Stunning video of a real-time beat-down is gripping the internet.

The video shows members of the public issuing a swift retribution to a man who was attacking a woman at a Brooklyn subway station.

The now viral video shows the entire episode, including how the woman was able to get away, and what happened to the brute who attacked her.

The incident occured at a time when violence against women is once again in the spotlight after the acquittal of Sean Diddy Combs on s** trafficking charges.

A man is seen attacking a woman on a subway platform

The person shooting the video with their phone was standing partially outside of the train.

In the distance, we hear a woman screaming, and see a tall person dressed in all white, who was later identified by police as 42-year-old Fredrick Marshall of Queens.

The video appears to show Marshall forcing the woman to walk down the subway platform steps, or ramp, but she is screaming in protest.

There are several members of the public who are following behind, but not yet taking action.

The woman seems to break free from Marshall, and moves towards the train.

As she attempts to walk away, Marshall lunges at her, tackling her to the ground from behind. That’s when several bystanders jump into action.

Vigilante justice is administered to the perpetrator

The video shows several other men dragging Marshall off the woman, but the image is partially obscured by a barrier.

The men begin kicking, beating, and shouting slurs at Marshall as the woman, now wearing only one shoe, hurries off the platform in the opposite direction.

One vigilante yells, “I’m gonna f–k you up!”

“Get that, n—a!” another shouts. “Somebody try to tell you something, chill the f–k out? Now you got it!”

While the shot is not fully clear, Marshall is on the ground for at least a minute as bystanders take care of business.

The victim said she didn’t know her attacker—he was a complete stranger

According to local media,Marshall didn’t know the woman prior to that day.

They said he started arguing with her as she walked to the subway platform at roughly 9 o’clock in the morning on a Sunday.

The woman, who local media say is 20 years old, was treated on the scene for shoulder pain and other minor injuries.

Marshall, meanwhile, was found to be carrying a knife and a blackjack, which is a concealable blunt force weapon.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree attempted assault, and second-degree harassment, the NY Post quotes a criminal complaint as saying.

The NY Post says Marshall had no prior arrests and was granted supervised release during his arraignment the next day.

In New York, “supervised release” is a community-based program that lets people who’ve been arrested under certain charges be released from custody while awaiting their arraignment, rather than being held in jail.

Violence against women is a problem in New York City, and pretty much everywhere in the world

Image credits: Pi.1415926535/Wikimedia (Not the actual photo)

The incident happened at a time when the topic of violence against women has been making headlines.

Sean Combs’ recent acquittal on s** trafficking charges is shining a spotlight on domestic violence against women, and the numbers are startling.

Information from the New York City Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commitee’s 2024 report shows roughly 564 domestic violence homicides occured in New York City between the years 2014 and 2023.

Of those homicides, nearly half involved “intimate partners”: defined as individuals who are currently or formerly married, divorced, dating, boyfriend/girlfriend or who have a child in common.

Image credits: Kindel Media/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

The report says Black women were 2.5 times more likely than members of other racial/ethnic groups to be domestic violence homicide victims.

Globally, violence against women remains a major problem in countries everywhere.

According to the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, roughly 736 million women—that’s nearly one in three—have been subjected to physical or intimate violence by a partner, a stranger, or both at least once in their life.

That figure does not include s**ual harassment.

Netizens praised the men for stepping forward to protect the girl

