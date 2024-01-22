ADVERTISEMENT

Hi folks, my name is Steven Garza. I’m a professional standup comedian and joke teller. I’m always looking for new ways to communicate my jokes. Cartooning sort of evolved slowly for me. It was an idea I tinkered with over the years but never gave it any attention. Finally, after years of procrastination, I decided to give it a try. The only problem was I didn’t know how to draw. 7 years ago, I walked into Blick’s to purchase a drawing pad and pencils. When I sat at home and began to put pencil to paper, the realization sunk in that this cartoon thing wasn’t going to be an easy road. Eventually, after a few years of practicing out of “How To” books and countless pages of crumpled-up paper, I began posting them online. Surprisingly to me, I had some positive feedback.

Fret Buzzed is a comic strip with two personalities. On one hand, the four-panel strip follows a storyline of two middle-aged failed musicians desperately trying to hold on to their dream while balancing adult life. Fret Buzzed single-panel gags are a different story. I use these for any off-the-wall ideas I have that work better as non sequiturs. Although, sometimes the two overlap. You can see the characters from my four-panel strip make appearances in my single-panels. I like to look at it as Easter eggs for those familiar with my work. Readers who are familiar with the characters get to see them in absurd situations outside the story line.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Punching Bag Bite

Punching Bag Bite

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Migration

Migration

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#3

New Hunting Tactics

New Hunting Tactics

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Innovative Idea

Innovative Idea

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Flight Of The Bumblebee

Flight Of The Bumblebee

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Wrong Part Of Town

Wrong Part Of Town

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Rain

Rain

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Talkative Gator

Talkative Gator

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Dishes

Dishes

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Gnarly

Gnarly

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

I’m Batman

I’m Batman

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#12

This Guy

This Guy

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Evolution

Evolution

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Privacy

Privacy

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Truth Hurts

Truth Hurts

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Freezy

Freezy

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Ol’ Wally

Ol’ Wally

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Ingrate

Ingrate

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Gatoraid

Gatoraid

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
#20

The Smokeys

The Smokeys

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Steven Garza
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!