For anyone whose prime years coincided with the introduction of the Ipod or the iconic Motorola Razr and were accompanied by songs of Eminem, Destiny’s Child, Alicia Keys, and other icons, you probably feel quite nostalgic about it all right about now. With two decades having passed, all of the above likely seem like a distant memory, yet so vivid at the same time, you could swear you were dancing to Lose My Breath just yesterday.

Well, while it is not possible to actually turn back time, one can go some years back with the help of nostalgia and boy, do we have triggers prepared to set it off; at least for those feeling nostalgic over all things 2000s. Today, we have put some of the best memes shared by the ‘doyoulovethe2000s’ Instagram account on this list for you to enjoy, so scroll down to find them and see if they can take you back to the wild 2000s.

#1

#2

#3

#4

savannahgreenleaf avatar
Savannah greenleaf
Savannah greenleaf
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah but good luck breaking it. It came back from trash state to make calls. Served it's purpose well a phone to ring up your buddies!

#5

#6

#7

#8

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She looks like a more interesting person than the rest, though. I'd rather talk to her.

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

ilonaz avatar
Ilona Z
Ilona Z
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have this as accessories in my S60 Volvo (2003). No idea how it works 😅

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my god I had this and I don't even know where it came from

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Used to be walking around looking like a bed throw in my poncho

#50

amymcconnon avatar
Amy
Amy
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are big Polly Pockets! I only had the ones in the little cases.

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

