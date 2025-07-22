Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Former Reality TV Child Star Attacks Walmart Shopper With Sock Full Of Rocks
Mugshot of former reality TV child star involved in Walmart shopper attack with sock full of rocks.
Crime, Society

Former Reality TV Child Star Attacks Walmart Shopper With Sock Full Of Rocks

A former reality TV child star has been arrested with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for attacking someone at a Walmart in Nashville, Tennessee.

Police say 21 year old Diamond Tankard, who was on the show Thicker Than Water, came into the store and began beating a woman.

Now netizens are discussing her choice of weapon-a sock filled with rocks.

Highlights
  • A former cast member of the 2013 reality TV series Thicker Than Water has been arrested for hitting someone at Walmart in Nashville with a sock filled with rocks.
  • Diamond Tankard was arrested on aggravated assault charges.
  • It’s not the first time Tankard has had a run-in with the law.
    Diamond Tankard beat someone in a Walmart with a sock filled with rocks

    Young woman with long curly hair and a silver necklace, linked to former reality TV child star incident at Walmart.

    Image credits: Diamond LaNae / Facebook

    Walmart store exterior with shoppers entering, related to former reality TV child star attack incident.

    Image credits: David Montero / Unsplash

    Police say Diamond Tankard walked into a Walmart on Hamilton Church Road on Friday July 18th carrying a sock filled with rocks.

    According to police, the victim said she was using a self-checkout lane when Tankard came from behind and grabbed her by the hair. 

    “Tankard also allegedly had a sock filled with rocks and used it to hit the victim,” a story on WSMV TV said.

    Young former reality TV child star standing confidently in stylish outfit with a blue vest and black skirt against a white background

    Image credits: Mark Delong / Getty Images

    “After the attack, the victim told police that Tankard took her $1,500 iPhone 14 and her $900 Louis Vuitton handbag,” the story continued.

    Police said the victim was left with a cut above her left eye on her forehead.

    CCTV footage from the store was handed over to police which confirmed the victim’s account. 

    Tankard was arrested and charged with theft of property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

    Local media say she was released on $25,000 bond.

    Diamond Tankard has a history of arrests and charges, including attempted first degree murder

    Mugshot of former reality TV child star involved in an incident attacking a Walmart shopper with a sock full of rocks.

    Image credits: Metropolitan Government of Nashville

    Former reality TV child star involved in altercation with Walmart shopper, sock filled with rocks visible on floor.

    Image credits: Simo7809957085 / X

    This isn’t the first time Diamond Tankard has been arrested. 

    Last year she was charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly intentionally striking a woman with her vehicle.

    Media reports from the time show that when Tankard was arrested for that incident, she was wearing an ankle monitor for yet another incident; an out-of-county domestic assault-related arrest.

    For allegedly trying to run someone over in a car, Tankard was booked on a one million dollar bond. 

    Some people online say Diamond needs more guidance 

    Former reality TV child star involved in physical altercation with Walmart shopper inside store.

    Image credits: Ohio Mirror / YouTube

    For netizens who remember the show, many were quick to offer prayers of support. 

    “Lord, you’re the only one who can turn this situation around. She is your child. Please help her!” one person wrote. 

    “She’s in pain and she’s projecting that’s all, she needs guidance,” another person said.

    Some netizens commented on the fact that Diamond was far from being considered a “star” and that the show was only on for three seasons.

    Others, however, took the occasion to make a joke.

    “What a horrible way to be de-feet-ed” someone wrote.

    The Tankard’s show, Thicker Than Water was about how well-off the family was 

    Young woman with long hair, tattoos, and denim shorts posing outdoors, linked to former reality TV child star news.

    Image credits: Diamond LaNae / Facebook

    Group of well-dressed adults and children posing in front of a large house, related to former reality TV child star news.

    Image credits: Mark DeLong / Heidi Gutman / Getty Images

    Tankard was only about 9 or 10 when the show first aired on Bravo.

    The show chronicled the family of Ben Takard-an award winning gospel jazz composer and keyboardist, together with his wife Jewel and their blended family children and grandchildren, and focused on the family’s wealth. 

    The show ran for three seasons from 2013-2016.

    Group of five smiling adults posing for a selfie, related to former reality TV child star Walmart shopper attack story.

    Image credits: jeweltankard / Instagram

    Tankard’s story is a true “rags to riches” tale.

    Having experienced poverty at a young age as well as homelessness after an injury threatened his NBA career, Tankard seemed determined to never experience poverty again.

    In many instances in the show Ben said things like:  “I’ve been poor, now I’m rich. Trust me, being rich is better.” 

    Diamond Tackard’s mother Brooklyn Tankard gave birth at a young age and had legal trouble

    Young girl with braided hair and beads, smiling softly while wearing a bright pink shirt against a dark background

    Image credits: Ben Tankard / Full Tank / YouTube

    In the show, we learn that Ben’s daughter Brooklyn got pregnant at a young age. Her daughter, Diamond Tackard, is Ben’s granddaughter.

    According to an article in Urban Faith, an online publication covering Christian topics from an African American perspective, “Brooklyn attributes her teen pregnancy and legal troubles to her absent father.”

    In 2009 Brooklyn was arrested for running an illegal brothel and strip club in Nashville.

    Then in 2014, Brooklyn was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. When police ran her license, an outstanding arrest warrant popped up for “failure to bring a child to school.”

    The incident was tackled on the show, after her daughter Diamond had missed more than a dozen days of school with no note from any doctor.

    Young woman smiling outdoors, associated with former reality TV child star attacking Walmart shopper with sock full of rocks.

    Image credits: BenTankard / X

    In an interview with Christian publication Path Magazine Brooklyn said of Diamond: “What can I say? Diamond’s tardiness is simply a lack of time management on my part while trying to adjust to our new schedule.”

    Now, her daughter Diamond has started her own criminal history.

    Netizens react to news that former child reality TV star Diamond Tankard has been arrested, again

    Comment on former reality TV child star attacking Walmart shopper, calling for her detention due to danger to society.

    Comment on social media post expressing opinion about former reality TV child star attacking Walmart shopper with sock full of rocks.

    Comment about an attack involving a sock full of rocks at Walmart by a former reality TV child star.

    Comment by Marcia Hodge questioning if the sock smelled bad enough to be used as a weapon.

    Screenshot of Ken Lee Hall’s comment about a reality TV child star becoming her own reality show.

    Comment by Isaac Karl Mukisa expressing sympathy, discussing denial in reaction to former reality TV child star attack news.

    Comment by Jaiden Perlas about a former reality TV child star involved in an attack on a Walmart shopper.

    Comment by Scott Alan about filming a new reality show, related to former reality TV child star incident.

    Comment text on social media about former reality TV child star attacking Walmart shopper with sock full of rocks using emojis.

    Facebook comment by James Brian Messmore reading she was definitely caught red handed getting her rocks off in a light blue speech bubble.

    Comment by Joe Youngbear saying "The eyes, they never lie.....cold lol" with three reactions below.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a sock in relation to a former reality TV child star attacking a Walmart shopper.

    Social media comment about bond amount in incident involving former reality TV child star attacking Walmart shopper.

    Comment from Ti To expressing disbelief with a shocked emoji about a former reality TV child star attack incident.

    Comment from Willa Rae reading she throwing her life away, related to former reality TV child star attack incident.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

