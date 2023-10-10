ADVERTISEMENT

If you think that you’ll ever encounter camouflage on the battlefield or deep in the jungle, you might not be quite right. There are plenty of optical illusions far closer to home. And they don’t require ghillie suits. All it takes is the right angle and lighting, and an animal, object, or person can blend right into their surroundings with near perfection.

Our team here at Bored Panda has traveled to the farthest reaches of the internet to compile this list of fantastic photos of accidental camouflage. They’re bound to make you do a double-take! Grab your binoculars, scroll down, and make sure to upvote your fave pics.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Painted At My Favorite Stream Today. I Think It Blends In Pretty Well

I Painted At My Favorite Stream Today. I Think It Blends In Pretty Well

bunkerbash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
206points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Mother With A Calf

Mother With A Calf

leo_pfffr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
195points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

A Cat That Plays Too Many Stealth Games

A Cat That Plays Too Many Stealth Games

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
175points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The entire point of camouflage as a whole is to confuse the senses. People tend to rely very heavily on vision, so camouflage aims to hide someone or something with the help of fabric, paint, and patterns.

What colors and patterns end up being used on uniforms will depend a lot on the local terrain. For instance, shades of brown and yellow might be used in the desert, compared to browns and greens in wooded locales. Meanwhile, black, grey, and white will often be found on camo gear meant for snowy areas.
#4

My Brother Was Joking About How He Dresses Like A 5-Year-Old. Then He Found This

My Brother Was Joking About How He Dresses Like A 5-Year-Old. Then He Found This

dm919 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
166points
Add photo comments
POST
fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The kid's one should donate one pocket to the big one (my dad only buys shirts if they have a breast pocket).

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Blessed Persian Carpet

Blessed Persian Carpet

banfora Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
150points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Just A Mat, Nothing More

Just A Mat, Nothing More

urkelnsfw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
150points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

It’s not just people that use camouflage. It’s an integral part of survival in the animal kingdom. Broadly speaking, there are three main categories of camouflage. The first one is called background matching, where animals have colors and patterns that match their surroundings.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

I'm Waiting To Bloom

I'm Waiting To Bloom

PerspectiveFriendly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
148points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

I Didn't Think I'd Actually Lose In A Hide A Seek Game With My Nephew. Told Him To Pose For A Pic

I Didn't Think I'd Actually Lose In A Hide A Seek Game With My Nephew. Told Him To Pose For A Pic

NOCHNOY_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
146points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

My Handsome Boy Using Camouflage At The Vet

My Handsome Boy Using Camouflage At The Vet

catjesuslol Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
141points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

With background matching, animals are harder for predators to spot. That means that they survive longer and can end up passing their genes down more effectively because they have more time to breed. Chameleons, for instance, are legendary for their ability to change their color to match their surroundings.
#10

This Is Aspen. She’s Visiting A Friend’s House For Dinner, But After Seeing The Rug She Thinks It’s Time To Leave. 13/10 Would Start The Car

This Is Aspen. She’s Visiting A Friend’s House For Dinner, But After Seeing The Rug She Thinks It’s Time To Leave. 13/10 Would Start The Car

dog_rates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
134points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

My Shirt Perfectly Camouflages Me In This Bed Of Flowers

My Shirt Perfectly Camouflages Me In This Bed Of Flowers

sway_forth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
133points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Almost Sat On My Dog Accidentally

Almost Sat On My Dog Accidentally

Jk_dragonght Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
132points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The second type of camo is known as disruptive coloration. It’s a tad sneakier. Essentially, it breaks up the outline of the animal’s body, making it more difficult for predators to home in on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

One example of this would be how stripes work on a zebra’s fur. Some animals, however, go the route of mimicry, where they imitate another animal or an inanimate object. Stick insects, (obviously) look like sticks.
#13

Had No Idea My Wife Was Partly Dog

Had No Idea My Wife Was Partly Dog

mepfeiff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
128points
Add photo comments
POST
mulkyway avatar
mulk
mulk
Community Member
15 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

kind of centaur`? a Dogtaur? [edit: misspelling, wrote "Dagtaur"]

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Guy Learning To Snowboard

Guy Learning To Snowboard

DomTrapGFurryLolicon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
122points
Add photo comments
POST
angus-mailbox avatar
Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's someone even better camouflaged directly to the left of him.

Vote comment up
32
32points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

This Levitating Dirt Bike

This Levitating Dirt Bike

mickeyslim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
118points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

However, nobody should think that camouflage somehow perfectly defends a person or an animal. That would be a huge mistake to make. It’s far better than nothing, but predators have evolved ways to spot their prey better.

Some animals might be able to see into different spectrums, for example. Meanwhile, leaps and bounds in technology mean that people are constantly finding new ways to find what others try to hide.
#16

A Snowy Owl And An Owl Made Of Snow

A Snowy Owl And An Owl Made Of Snow

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
117points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Tricky One

Tricky One

sharpdressedcrayon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
113points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Strangely Satisfying

Strangely Satisfying

Hormander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
111points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Some predators have camouflage of their own to make sneaking easier and their hunts more successful. Tigers blend in with the tall grass thanks to their stripes. Octopuses change their texture and color to match their surroundings, avoid predators, and hunt their prey.

Meanwhile, polar bears have white fur, meaning that they blend into the snowy background of the Arctic. Polar bears’ skin is actually black and their hairs are translucent, so they appear white because of how they reflect the light. 
#19

The Void Has Such A Good Camouflage. So Many Potential Pounce Places

The Void Has Such A Good Camouflage. So Many Potential Pounce Places

Chippedforsafety Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
111points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Parent's Dog On The Nearly Identical Rug

Parent's Dog On The Nearly Identical Rug

Psydreus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
111points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Sheer Coincidence

Sheer Coincidence

Khapoya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
110points
Add photo comments
POST
tax23 avatar
Woltax
Woltax
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uhm - hope there weren’t two cats a week ago.😳

Vote comment up
39
39points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Ultimately, animals that develop camouflage that isn’t useful for the environment that they’re in typically do not survive. On the flip side, the animals that better match their surroundings have a higher chance of surviving and breeding. Their offspring will look similar to them. Gradually, over many generations, the animals will match their environments better and better.
#22

My Friend's Outfit Exactly Matched My Coffee Cup Today

My Friend's Outfit Exactly Matched My Coffee Cup Today

Brentusfirmus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
109points
Add photo comments
POST
fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a kid at a holiday program who accidentally wore the same colours of their drink bottle.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

A Very Hairy Wedding Dress

A Very Hairy Wedding Dress

VisDev82 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
108points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

The Truck In Front Of Us Lined Up Perfectly With The Mountains

The Truck In Front Of Us Lined Up Perfectly With The Mountains

SugmaDoink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
105points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Accent is wrong on après - they could have asked anyone with basic French to proofread that (eyeroll).

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

How animals will develop camo and what types of colors and patterns end up being passed on also heavily depend on the types of predators that hunt in the area. As ‘How Stuff Works’ points out, there wouldn’t be a point to animals replicating the color of their surroundings if their predators were colorblind. If new predators end up in the area, this would also disrupt how various local species develop their natural camo.
#25

This Lizard's Perfect Tree Bark Camouflage

This Lizard's Perfect Tree Bark Camouflage

asilvertintedrose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
100points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

My Dog’s Camouflage Game Is Spot On

My Dog’s Camouflage Game Is Spot On

binarysmart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
100points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

My Wife And I Were Quite Happy About Our New Rug Purchase. Sadly, Though, Our Dog Ran Away The Same Day

My Wife And I Were Quite Happy About Our New Rug Purchase. Sadly, Though, Our Dog Ran Away The Same Day

madbaddangerous2know Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
98points
Add photo comments
POST
ninettet avatar
Nina
Nina
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's really a danger to step on like that 😮

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply

A huge issue is that due to climate change and rapid urbanization, the environments in which wildlife lives can change drastically. These changes might force some species to adapt quickly in order to survive in a landscape full of new colors, drastically changing how they look. It can also force species to migrate, creating new biospheres where camo that has served some animals for dozens if not hundreds of generations is no longer a viable strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you'd like to see some more photos of accidental camouflage, be sure to check out Bored Panda's previous features once you're done enjoying this post.
#28

Office Camouflage

Office Camouflage

winter_storm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
96points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Aligned Shoes' And Escalator' Stripes

Aligned Shoes' And Escalator' Stripes

Xingua92 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
94points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

I No Longer Have A Cat, Just Two Croissants

I No Longer Have A Cat, Just Two Croissants

_Gree Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
94points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

I Tried To Take A Photo Of A Small Cat Whilst I Was About To Leave For My Doctor’s Appointment

I Tried To Take A Photo Of A Small Cat Whilst I Was About To Leave For My Doctor’s Appointment

Crustynutbutter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
94points
Add photo comments
POST
samantha_21 avatar
mushroomman
mushroomman
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope that one day I have the ability to ✨disappear✨ when someone tries to look at me

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

My Girlfriend's Cat That Blends Into His Bed

My Girlfriend's Cat That Blends Into His Bed

Comfortable_Funny91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
92points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

This Chair Leg Blends In Very Well

This Chair Leg Blends In Very Well

toeofcamell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
92points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

Bet You Can't Tell Which One Is A Real Dog

Bet You Can't Tell Which One Is A Real Dog

PoonSwoggle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
89points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Pic My Husband Took Of Me Passing Him A Pencil

Pic My Husband Took Of Me Passing Him A Pencil

kitschier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
85points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Little Nyko Is The Reason I Can’t Just Jump Into Bed Anymore Without Thoroughly Scanning The Blanket First

Little Nyko Is The Reason I Can’t Just Jump Into Bed Anymore Without Thoroughly Scanning The Blanket First

moodymystik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
84points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

A Feral Kitty Sleeping In Our 50-Year-Old Tree Trunk

A Feral Kitty Sleeping In Our 50-Year-Old Tree Trunk

bl4ck-lizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
83points
Add photo comments
POST
maria_tassis avatar
Potty pagan panda
Potty pagan panda
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If feral means homeless kitty would be mine now I wouldn’t just take a pic

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

My Dad Burnt A Pancake So Bad It Camouflages With The Black Pan

My Dad Burnt A Pancake So Bad It Camouflages With The Black Pan

sms42069 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
80points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

My Daughter's Shirt At The Art Museum

My Daughter's Shirt At The Art Museum

KingGizmotious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
80points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

This Camouflaged Chair

This Camouflaged Chair

fartisfaction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
77points
Add photo comments
POST
denjinronincs avatar
Panda-sized Potato
Panda-sized Potato
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, that is what happens when you use the same fabric for everything.

Vote comment up
23
23points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

A Few Years Ago I Caught The Fog Blending Almost Seamlessly With The Water

A Few Years Ago I Caught The Fog Blending Almost Seamlessly With The Water

Kubikake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
75points
Add photo comments
POST
gilbertkim757 avatar
Kim Gilbert
Kim Gilbert
Community Member
11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did the same last time I saw this pic. Looked everywhere for the frog!

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

My Husband Ken Found A Mini Plastic Version Of Himself At HomeGoods

My Husband Ken Found A Mini Plastic Version Of Himself At HomeGoods

mizzroberts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
74points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Can You See Her? My Friend’s Dog In Her Bed

Can You See Her? My Friend’s Dog In Her Bed

namonroe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
73points
Add photo comments
POST
jonconstant avatar
ConstantlyJon
ConstantlyJon
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one actually got me for a second. The dog is on the bottom, but the bed looks kinda like a dog head in the top right corner, as if its nose is touching at 2 o'clock.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

My Poor Choice Of Dinner Attire

My Poor Choice Of Dinner Attire

walters89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
71points
Add photo comments
POST
denjinronincs avatar
Panda-sized Potato
Panda-sized Potato
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the shirt. Questionable choice for upholstery. Orange digital? Really?

Vote comment up
17
17points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

My Face Mask Dried Unevenly And Now Matches My Sweatshirt

My Face Mask Dried Unevenly And Now Matches My Sweatshirt

Monsteradeliciosous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
70points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Accidentally Recreated My Kitchen Counter's Pattern On A Plate While Seasoning A Burger

Accidentally Recreated My Kitchen Counter's Pattern On A Plate While Seasoning A Burger

Tiddleyjuggs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
68points
Add photo comments
POST
phobrek avatar
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That counter would make me unhappy. Is that a crumb of something? No. Is that? Maybe...

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

These Pants vs. The Gravel

These Pants vs. The Gravel

canusa101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
68points
Add photo comments
POST
capt-requal avatar
Petra
Petra
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just goes to show that cheetahs camouflage themselves very well!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

This Frog Blends In With The Concrete Bench It Is Sitting On

This Frog Blends In With The Concrete Bench It Is Sitting On

scottsinct Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
64points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Every Time I Take My Glasses Off In Bed I Lose Them For A Minute

Every Time I Take My Glasses Off In Bed I Lose Them For A Minute

lets-work-together Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
62points
Add photo comments
POST
neil_henderson avatar
GlixDrap
GlixDrap
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I misplaced my computer glassed. Looked all over the place for them. Turned up 3 weeks later in the washing machine (they did survive). Don't ask, I have no idea - no kids at home before anyone asks.

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Camouflage Really Helps When Fishing

Camouflage Really Helps When Fishing

BenevolentDanton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
58points
Add photo comments
POST

Note: this post originally had 120 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!