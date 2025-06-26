ADVERTISEMENT

A Minnesota man has been accused of fatally attacking his girlfriend at a boat launch. According to police, the suspect attempted to evade authorities by climbing up a tree.

On June 18, deputies from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence where 37-year-old Melissa Hunt had fled following the alleged attack.

Highlights Melissa Hunt suffered severe facial injuries that left part of her jaw broken before losing her life at the hospital.

Hunt identified her attacker as Craig Hameister by spelling his last name.

Hameister fled the scene, leading to an hours-long police standoff when he hid up a tree before his arrest.

Trigger warning: domestic violence

“The homeowner called 911 after observing significant facial injuries,” reads the complaint obtained by Law&Crime.

“Upon arrival to the scene, deputies observed significant injuries to the woman’s face, including missing several teeth and a portion of her jaw.”

RELATED:

Share icon Craig Hameister was arrested after his girlfriend accused him of severely injuring her face



Image credits: Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office

The injured woman said “that Craig hit her with a stick,” according to the document. She tried to say his last name but was “unable to complete it” and started to spell it instead. Authorities asked if she was trying to spell Hameister, to which “she nodded yes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunt described Hameister’s vehicle and address and said the alleged assault happened at a boat launch. She was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The medical examiner stated that there was gunshot residue in the wounds to her face. Authorities reached the boat launch and found an unspent round of ammunition.

The victim, Melissa Hunt, called the police and said her boyfriend had assaulted her at a boat launch

Share icon

Image credits: Melissa Hunt/Facebook

Share icon

Police later traced Hameister’s vehicle to another residence in Chatfield, Minnesota.

Investigators found the vehicle door open and a 9 mm round on the floor of the truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

The homeowners at the Chatfield residence told police that Hameister had been there and appeared “very frantic.”

The man allegedly told them that “something bad happened” and that the “cops would be coming.”

Police traced Hameister’s vehicle to a residence, but he had already left

Share icon

Image credits: Dziurek/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint, one resident told police her 9 mm weapon was missing, adding that Hameister had left the property on a motorcycle.

Hameister was eventually found after fleeing into a wooded area and climbing up a tree.

The 44-year-old reportedly engaged in an “hours-long standoff” with police while hiding in the tree before he was taken into custody at the Wabasha County Jail.

A 9 mm weapon was found near the tree where the suspect had been hiding.

Share icon

Image credits: sakhorn38/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hameister was charged with two counts of second-degree m*rder and one count of manslaughter. He is being held on a $2 million bond. He has yet to enter a plea, and his next court appearance is scheduled for July 3.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise funds for Hunt’s family.

“The family and friends of Melissa Hunt are mourning their heartbreaking loss. Melissa Hunt was a 37-year-old daughter, sister, mom, niece, and friend to many. Her life was tragically cut short on Wednesday, June 18, 2025,” the description reads.

The 44-year-old was eventually located and tried to evade police by climbing a tree

Share icon

Image credits: KTTC

Share icon

“Melissa d*ed by the hand of another—senselessly—leaving her family and friends in great shock, pain, and sorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Melissa’s mom, Bonnie Wolfe, along with her family, would love to give her a beautiful memorial and burial. Please show your kindness and support for Melissa and her family! #JusticeForMelissaHunt #DVAwareness.”

Hunt, a mother of two, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital

Share icon

Image credits: Melissa Hunt/Facebook

The organizer added: “The Family of Melissa Hunt would like to thank each and every one of you who have generously donated to and shared this gofundme. We are humbled.

“Due to the overwhelming response from you all, we as a family have decided that the money raised on this page will go to Melissa’s girls, Ryleigh and Huxlynn to help them with some of their future needs, such as college funds, etc.

“Please continue to share this page and help the girls in this difficult time along with the upcoming years. Thank you all once again for your love, support and generosity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise money for the victim’s family

Share icon

Image credits: GoFundMe

According to her obituary, Hunt “loved all things art,” and her two daughters were her “biggest passions in life.”

Tributes on the site highlighted the victim’s “love for her children” and the “gentleness she carried in her presence.”

“She had strength and warmth that touched those around her. My heart aches knowing her life was taken far too soon and under such heartbreaking circumstances,” one person shared.

Someone else wrote: “I loved being with your positive personality, your laughter and stories about your children.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember Melissa as a very caring mother,” added a separate individual. “I was blessed to have Ryleigh in class. Melissa was so very proud of her daughter and wanted the very best for her pride and joy!”

More than 12 million people in the US are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.

People reacted to the man’s alleged attack and his attempt to evade police

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT