#16

A Duck Cake, Or Paralysis Demon...?

A Duck Cake, Or Paralysis Demon...?

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

14points
POST
Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m not sure that’s edible.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#17

He Might Be A Little Beyond Help

He Might Be A Little Beyond Help

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#18

I Just Feel Like Somethings Off About That Cow

I Just Feel Like Somethings Off About That Cow

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

12points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a cow and Davey Jones' (Pirates of the Caribbean) love child...

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Stitch Or Glitch?

Stitch Or Glitch?

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

12points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stitch go to the gym?

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#20

I Wanna Cry

I Wanna Cry

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

In My Local Sell Group. She Owns Her Own Company And Does Custom Designer Cakes For All Occasions

In My Local Sell Group. She Owns Her Own Company And Does Custom Designer Cakes For All Occasions

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

A Drake Cake

A Drake Cake

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#23

This Is The Cake Of A Killer Bella

This Is The Cake Of A Killer Bella

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

11points
POST
Kensi
Kensi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What or who is killer Bella? It's the second cake with caption like this and I honestly have no idea

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

What The [frick] Is Going On Here

What The [frick] Is Going On Here

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

11points
POST
Erin Fish
Erin Fish
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What, you don't remember the famous Star Wars sombrero? The one Luke wore in episode 5?

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#25

Ummm....what? This Unicorn Has See Some Things In Life

Ummm....what? This Unicorn Has See Some Things In Life

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

11points
POST
Lyyyy
Lyyyy
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the execution is good, not a fail.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#26

Hmmm

Hmmm

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

11points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, its a bumhole cake

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#27

Might Be The "Rope" That Does It For Me Lol

Might Be The "Rope" That Does It For Me Lol

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#28

Hmmm

Hmmm

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

10points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, to be fair, some people say the broomstick is a metaphor for the male appendage.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Away In A Manger …

Away In A Manger …

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Hmmm

Hmmm

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Stumbled Upon This Gem Today…

Stumbled Upon This Gem Today…

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

10points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing says squirrel like butter pecan and caramel filling

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#32

Hmmm

Hmmm

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

10points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Grrrrrrr! I'm a............f**k.......Grrrrrrr!

2
2points
reply
#33

Hmmm

Hmmm

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

10points
POST
Lyyyy
Lyyyy
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cinderella stayed too long in the party…

3
3points
reply
#34

These Are All Cakes Advertised By The Same Baker On Facebook Marketplace, Yes They Are Charging For These Sad Creations

These Are All Cakes Advertised By The Same Baker On Facebook Marketplace, Yes They Are Charging For These Sad Creations

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#35

Its Meant To Be Gold

Its Meant To Be Gold

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

10points
POST
Erin Fish
Erin Fish
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What? Baby poop green is is very in for weddings right now, it's what all the celebrities use.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#36

The Caption Read ‘We Could Not Get Green Grapes So We Used Olives’ They Were Supposed To Be Tiny Yodas Surrounding The Border

The Caption Read ‘We Could Not Get Green Grapes So We Used Olives’ They Were Supposed To Be Tiny Yodas Surrounding The Border

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

10points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Olives are NOT an acceptable substitution for grapes!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

I Love A Good Frog Cake But What In The Weekend At Bernie's Is This

I Love A Good Frog Cake But What In The Weekend At Bernie's Is This

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#38

Hmmm

Hmmm

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#39

Hmmm

Hmmm

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

9points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So many people have trouble with the bunny cakes.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#40

Hmmm

Hmmm

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

What's Goin On Here?

What's Goin On Here?

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

8points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the second "cow" on this thread. Are cow cakes a thing?

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#42

Found This One In "Just Disney"

Found This One In "Just Disney"

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#43

Bakery Posted This

Bakery Posted This

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Saw This Cake Today Omg Looks Like A Kid Did It

Saw This Cake Today Omg Looks Like A Kid Did It

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#45

Just Because They Have A Business Doesn't Mean They Should Be Making Cakes/Desserts

Just Because They Have A Business Doesn't Mean They Should Be Making Cakes/Desserts

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

8points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least they could have cut it better.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#46

A Lady Was Looking For A LEGO Cake And Another Lady Chimed In To Recommend Where She Got This LEGO Cake For Her Son's Birthday

A Lady Was Looking For A LEGO Cake And Another Lady Chimed In To Recommend Where She Got This LEGO Cake For Her Son's Birthday

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#47

Hmmm

Hmmm

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

8points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unfortunate placing of the candle for drunk Mickey

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#48

Hmmm

Hmmm

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

8points
POST
BonBon
BonBon
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They were just practicing

0
0points
reply
#49

Seen For A Halloween Party. I Mean It Is Scary

Seen For A Halloween Party. I Mean It Is Scary

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#50

Can Anyone Guess What The Strawberries Are Meant To Be?! Hint: It’s Related To The Most Successful Fantasy Series!

Can Anyone Guess What The Strawberries Are Meant To Be?! Hint: It’s Related To The Most Successful Fantasy Series!

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

7points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mandrakes! Harry Potter!

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#51

Someone Tried To Make Bluey

Someone Tried To Make Bluey

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

7points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is Bluey baiting his hole up?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#52

I’m Sorry If You’re In This Group But I Believe The 11 Year Old You Made This For Could Have Done Better

I’m Sorry If You’re In This Group But I Believe The 11 Year Old You Made This For Could Have Done Better

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

7points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This could've been a little neater, but it's not bad. At least you can tell what it's supposed to be!

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#53

Left: The Ops Request. Right: The Local Bakery's Interpretation

Left: The Ops Request. Right: The Local Bakery's Interpretation

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

7points
POST
#54

Hmmm

Hmmm

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

7points
POST
Jason Boyd
Jason Boyd
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That cake doesn't deserve to be on this page, it's awesome!

23
23points
reply
View more comments
#55

These Are All Cakes Advertised By The Same Baker On Facebook Marketplace, Yes They Are Charging For These Sad Creations

These Are All Cakes Advertised By The Same Baker On Facebook Marketplace, Yes They Are Charging For These Sad Creations

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

7points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That price? Really? I don't know what the prices are in the USA, but I calculated it according to the exchange rate (in euros it's €1131.57), for which I could buy, for example, an electric bicycle.

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

I’m Howling

I’m Howling

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#57

Hmmm

Hmmm

that's it, I'm cake shaming Report

7points