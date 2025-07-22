Former Reality TV Child Star Attacks Walmart Shopper With Sock Full Of Rocks

ADVERTISEMENT

A former reality TV child star has been arrested with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for attacking someone at a Walmart in Nashville, Tennessee.

Police say 21 year old Diamond Tankard, who was on the show Thicker Than Water, came into the store and began beating a woman.

Now netizens are discussing her choice of weapon-a sock filled with rocks.

Image credits: Diamond LaNae / Facebook

Image credits: David Montero / Unsplash

Police say Diamond Tankard walked into a Walmart on Hamilton Church Road on Friday July 18th carrying a sock filled with rocks.

According to police, the victim said she was using a self-checkout lane when Tankard came from behind and grabbed her by the hair.

“Tankard also allegedly had a sock filled with rocks and used it to hit the victim,” a story on WSMV TV said.

Image credits: Mark Delong / Getty Images

“After the attack, the victim told police that Tankard took her $1,500 iPhone 14 and her $900 Louis Vuitton handbag,” the story continued.

Police said the victim was left with a cut above her left eye on her forehead.

CCTV footage from the store was handed over to police which confirmed the victim’s account.

Tankard was arrested and charged with theft of property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Local media say she was released on $25,000 bond.

Diamond Tankard has a history of arrests and charges, including attempted first degree murder

Image credits: Metropolitan Government of Nashville

Image credits: Simo7809957085 / X

This isn’t the first time Diamond Tankard has been arrested.

Last year she was charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly intentionally striking a woman with her vehicle.

Media reports from the time show that when Tankard was arrested for that incident, she was wearing an ankle monitor for yet another incident; an out-of-county domestic assault-related arrest.

For allegedly trying to run someone over in a car, Tankard was booked on a one million dollar bond.

Some people online say Diamond needs more guidance

Image credits: Ohio Mirror / YouTube

For netizens who remember the show, many were quick to offer prayers of support.

“Lord, you’re the only one who can turn this situation around. She is your child. Please help her!” one person wrote.

“She’s in pain and she’s projecting that’s all, she needs guidance,” another person said.

Music heiress, 21, is arrested after arranging huge brawl in a Tennessee Walmart

Diamond Tankard, the 21-year-old grandchild of Ben Tankard and star of a Bravo reality show, was arrested over a bizarre incident inside a Tennessee Walmart on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/g3iOIOYqhE — Simo Saadi🇺🇸🇲🇦 (@Simo7809957085) July 21, 2025

Some netizens commented on the fact that Diamond was far from being considered a “star” and that the show was only on for three seasons.

Others, however, took the occasion to make a joke.

“What a horrible way to be de-feet-ed” someone wrote.

The Tankard’s show, Thicker Than Water was about how well-off the family was

Image credits: Diamond LaNae / Facebook

Image credits: Mark DeLong / Heidi Gutman / Getty Images

Tankard was only about 9 or 10 when the show first aired on Bravo.

The show chronicled the family of Ben Takard-an award winning gospel jazz composer and keyboardist, together with his wife Jewel and their blended family children and grandchildren, and focused on the family’s wealth.

The show ran for three seasons from 2013-2016.

Image credits: jeweltankard / Instagram

Tankard’s story is a true “rags to riches” tale.

Having experienced poverty at a young age as well as homelessness after an injury threatened his NBA career, Tankard seemed determined to never experience poverty again.

In many instances in the show Ben said things like: “I’ve been poor, now I’m rich. Trust me, being rich is better.”

Diamond Tackard’s mother Brooklyn Tankard gave birth at a young age and had legal trouble

Image credits: Ben Tankard / Full Tank / YouTube

In the show, we learn that Ben’s daughter Brooklyn got pregnant at a young age. Her daughter, Diamond Tackard, is Ben’s granddaughter.

According to an article in Urban Faith, an online publication covering Christian topics from an African American perspective, “Brooklyn attributes her teen pregnancy and legal troubles to her absent father.”

In 2009 Brooklyn was arrested for running an illegal brothel and strip club in Nashville.

Then in 2014, Brooklyn was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. When police ran her license, an outstanding arrest warrant popped up for “failure to bring a child to school.”

The incident was tackled on the show, after her daughter Diamond had missed more than a dozen days of school with no note from any doctor.

Image credits: BenTankard / X

In an interview with Christian publication Path Magazine Brooklyn said of Diamond: “What can I say? Diamond’s tardiness is simply a lack of time management on my part while trying to adjust to our new schedule.”

Now, her daughter Diamond has started her own criminal history.

Netizens react to news that former child reality TV star Diamond Tankard has been arrested, again

