Finishing school is a massive milestone. You end one era of your life and start another. So, it’s natural that you want to encapsulate your experience and also leave behind some sort of legacy. And one way of doing this is through your school yearbook.

Internet users took to a couple of threads on X to share some of the wildest, funniest, and most creative yearbook quotes that they’ve ever seen. They’re hilarious and deserve an A+ for their effort. Keep scrolling for a good laugh, and remember to embrace humor no matter how old you are.

#1

Student yearbook portrait wearing tuxedo and glasses alongside a humorous wild yearbook quote about making it this far.

@_brinxinx

    #2

    Yearbook portrait of a student in tuxedo with a humorous quote, showcasing wild yearbook quotes and student humor.

    @_brinxinx

    #3

    Yearbook portrait of a student wearing a niqab and glasses with a humorous yearbook quote from John Cena.

    @_brinxinx

    If you’re about to graduate, you might feel a lot of mixed emotions. Excitement, hope, and joy on the one hand. Apprehension, doubt, and fear, on the other hand. And you might also feel a lot of pressure to leave some sort of legacy behind, make the most of your last days at school, and write the best yearbook quote ever.

    But the reality is that much of this pressure is counterproductive.
    #4

    Yearbook quote featuring student humor wearing glasses and a colorful hijab in a school portrait photo.

    @_brinxinx

    #5

    Student in graduation cap with a wild yearbook quote humorously referencing Voldemort and wearing a hijab.

    @_brinxinx

    #6

    Student yearbook photo with a humorous quote about grades and adoption, showcasing wild yearbook quotes humor.

    @_brinxinx

    Nothing’s ever ‘perfect.’ And, ironically, it’s by embracing the reality of your schooldays, with all of their ups and downs, embarrassments and awkwardness, wins and losses, that you can make the most of them.

    On top of that, it’s always healthy to remember that school is just one chapter of your life. Graduating is just the start of another era, full of possibilities. You might choose to go to university or college. Or you might instantly jump into the job market, or choose to start a family. Even if your school days weren’t all that you hoped for, you can learn from them and make the most of whatever opportunities come your way in the future.
    #7

    Senior yearbook photo of a student paired with a wild yearbook quote showcasing humor and boldness.

    @_brinxinx

    #8

    Senior portrait of a smiling student with a humorous yearbook quote about time spent earning a diploma.

    @_brinxinx

    #9

    Yearbook photos of two students with humorous quotes referencing copy-paste shortcuts Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V.

    @_brinxinx

    Ideally, you want your yearbook quote to encapsulate who you are as a person in that chapter of your life. You want to be as genuine and authentic as possible. If you’re the class clown, embrace your love of humor. If you’re more academically or athletically focused, lean into something inspirational and empowering, and so on.

    In a nutshell, think about who you are as a person, what you stand for, and what your values are. That being said, don’t overthink things too much. As important and imposing as yearbook quotes might seem, writing them is meant to be fun and lighthearted.
    #10

    Two female students in yearbook photos with humorous quotes showcasing wild yearbook quotes and student humor.

    @_brinxinx

    #11

    High school yearbook photo of a student with a humorous quote showcasing wild yearbook quotes and student humor.

    @_brinxinx

    #12

    Yearbook photo of a student with a humorous quote showcasing wild yearbook quotes that highlight student humor.

    @_brinxinx

    As Adobe points out, humor used in yearbook quotes shows your personality. Your quote doesn’t have to be very deep or incredibly profound. Instead, if you’re going for something funny, it’s a way to show your style and specific humor.

    Think about what makes you laugh. You might even want to refer to a meme that you love, or that makes your friends think of you, for inspiration.

    That being said, try not to copy memes outright, but put a personal twist on them. And remember that shorter and more punchy jokes often resonate with audiences better than long ones.

    #13

    Yearbook quote from a student humorously calling the school full of idiots, showcasing wild yearbook quotes.

    @_brinxinx

    #14

    Senior yearbook quote from student Alexa Villarreal with a humorous wild yearbook quote about not playing a song.

    @dahboss_vibez

    #15

    Senior portrait of a student with a humorous yearbook quote showcasing wild yearbook quotes and student humor.

    @_brinxinx

    Something else to keep in mind is that humor, trends, attitudes, and social values change over time. It’s impossible to predict exactly how they’ll shift, but it’s something you should at least consider when writing your quote.

    So, think about what words would stand the test of time.

    Try to focus on self-aware humor, instead of mean-spirited quips, inside jokes, or language that targets others, Adobe notes.
    #16

    Male student in tuxedo posing for a humorous wild yearbook quote with a playful caption about his last name.

    @_brinxinx

    #17

    Yearbook quotes featuring student humor with a quote circled matching the student’s last name Dadi.

    @_brinxinx

    #18

    Two students in graduation gowns with wild yearbook quotes about friendship and humor involving rice.

    @_brinxinx

    According to comedy and speaking coach Chris Head, students who are thinking about creating original yearbook quotes that stand out can consider doing a few things.

    For one, they could take someone else’s already serious yearbook quote and look for playful ways to parody it. Alternatively, if you’re starting from nothing, you can think about sharing something personal about yourself, thanking someone for the help you received, or even giving life advice.
    #19

    Yearbook quotes with humor showing students posing for their school portraits in uniforms and smiling.

    @_brinxinx

    #20

    Yearbook portrait of a student with a humorous quote about graduation and going back to school in a yearbook.

    @_brinxinx

    #21

    Funny wild yearbook quotes from students showing humor in their senior portraits with unique captions.

    @_brinxinx

    If you want to amp up the humor and memorability of your quote, Head suggests focusing on some surprising aspects of whatever you’re talking about. Having self-awareness is always a plus when it comes to humor.

    Meanwhile, when it comes to avoiding cliches, it’s useful to remember that there aren’t many truly original ideas out there.
    #22

    Female student portrait with a humorous wild yearbook quote thanking Google, Wikipedia, and copy-paste invention.

    @_brinxinx

    #23

    Yearbook photo of a student with a humorous quote, showcasing wild yearbook quotes full of student humor.

    @_brinxinx

    #24

    Yearbook photo of a student in a tuxedo with a humorous wild yearbook quote caption about success and failure.

    @_brinxinx

    In fact, we’d even argue that everything’s pretty much been said and done before. But what you can do is merge different ideas in novel combinations and present them through the filter of your personal experience.

    What you say might be nothing new. But how you say it might be refreshing, relatable, witty, and, above all, authentic.
    #25

    Yearbook quotes with humor featuring two students sharing witty 3 1/2 minute age difference in their portraits.

    @_brinxinx

    #26

    Yearbook photo of a student with a humorous quote highlighting wit in wild yearbook quotes.

    @_brinxinx

    #27

    Young man in a tuxedo posing for a yearbook photo with a humorous and wild yearbook quote below.

    @_brinxinx

    We’d love to hear your perspectives, too, dear Pandas! Tell us what you think in the comments at the bottom of this list. Which of these quotes do you think is the best and why? Which ones got a genuine chuckle out of you?

    What was your yearbook quote? And if you haven’t graduated yet, what do you think you’d like your quote to be?

    Let us know!
    #28

    Yearbook photo of a student in tuxedo with a humorous quote about catching a cheating girlfriend included in wild yearbook quotes.

    @_brinxinx

    #29

    Two high school yearbook portraits showing humorous quotes from students, highlighting wild yearbook quotes with humor.

    @_brinxinx

    #30

    Yearbook quote from a student in a graduation cap, showcasing humor in wild yearbook quotes by students.

    @_brinxinx

    #31

    Student yearbook quote humorously comparing high school to a bike ride with everything on fire, showcasing wild yearbook quotes.

    @_brinxinx

    #32

    Blonde student in yearbook photo with a humorous quote about wasted makeup, showcasing wild yearbook quotes humor.

    @_brinxinx

