“Marriage Isn’t Easy”: Woman’s “Honest” Explanation After Shooting Husband Goes Mega Viral
Police SUV with flashing lights blocking area at night as bystanders observe crime scene with marriage issues context
Crime, News

"Marriage Isn't Easy": Woman's "Honest" Explanation After Shooting Husband Goes Mega Viral

A 61-year-old woman confessed to fatally shooting her husband because she was “tired.”

Doris Winters, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested after attempting to flee the apartment where she had shot the man, 49-year-old Aerion Winters.

According to the complaint, witnesses directed police to Winters’ location after seeing her walk away from the scene.

Highlights
  • Doris Winters shot her husband in the chest and back during an argument at her apartment in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
  • The victim had gone to the apartment to collect some of his belongings when Winters threatened him with a gun.
  • Winters told police she committed the crime because she was “tired" of her husband.

Officers said the woman dropped her handgun before they took her into custody and secured the weapon.

RELATED:

    Doris Winters was arrested after fatally shooting her husband at her apartment in Wisconsin
    Police car with flashing lights in front of a modern building, relating to viral shooting incident in marriage context.

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of domestic violence.

    She was charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon.

    A witness who was present at the scene said that Winters and her husband were living in separate residences.

    The witness stated that he drove the victim to Winters’ apartment on May 31, so he could pick up some of his belongings.

    Yellow police do not cross tape marking a crime scene related to a viral story about marriage challenges and shooting incident.

    Image credits: David von Diemar / Unsplash

    When the victim entered the apartment, he and Winters began arguing. The witness claimed he stood between them to try to calm the situation, but Winters picked up her weapon from the living room and commented that it was loaded.

    “The victim walked upstairs and spoke briefly to the defendant’s mother, then came back downstairs. The defendant told him not to talk to her mother, and the victim responded by calling the defendant a ‘b***,'” the complaint reads. 

    This “angered” the woman, who shot her husband in the back and chest.

    The 61-year-old woman explained that she was “just tired” of her husband

    Woman with blonde dreadlocks in a mugshot photo, related to viral marriage honest explanation after shooting husband case.

    Image credits: Milwaukee Police Department

    Comment by Luis Villanueva praising an honest explanation in a viral discussion about marriage challenges.
    According to court filings, the witness told investigators that Winters allegedly warned him to get the victim “out of here” before “[she] shot him again.”

    The witness and a friend, who had been waiting outside, carried the victim out of the apartment. Despite attempts to save his life, the man succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

    The victim, Aerion Winters, had gone to the apartment to pick up some of his belongings

    Man wearing a large fur coat and glasses standing indoors, related to marriage isn't easy viral explanation story.

    Image credits: Viral Hub / Facebook

    After Winters was placed in a police car, she allegedly admitted to the crime in comments captured by squad cameras. She said, “He called me a b*** for the last time, and I just shot him. I just shot him…”

    “I just grabbed my gun and shot him because I’m just tired. I know I shouldn’t have shot him, but I’m just tired.”

    At the police station, the woman said she shot her husband when he turned away from her during their argument.

    If convicted, she faces up to 60 years in prison, according to court documents.

    Shadow of a woman’s hands raised defensively with a gun pointed at her, illustrating marriage isn't easy and viral shooting story.

    Image credits: Maxim Hopman / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration that ties into the theme of marriage challenges and honesty.

    Social media users shared their interpretations of the woman’s statement, with one person writing, “She didn’t say ‘I’m tired’.. she said ‘I’m JUST tired’.. that tells me she been putting up with his mess for far too long.. not justifying it.. just making sense of it.”

    “But he wasn’t even staying with her; he was living somewhere else, he went to get the rest of his belongings. She was mad that that man had left and was MOVING out and moving on; she didn’t want him with anyone else,” speculated someone else.

    The two started arguing, and Winters shot her husband in the chest and back

    Police SUV with flashing lights blocking a parking lot at night after a shooting incident related to marriage struggles.

    Image credits: fox26houston

    A third commented, “Every woman reading this story knows exactly why she did it,” to which a separate user replied, “That is true sometimes we can only take so much.”

    “An honest answer is the best,” another user chimed in. “I get it. Marriage isn’t easy. Next time, just walk away, and never come back.”

    An additional commenter wrote, “She probably was tired mentally physically emotionally and got fed up with him. We don’t know what was going on in their house.”

    Chalk outline of a body on asphalt at a crime scene with evidence markers after a shooting incident in marriage context.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)v

    The Milwaukee Police Department said crime, overall, is down 12% through the first quarter of 2025. However, there has been a 9% increase in the number of homicides, year-to-date, compared to 2024.

    In 2022, Wisconsin reportedly saw the largest increase in domestic violence-related fatalities in the last two decades.

    Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said addressing domestic homicides is an “all-hands-on-deck issue.”

    “As we know, the pandemic really had done a number on our community, and we’re still dealing with mental health and trauma that’s going on as a residual. We understand that we cannot have one particular solution to this. (It) is not something that’s going to be eradicated overnight.”

    “He called me a b*** for the last time, and I just shot him,” said the woman, who faces up to 60 years in prison

    Chain-link fence topped with barbed wire at a secured area, symbolizing challenges in marriage after viral shooting incident.

    Image credits: Stock.Foto.Touch / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    Carmen Pitre, president of the Sojourner Family Peace Center, told WPR, “COVID is not the cause, but it made everything that was hard, worse.”

    She said there’s a “normalization of violence” in Milwaukee and that many people have been exposed to it since childhood, growing up “believing that this is the way.”

    “We have a lot of work to do to untangle that and teach ourselves and heal ourselves and teach our young people that love and violence don’t go together,” Pitre highlighted.

    Social media users reacted to the news of the homicide, particularly to the woman’s explanation of her crime

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing shock about husbands catching a bullet when wives get tired.

    Comment by Aaron Rivera in a social media post discussing a woman's honest explanation after shooting husband goes viral.

    Comment by Quentin Dion Moreland about the trigger of a gun being the new easy button, related to marriage challenges.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a viral post about a woman's honest explanation on marriage challenges.

    Comment from Sharon Cobb explaining the challenges of marriage and consequences after shooting husband goes viral.

    Screenshot of a social media comment with laughter emojis reacting to a viral post about marriage challenges.

    Comment from a woman named Kaylan Anthony sharing her honest explanation about a difficult marriage situation.

    Comment by Nathan Berg emphasizing that marriage isn't easy and advising to walk away next time in an online discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment with a woman’s honest explanation after shooting husband going viral.

    Comment from Kris Iizhot about marriage not being easy, expressing a serious reaction with a crying emoji.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment showing a woman’s honest explanation about marriage difficulties going viral.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman’s honest explanation about marriage challenges going viral.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Candi Bennett reacting humorously, related to marriage challenges after a viral event.

    Comment from woman sharing honest explanation about marriage challenges after shooting husband goes mega viral on social media.

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread discussing a woman's honest explanation after shooting husband going viral.

    Screenshot of a social media comment where a user suggests someone looks tired, relating to a viral marriage explanation.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
