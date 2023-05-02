We all love browsing through our favorite websites and watching funny YouTube/TikTok videos. It's been this way since the dawn of the internet. But it's the ads that keep the lights on. They obscure your screen when you hit the homepage of your favorite website or try to watch a pesky five-second clip, vying for our already-limited attention. The best part? Most of it is pretty crummy, leaving us unsure if it's a meme or a legit advertisement.

That's why, with the junk-ad epidemic that plagues both the digital and our realm, we think the Advertisements that look like [rubbish]posts community is a godsend. With 36,000 dedicated trashy-ad aficionados, it gathers the crummiest of them all "just for fun". A fun, hate- and spam-free corner of the internet where you are not forced to eyeball an absurdly comical ad for an entire two minutes before scrolling further? Sign us up!