Quite a few redditors recently shared their crazy workplace secrets now that they don’t work there anymore. Their answers covered all sorts of scenarios from pj’s-wearing judges to corporate fraud and things that happen in restaurant kitchens that no customer would ever want to know about. Scroll down to find more of them on the list below and make sure to upvote the ones that surprised you the most.

Not all work-related secrets are bound by confidentiality agreements; especially after an employee leaves. That’s why some of them don’t mind disclosing information previously unknown to the public, be it upsetting, shocking, or everything at once.

#1 yes, x did die in his office and nobody noticed for four days.

#2 Bakery.



The French bread and Italian bread are the EXACT same thing with different scoring designs on top - but one is two dollars and fifty cents more.

#3 For the most part, it’s not executives and agents that read scripts, but their assistants. By this standard, it is the assistants of the entertainment industry that are primarily responsible for what actually gets made. Still blows my mind

#4 I worked pizza delivery for a major corporate pizza brand. The quality of the ingredients used even over 15 years ago is of such poor quality that the heat from the pizza over is the only reason you're not going to the hospital due to heat killing the bacteria. When I went to a popular local shop. You could eat off the floor it was so clean. THAT place was amazing.

#5 from many years ago when i worked at mcdonald's:



the ice cream machine isn't raggedy and always broken. at some point it has to go into cleaning mode, each day i think, and this takes 4-5 hours. so when they tell you its down or broken, the machine is probably just sanitizing itself. i don't know that the stores can program them to do this at a certain time of day.



when people in the drive through ask for their fries to be cooked fresh and they don't mind waiting, a lot of times workers will take food that had already been sitting out, and re-drop it into the grease for like 15 seconds so they come out piping hot & shiny again. (this mostly happens on late/overnight shifts)

#6 Our VP embezzled 7 million dollars. The company decided not to charge him because then it would be public news. Months after he was fired he contacted my boss asking for a reference lmaoooooo

#7 The office manager who was married to a male doctor at the same practice was also hooking up with the female patient care supervisor

#8 My old boss takes cash so he doesn’t have to declare the money and I mean thousands of pounds. He claimed furlough off the government even though everyone was in the office working. He broke every covid rule going which was damaging when their were only 20 people on site. I reported him for all of the above but nobody cares.

#9 I walked in on a coworker taking underwear selfies in the restroom to send to a girlfriend or something. He forgot to lock the door. He was very embarrassed. I acted like it never happened.



I never would have expected him to wear little yellow bikinis.

#10 Worked at a seafood restaurant that was infamous for their house clam chowder. Dude literally bought cans of chowder from the store, poured it into this huge 5 gallon container, and then it sat in there getting pulled from, heated, dumped back in to. S**t never got cleaned or fully replaced, super super super gross. Anything we didn’t use that day would get dumped back in with a couple new cans added.

#11 It's me.



Yes, me and that coworker were indeed hooking up.

#12 A good portion of charter schools are one medium size repair away from bankruptcy. Many are mismanaged and misuse funds, and require teachers to spend even more than their district counterparts.

#13 Ex Victoria’s Secret employee: we used to have to cut up products that didn’t sell after a certain amount of time and soak them in bleach before throwing them out. And no, employees weren’t allowed to just have them.



I have to say, back when I worked for them they actually did treat their employees very well. Benefits and PTO, even for some part time employees. And we did get tons of free stuff all the time and great discounts. They rly did take care of their employees.





I also used to work for a superior court judge who usually wore pajamas under her robe and occasionally drank at lunch lol

#14 I did internship at a restaurant kitchen and my boss asked me to slice some mushrooms, but he forgot to tell me to save the stems so I threw them away, then I saw my boss bending over the trash can and he picked out the stems and threw them from the trash can in a pot of soup, then I don’t wanna know what else happened to the food there..

#15 Used to work at an ice cream store part time.



We made our waffle cones from scratch and at regular intervals. Not just because of the demand. The strong scent could be smelled from outside the building and draw people in. Also, people were more likely to buy waffle cones or increase their serving size when we were cooking up a fresh batch.



Good business strategy. And hey, made my clothes smell nice (I had a jacket that smelled like fresh waffle cones for 3 months after I left that place)

#16 From the bookstore: We tear covers off magazines and paperback books in order to get money for them and then chuck the books in the recycling bin, coverless.



Books that don't sell in 90 days are returned and the store will likely never sell it again unless it is special ordered. The system is designed to churn out best sellers and classics and nothing more.



Speaking of bestsellers, authors can just buy themselves onto the bestseller list and get their book on a front shelf with prime real estate. This usually costs about $250,000 although you can pay more if you want it to be #1. It is why books that are just printed will have a sticker or designed with a cover that says #1 bestseller. They knew it would be a #1 bestseller because they paid for it. Publishers can also pay to have their books put on the various tables in the store.

#17 The attorney I used to work for would plot with the area chiropractors in order to inflate their medical bills and thereby inflating their asking amounts for their injury cases. Of course his take home was 40% of the total award amount.

#18 When I was laid off, the production team was one more petty retaliation from unionizing. I hope they did. But almost everyone else in management would rather shutter the factory than have to even acknowledge the production team.

#19 I was told to never call CPS on a parent because the owner didn't want the "bad press".

#20 Former principal had an affair with teacher (they were both married). Principal leaves to new school. A year later principal’s wife comes to the school and works along side the teacher her husband had an affair with, without even knowing.

#21 Anytime a food item that was on our menu being advertised as "NEW RECIPE" just meant the owners found a cheaper version of it from a new distributor.

#22 Passwords are all the same still and I haven't worked there in almost 8years. I can still log into everything. Fidelity title, mrmls, the managing website they still use, the website where all Of their contacts are. All of it.



Best part is if they ever change a password, they just put the numbers in front instead of at the back.



Fidelity title is f*****g sick to still have access too. I can look up a property, see how many owners it's had, when it sold, who the current owner is now and I can see what other properties they own, if they own multiple. Not good to let people still have access too.



Mrmls is nice too. if the mrmls ever found out that the acc is being shared that person would have their brokers license revoked.



Then there is the zip forms acc I can still log into. This so the most useful. I have direct access to the actual forms used for real estate. It's f*****g wonderful. I've written up several lease agreements for friends and myself. It's so nice having that direct access.



F****n real estate world. Loose as a goose and more money than most other professions. They are just lucky I'm not evil. I could edit their contracts to have my bank info to be used and they wouldn't even know until the money is sent to me lol.

#23 I used to work at a very popular clothing store and a woman from corporate came in one day and fired the assistant manager. A few months later one of the managers was doing payroll and I noticed the assistant manager, the one that got fired, name was still on payroll. I thought that was very weird. The manager tried to hide it from me but I definitely saw it. A couple of weeks after that, the other manager got fired. Apparently, she still had the assistant manager that got fired on payroll and she was still receiving checks.

#24 I worked at a popular auto parts store. Corporate was incredibly sexist towards women and if you complained to HR about that or anything else you were guaranteed to be fired

#25 I worked in a superstore bakery department. The bread plant that mixed and shaped all the dough had a horrendous mold problem because idiots wouldn't clean it properly. The practice was to pick chunks of it out as you caught it. Chances are a fair amount passed through undetected, baked, and consumed.

#26 I ran a daycare for a church (more like a cult) for a few years. The building’s roof was ripped off in a hurricane and the building was flooded.



Behind my back, the church leaders went to a smaller church and arranged our center to be housed there until the building was back up and running. They didn’t tell me that we were uninsured and running outside of state licensing. AND they were insisting parents pay cash to avoid a paper trail. They were also claiming interruption of business on the insurance, and paying the employees cash as well.



It ended up being my responsibility to write receipts (and sign them), so if anything did come out, it would all fall on me. To sum it up, these people were committing fraud, insurance fraud, and going against the states child care policies, as well as having other people’s children under our care with no insurance.



I cut my losses and quit with no two weeks notice, and I’m waiting to hear about the fall out that will inevitably happen. They just got their new building up and running after 2 years of operating this way.

#27 Used to work for a large corporate company. There was a department supervisor who was in her mid-50s who was married to another department’s manager who was in his late-20s.



There were rumors going around that the husband was getting sexual with one of his employees, it was kind of well-known by everyone and I think the wife had suspicions.



So on his 30th birthday, the husband thought the wife was still away on a business trip so he invited his girlfriend/employee over. The wife shows up unexpectedly during sexy times and the husband freaks out and makes the other woman hide in a closet. The wife is going batshit crazy looking for the woman in her house shouting things like, “WHERE IS SHE? I KNOW SHE’S HERE!” The husband’s denying everything. The wife finally gets to the bedroom, then goes to open the closet door, and sees the naked woman.



The wife asks her, “What the hell are you doing here?” And the other woman responds, “I’m his birthday present, you old b***h!”

#28 Ya know how the dealership will discount your trade by like $500-1000 if it’s been smoked in? We had a $200 machine that gets the smoke smell completely out of the car. Takes about an hour, but only 5 minutes or so of labor (then leaving it run in the car for the hour). Other than a small amount of electricity, and the initial $200 cost for the machine, it costs the dealer nothing to make it a nonsmoking car.

#29 So as someone who works/worked in a tax law firm in the holy grail country of bureaucracy (Germany), I can gladly tell you: Many rich people/companies are just rich bc they can afford us to twist the numbers just the right way (aka. we might be helping certain people to commit tax evasion/fraud). We also had a car dealer, who pulled so many black market deals and other illegal stuff and we still had to fake his numbers/books against our morals (so the Finanzamt wouldn't find out)...



The sad thing is many smaller companies had to quit during Covid (or even afterwards and before that) just bc they couldn't afford someone who knew the in-and-outs of our bureaucratic system (aka. how to file for financial aid from the state), while the bigger ones used those aids to do ~~not so necessary~~ renovations (which they could file as "expenses")...



It's a really s****y system (the bureaucracy stuff in every aspect of the country) and those on top will always benefit from it or know the loopholes, while the more unfortunate ones aren't able to help themselves...

#30 Apparently one of my former employers didn't pay their taxes one year and it took them about 3 more years to resolve it. We were delisted from public stock exchanges for a time and that. The CEO was replaced. It was not a big secret if you just looked at records. But, a lot of people working there didn't know anything about it.



Another employer of mine flat out plagiarized other companies' materials and then resold them. I quit as soon as I figured that one out.

#31 I worked in tech sales, and everyone was sleazy. We were a big company and a competitor with Google, Facebook, etc. primarily sold to small business owners. It didn’t matter what you did, how you did it, or who you screwed, as long as you got them to put down their cc. People who were successful there took advantage of anyone, and everyone. Once in training I watched somebody sell almost 10k in commissions by convincing an hourly employee to put down his own personal cc, and then tell him that the business owner would praise him for his ambition to help the business grow. I obviously didn’t last, because I couldn’t do it, but nonetheless I saw some pretty nasty behavior. Also everyone was doing drugs in the bathroom between calls, with literally not a care in the world.

#32 Used to be an insurance adjuster years ago.. Usually the goal was to settle for 3x the medical bills. So whatever your medical bills are, likely you’re looking at 3x that for pain and suffering unless you’re a woman or child with visible scarring. Those get more. Attorneys never meant much more, they were all very friendly to us and played the game (so never assume just getting that attorney will mean a higher settlement). I didn’t love that job and paid generous settlements on most of my claims until I could get outta there! Lol

#33 Not sure if it’s that crazy but at the place I work at now, every single close doesn’t have a single adult scheduled. I am always the oldest on shift and I just turned 17. They basically only employ teens. The policy for breaks also violates labor laws.

#34 Research labs at NIH are extremely dirty. Scientists, researches don’t wear proper protection in the labs. NIH still performs a lot of tests on animals even though they had no breakthrough in over a decade.

#35 I worked in 7 star hotel. Bar manager who looks over all bar staff was making its own whiskey in the pool disinfection room.

#36 Where I was working the divorced director was hooking up with the married assistant director. The director was being verbally sexually inappropriate with the teachers. One day he put his hands a bit to low on a teacher who finally had enough and reported him. Once she reported him a bunch of other teachers followed. because he had already been warned about his behavior and made to apologize publicly he was fired for it. The assistant director then became principal (was given her own assistant) was then mad at everyone for him not being there and she was a tyrant who treated the teachers so bad she made half of them quit because they just couldn’t do her threats anymore. She ended up falsifying legal documents, embezzling thousands out of the centers credit cards, she stole all the big fancy equipment the place had just bought and blamed it on an office worker who ended up getting fired for it, before it was proved it wasn’t her. She left the center in such a way that legally it shouldn’t have been opened. She was then fired but because the previous director had just been fired less than a year ago they let her get away with everything because they couldn’t do the bad press. Her then assistant became director in a daycare where they didn’t have even half the teachers they needed to keep it open. They tried to force some of the teachers to assume the role of teachers with an assistants pay when they refused those teachers got fired. She was last I heard lashing out at everyone because the director before her neglected to do most of the legal paperwork. Licensing had them under investigation. They had two lawsuits going on. Parents where super unhappy with the care of the place. Last I heard they still had a huge lawsuit in their hands they were trying to pay off. And they were waiting for that to happen to rebrand the place with a new name. From the last coworker I have that still works there I know that they are still short staffed and the last few teachers there are already looking to get out.



There was also tons of cheating going on between teachers, parents and therapist when I was there. And that’s just part of the drama I got to witness while working there.

#37 Life insurance agent was forging signatures and attempted to reinstate policies on dead people... three times. Those were awkward calls. Couldn't fire him though because he'd racked up so much debt to the company that firing him would tank the entire agency he worked with.

#38 I (in mgmt) accidentally caught my boss stealing from a fast food restaurant. The person was ringing up sales and applying coupons for weeks, except there were no coupons active at the time. I happened to notice it on a report and mentioned it to the district mgr. Woops, sorry thief, it didn't dawn on me what was happening. Thankfully I wasn't working all of the days this was going down so I wasn't suspected.

#39 -My former manager at an ice cream stand was arrested for possession/distribution of child porn.



-The (married)owner of the first salon I worked in was having an affair with the graphic/web designer. Also, 1/3 of our staff had serious substance abuse issues



Both businesses are closed now 🫠

#40 All of the fancy glamping tents at Terramor Outdoor Resort in Bar Harbor, ME are going to fall apart soon.



The timber frame tents don't have foundations or pads to sit on, instead each piling is sitting on top of a foam block buried just under the surface. This means that they could declare them temporary structures and cut a bunch of corners to get around plumbing/electrical codes. The foam blocks compress over time and the pilings will start to shift. Some of the tents were already shifting badly when I left in the summer of 2021, not even one year after the resort had opened.



But the owners, KOA, don't really care. They're already planning bigger Terramor resorts in a few other states and will likely just abandon the prototype property when it gets too expensive to maintain.



Give me 10 more days to start my next job and I'll come back and spill all the tea about Alyeska Ski Resort.

#41 Most prisons are dangerously understaffed, with many sleeping while on shift. Also, most guards aren't the power hungry people you hear about, they're just there for a paycheck.

#42 When I worked at Holiday Inn Express, our entire reservation database got hacked. Like the whole database for all Holiday Inn Expresses was being held for a ransom. This went on for almost a whole week. We had to revert back to paper logs.

They had access to credit card info, guest info, everything. They initially ended up deleting a huge portion of guests info and reservations. That week was hell.

The funny part was, the password that was used to secure the database was P@ssword!. Wild.

#43 My old boss who we will call Maryellen was only 27 when she started at ACME. She quickly rose in the ranks and by 30 was the HBIC. She had made the company millions, they trusted her implicitly. ACME gave Maryellen a company credit card to pay for various expenses, as well as a stipend to do things for the employees such as a cake for birthday months, company cookouts, employee outings to team build, etc… none of which ever happened. Maryellen would take the stipend and go to a Costco and load up on bread, meat, Mayo, chips, drinks, and make brown bag lunches…..which she would then sell to employees for $5 a bag. You could also buy extra chips or drinks for $2/each. She did this every single week, for almost 15 years. They never caught on, or if they did, they turned the other cheek. She then left the company, moved across the country, retired before 50, and now lives in a mansion, travels the world, and has three luxury vehicles.

#44 A few years ago I work at a restaurant with a gimmick that offers table top games to play while you wait for your order. The owner felt really shady and would barely pay his employees. Turns out he was shooting up drugs in his office after a friend of mine confirmed seeing band aids and needles on the floor. I wasn’t even surprised when this happened.

#45 A married coworker was having an affair with our boss at an old warehouse that I used to work at. Every hour during lunch break I'd notice this female coworker go sneaking into our male bosses office. He put black construction paper over the window so that nobody could see in. One day I went in to his office to ask him something and walked in on them having relations.



I also once worked as a secretary for a CEO who had issues. I only knew because I had to remind him every day of his appointments. Bob, don't forget you have anger management @2pm and sex addicts anonymous @3:30.

#46 It was medicare fraud telemarketing.

#47 I used to work in a Arbys a few years ago and people banged in the back