Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Asks French People “Why Are You Guys Like This?” After She Sees How They Treat Tourists
30points
People, Travel4 hours ago

Woman Asks French People “Why Are You Guys Like This?” After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Adelaide Ross and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

The first time I ever traveled internationally was to spend a summer in Paris studying French and film. I got to experience squeezing into the crowded, smelly metro every morning, suffering through hours upon hours of class in the heat of summer without any air conditioning, bumbling my way through interactions in French and doing everything I could to keep my head down and try not to offend or upset any of the locals. It was great!

Paris is known for many things, but being an extremely welcoming place for foreigners is not necessarily one of them. However, with its gorgeous architecture, delicious food and romantic scenery, tourists flock there more than (almost) any other city in the world. Recently, however, Paris has been quite the conversation topic on TikTok, after a video went viral mocking tourists in the City of Love for wearing berets.

Below, you’ll find a response to the initial video that TikToker Nuttybutter96 shared, detailing why she wants everyone to stop mocking tourists, as well as some of the responses from viewers who aren’t planning on visiting the French capital anytime soon. We would love to hear your thoughts on these videos in the comments down below, pandas, and then if you’re interested in checking out a Bored Panda article featuring tips for tourists in Paris, you can find that right here!

After a video went viral mocking anyone who wears a beret in Paris, other TikTokers decided to call out people who shame tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Image credits: nuttybutter96

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Image credits: emoprincess1996

Image credits: lilykltran

Image credits: lilykltran

Image credits: nuttybutter96

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

You can see the TikToker’s full video calling out those who mock tourists right here

@nuttybutter96 #greenscreen dont shame tourists who go to your country, spend money and boost your economy. #fyp #europe #france #berets #beret #beautiful #culture #tourist #europetrip #eurotrip #travel ♬ original sound – Nuttybutter🧈

After that video blew up, the creator posted a follow-up urging people to just let tourists enjoy their trips

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Image credits: nuttybutter96

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Image credits: nuttybutter96

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

She noted that a trip to Paris is extremely expensive for most people and might be a once-in-a-lifetime experience

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

She then added that it’s wonderful to be able to travel to a new place and embrace the culture of those people, regardless of where that may be

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Image credits: nuttybutter96

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Image credits: nuttybutter96

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Image credits: nuttybutter96

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Finally, she included an apology that the woman who posted the original, controversial beret video shared, noting that she wants to learn from this mistake

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Image credits: nuttybutter96

You can watch the TikToker’s second video on the “beret heard round the world” right here

@nuttybutter96 Replying to @nuttybutter96 #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Nuttybutter🧈

It is common, especially in a major city like Paris, for tourists to feel a little bit less than welcomed. It is definitely common in New York City as well, but at the end of the day, we can just let people enjoy things. As long as they aren’t making fun of the French or being rude and obnoxious, let these tourists have their fun! I’m from Texas, and I would never walk around wearing a cowboy hat. But if I saw some tourists wearing them, I would be happy that they’re enjoying their time in my city and embracing what they consider to be “Texas culture”. (Yeehaw, y’all!) 

Over 19 million international travelers head to the City of Love each year to have the world’s best croissants and baguettes and watch the Eiffel Tower sparkle in the moonlight. Personally, Paris is far from my favorite city. However, I could never deny that it is gorgeous. The city itself is stunning, and the museums house some of the most magnificent artwork in the world. It’s certainly worth visiting.

And if someone there makes fun of you for not speaking French or being a tourist, don’t worry about them! It is important for visitors to understand how to be polite and respect their culture, by doing small things like recycling properly, speaking quietly on the metro and not mentioning French stereotypes to locals. But when you’re a tourist, you’re not going to fit in anywhere you go, so don’t worry about trying to appease the locals. Just respectfully enjoy your trip!

She later posted another video responding to rude comments

@nuttybutter96 Replying to @sbirsa87 ♬ original sound – Nuttybutter🧈

TikToker Lily Tran also joined in on the conversation, calling out the “negative types that make fun of people just having fun”

@lilykltran #stitch with @elzapilane ♬ Mon Soleil (from “Emily in Paris” Soundtrack) – Ashley Park

While Parisians are not known for being the friendliest people in the world, it was later revealed on TikTok that the girl who posted this video mocking tourists is not even French herself. She apparently had shared the controversial video as a joke, without realizing that it would end up blowing up and lead to many people calling her out. The creator, Elzapilane on TikTok, even took down the original video and posted a 3-minute long apology video yesterday where she explained where the video came from and that she had learned her lesson. 

Elza noted that she loves Paris and has had a great time there when she has visited, so she wanted to quickly shut down anyone who used her video to shame French people or call them rude. She also addressed any comments saying that she is uncultured and has never traveled. “I have traveled a lot, so actually, that’s why I made the video,” Elza said on TikTok. “I actually wanted to know if people wear the berets or not, and it’s just funny that they were everywhere.”

She went on to apologize for the hashtags that offended many viewers and noted that she is not racist or looking to shame any other cultures. “I have learned my mistake… I have learned that [berets] are also a style, so I shouldn’t be judging, and I shouldn’t be filming other people without their consent.”

Regardless of how you feel about Paris or Parisians, it’s clear that in this situation, Elza just uploaded what she thought would be a silly video without realizing that it was in poor taste. After being called out, she has apologized and just wants to move on from the situation. Let’s just all agree not to shame anyone anywhere!

We would love to hear your thoughts on these videos in the comments down below, pandas. What have your experiences in Paris been like? Have you ever purchased a beret there? And if you’re interested in checking out a Bored Panda article discussing tips for tourists when visiting Paris, you can find that right here!       

Many viewers have shared their thoughts on the videos as well, with some noting that Paris won’t be at the top of their travel list

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Woman Asks French People "Why Are You Guys Like This?" After She Sees How They Treat Tourists

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Adelaide Ross
Adelaide Ross
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Adelaide Ross is a writer at Bored Panda. She is originally from Texas and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Acting from Oklahoma City University. In the years since her graduation, she has lived in Los Angeles, Sweden, England and now Lithuania. In her free time, Adelaide enjoys traveling, experimenting with new vegan recipes, taking long walks in parks (wearing plenty of SPF!) and crafting the perfect glass of cold brew.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
Karl Baxter
Karl Baxter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can see the humour here. After all, the beret is a weird cultural stereotype - even more so if paired with a striped Breton shirt, carrying a baguette, a string of onions and riding a bike. I wouldn’t go so far as to post photos online but I’d certainly have a quiet chuckle to myself.

3
3points
reply
Rainclouds Radio
Rainclouds Radio
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What was wrong with the hash tags?

2
2points
reply
Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Cringe. Stereotypes. False." Are these good words to describe people?

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Lynne Hammar
Lynne Hammar
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is painting Parisians with a very broad brush because of a single influencer. I visited in the 2000s and people were great. I tried to speak French when possible, and to be polite. One Fun Note: on a night boat ride on the Seine, a group of teenagers on a bridge mooned us, and all of us drunkenly cheered them! Good memory.

2
2points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Karl Baxter
Karl Baxter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can see the humour here. After all, the beret is a weird cultural stereotype - even more so if paired with a striped Breton shirt, carrying a baguette, a string of onions and riding a bike. I wouldn’t go so far as to post photos online but I’d certainly have a quiet chuckle to myself.

3
3points
reply
Rainclouds Radio
Rainclouds Radio
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What was wrong with the hash tags?

2
2points
reply
Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Cringe. Stereotypes. False." Are these good words to describe people?

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Lynne Hammar
Lynne Hammar
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is painting Parisians with a very broad brush because of a single influencer. I visited in the 2000s and people were great. I tried to speak French when possible, and to be polite. One Fun Note: on a night boat ride on the Seine, a group of teenagers on a bridge mooned us, and all of us drunkenly cheered them! Good memory.

2
2points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda