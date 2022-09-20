So, if you are one of those people who love or would like to experiment with awkwardness, share what would be the funniest approach to a stranger. I myself have been walking up and asking: “what is your favorite flavor of hair” - but it’s starting to get old…

Most people avoid awkwardness or awkward situations because they make them feel uncomfortable. But some people like to create awkward and cringy situations on purpose. When that interaction is observed from a distance, most of the time it will be perceived as funny.

#1 Show a photo of yourself and ask "Excuse me, have you seen this person?"

#2 "Excuse me, what year is this?" When the person tells you, respond "It works! My machine really works!!"

#3 I've always wanted to run up to a complete stranger in hysterics and yell, "Whatever you do, DO NOT look at their eyes!" and run away. I don't know who the "their" is referring to, and neither does the stranger. I just wanna cause unnecessary stress because I'm a menace.

#4 Look at the person, gasp dramatically, and run away.

#5 Sometimes I imagine myself asking a stranger, "Hey, whatever song you have in your head right now, sing it out loud!"

And then they break into the whole song and dance, musical style haha.



Never actually dared to, though.

#6 Have you seen my sanity? i LeFt It InSiDe An OrAnGe.

#7 Sit on a park bench and wait for people to sit with you. "It's done. Do you have the money?" - Not original from me; saw it either on YT, Pinterest, or BP.

#8 Run up to somebody, yell, "Do you see them?!? You don't? oh... oh! that means they're GONE! GONE, I TELL YOU!!!!" Then run away.



You can also yell, "Marco!" at a group of strangers at the store.

#9 Do you like pet chickens?



I normally ask this and they are confused and then say they like to eat chicken, but I say back "Do you like living, walking, breathing chickens?" And then they get creeped out.

#10 "Do you think this book is hard enough to knock someone out with?" No matter what they say, hit yourself with the book and pretend to pass out.

#11 On a scale of 1-10, what is your favorite color of the alphabet? (Mine's green)

#12 Did you remember to hide the body?

#13 I know this is old, but I’ve always loved the idea of asking a stranger who says anything to me, “Can you see me?” in a panicky voice and run away.

#14 Once I asked a stranger what my own phone number was. No idea why.

#15 This happened to my friend when she told a girl she liked her shirt, the girl replied: "I like your face". Lol, we never let my friend forget that day.

#16 Are you a whale person or a chicken person?

#17 Hey there... Hi there... I'm Lost. Have you seen me wandering around here before?

With a piece of tape or a name tag sticker on the front of my shirt that says:

"If Found, PLEASE CALL (insert random friend/family member phone number) and report Missing IMMEDIATELY!" 😜

#18 Can I have a moment of your time to talk about our lord and savior etc. (I’m an atheist 😑)

#19 Is there a phone booth around here? SoMebODy's In tRoUblE!

#20 If soap smells good but tastes bad, does that mean poop smells bad, BUT TASTES GOOD?! Asking for a friend.

#21 Can I borrow some cash/your card? Not only is that weird, it's f****d up.

#22 Jog up to a person you know the name of and say: "XXX, do you still want the 14,275,208 live ants that you ordered? You said you needed to make ketchup for your restaurant" while holding a bag.

#23 Did you do it/did you hide it?

#24 *Hug them and say* "Whatever you do, when I let go, RUN! They are here for you!"

#25 Assuming you're outside, ask if they know where the waiting room is. Or the front desk. 'Do you work here?' - is a good one as well.

#26 I think that telling a stranger "don't be scared" with a calm voice and walking away will completely shatter their mind.

#27 Find the most disturbing fact you know, walk up to them, tell them the creepy fact, smile, and walk away.

#28 Apparently, I once walked up to a total stranger at the mall and asked, ‘Are you Santa Claus?’ That’s a pretty weird one.

#29 "Could you be a witness to my wedding?"



-Max Fosh.

#30 Do you want some Pringles? They're radioactive! (Assuming you already have them).

#31 What are you doing here? Gasp and run away.

#32 *yell in their face* DID YOU KNOW THAT CHICKENS ARE MADE OUT OF CHICKEN?

#33 You: Have you seen emma?

Stranger: No

Y: Do you know who she is?

S: No

Y: How are you supposed to know where she is if you dont know who she is?

S: ...

#34 Hey, were you sold a soul in 7th grade for 25 bucks? No? Ok bye.

#35 Do you have games on your phone?

#36 What's the date? NO! WHAT YEAR IS IT????

#37 Pull this

#38 Want to buy a furby?

#39 When I see classmates from my old school I go up to them and say hello and then ask them if their name is whatever their name is. They all look at me like I'm crazy and after a few seconds of that they remember me. I think it's pretty funny

#40 Be sure that you knock on the fridge door before opening- the salad might be dressing! :)

#41 Do you know who shot J.R.?

#42 I've always wanted the right opportunity to walk up to a group of Three or more women (preferably at a social gathering) and say, "You two look amazing" and just walk away.....

#43 Wil'ya lemme go ahead jackass?

#44 My brother's favorite thing was to walk up to a stranger and greet them as if they were a long-lost friend; leave them standing there very confused and wondering who that was and how did they know him.

#45 I already know it's hilarious. I just don't know why I do it. I walk up to a handsome young man and say, "Hey you're absolutely adorable. Would you like to come home with me and be my pool boy?" Best answer was, 'Not this time; maybe next time!'

#46 When was the last time you pooped?

#47 Especially effective if you're the hypermasculine type:

"Is this lipstick too pink for me?"

#48 Just go up to them, point to the sky and ask them, "Did you know the sky is blue?"

#49 Once had a homeless man ask me for my phone number, and then a quarter so he could “call me sometime”

#50 Woof, arf grrr arf bark?

#51 "I do not mean to pry, but you don't by any chance happen to have six fingers on your right hand?

#52 Did you find the man I was talking about? I never received a call back, but maybe my umbrella is broken again.

#53 Walking up to religious extremists and saying "Are you having the same problem of finding decent sacrificial virgins these days? And don't talk about getting rid of severed goat heads!"

#54 "Oh my god, it's you! Do you remember me?"

#55 Giv them a hug and run

#56 Hey buddy, can ya pull my finger?

#57 Pardon me, I have nothing to say.

-George Carlin

#58 Hold up your finger and ask "Does this smell right to you?

#59 When using a public toilet and you fart audibly , say “can you believe what that b******e said to me?”

#60 Did you know there are normally 5 levels of separation, so technically you, me & 3 other random people kinda know each other….

#61 A friend and i were at Home Depot. And he asked where the blue jeans were

#62 you have the body.... right?

#63 Pardon me, do you have any plain yellow mustard?

#64 Ya like jazz?

#65 Whenever I get the dreaded "Suspected Spam" caller.. Answer breathlessly and say, "It's Done, but there's Soooooo much blood!!" Then hang up.

#66 "Where'd you get that wig, Woolworths?"