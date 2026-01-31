ADVERTISEMENT

Finishing school is a massive milestone. You end one era of your life and start another. So, it’s natural that you want to encapsulate your experience and also leave behind some sort of legacy. And one way of doing this is through your school yearbook.

Internet users took to a couple of threads on X to share some of the wildest, funniest, and most creative yearbook quotes that they’ve ever seen. They’re hilarious and deserve an A+ for their effort. Keep scrolling for a good laugh, and remember to embrace humor no matter how old you are.