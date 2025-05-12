Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Cops Open Fire On Little Boys In Minecraft And Star Wars Pajamas After They Refuse To Drop Weapon
Two little boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas with blurred faces standing by a stone wall refusing to drop weapon.
Crime, News

Cops Open Fire On Little Boys In Minecraft And Star Wars Pajamas After They Refuse To Drop Weapon

29

6

New Mexico police officers opened fire on two boys aged seven and nine years old after they refused to drop a loaded weapon.

The video was captured by a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office drone in February.

Trigger warning: violence, juvenile crime. Footage released on Friday (May 9) shows the two boys handling the loaded weapon in their pajamas, passing it back and forth, and hiding it behind their backs.

Highlights
  • New Mexico police fired rubber bullets after two minors refused to drop a loaded weapon during a standoff.
  • Authorities seized the weapon and called in the Behavioral Health Unit to intervene.
  • Police stated that the weapon's owners could face consequences for failing to store the firearm responsibly.

The video was shared to highlight the use of the sheriff’s office’s drone technology and Behavioral Health Unit to “monitor the situation in real-time, providing critical updates and enhancing situational awareness.”

    Two boys aged seven and nine years old were involved in an armed standoff with the police
    Police vehicle from Bernalillo County with lights on, related to incident involving boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas.

    Image credits: New Mexico News Port

    At one point, one of the boys seemingly pulled the trigger, but the weapon malfunctioned. 

    After instructing the children to drop the weapon, the sheriff’s office said deputies fired a non-lethal weapon at the boys, allowing them to secure the area and prevent any fatalities.

    “Put it down, babe,” a female officer can be heard telling the boys.

    “You’re not in trouble, but you have to put it down and come and talk to us,” another officer intervenes.

    The incident took place in Bernalillo County, New Mexico

    Sheriff in tactical gear walking outside near barren trees during a police activity in a wooded area.

    Image credits: PoliceActivity

    Three police officers standing outside near a fence in a grassy area during daytime in a residential neighborhood.

    Image credits: PoliceActivity

    “Put the gun down and come and talk to me. You’re not in trouble, babe,” the female officer continues, trying to soothe the pair. “Can you please put it down so we can talk?”

    A male officer can then be heard telling his fellow deputies to shoot at the wall to scare the children and make them drop the weapon.

    “Try not to hit ’em,” he says.

    “We want to help you. We don’t want to hurt you,” another officer adds, before warning, “Drop it now or you’re gonna get hit!”

    Footage shows the children handling a loaded weapon and being told to drop it

    Two little boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas standing near a covered object, refusing to drop a weapon.

    Image credits: PoliceActivity

    Two little boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas standing near a covered object in an outdoor setting.

    Image credits: PoliceActivity

    Deputies could then be heard discussing whether to rush the boys, fire a non-lethal round, or wait for an opening, noting that the children were not dropping the weapon.

    They proceeded to fire two rubber bullets at the boys, who continued to hold the weapon. Then, an officer rushed in, snatched the weapon from one of the boys’ hands and successfully secured it.

    Deputy Deanna Aragon said no charges have been filed against the children or their parents, and the boys have not been removed from the home. Their weapon was seized.

    Deputies then fired two rubber bullets at the boys before one of them snatched the firearm from one of the boys’ hands

    Two little boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas standing outside near a covered object refusing to drop weapon.

    Image credits: PoliceActivity

    The New Mexico sheriff’s office called the case a “complex intersection of juvenile crime, mental health, and public safety.”

    “Had that gun gone off, our deputies could have taken deadly force. That would not have gone well with anybody in the nation,” stated Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen during a press conference.

    Sheriff Allen shared that the two boys and their family have a documented history of trauma. 

    Law enforcement had reportedly been called to the children’s home at least 50 times before the incident.

    Police officer detaining a child in pajamas near a building, involving cops and children with alleged weapons refusal.

    Image credits: PoliceActivity

    According to Sheriff Allen, the boys “were taught how to use the firearm,” and their use of the weapon was the result of “learned behavior.”

    He responded to calls for stricter penalties for juvenile crime by emphasizing the young ages of those involved in the incident.

    “We know one side is going to say, ‘Lock them in jail,'” Sheriff Allen said, before adding, “They’re seven and nine years old. I told you before, numerous times… I understand the frontal lobe.”

    He added that, had the boys been older, “we’d probably be speaking differently.”

    According to Sheriff Allen, the children “were taught how to use the firearm”

    Police officers detain children in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas after they refuse to drop a weapon during the incident.

    Image credits: PoliceActivity

    The Sheriff concluded: “Arresting people isn’t the only way out of this crisis of juvenile crime.

    “You have to look at it from a bunch of different avenues and use the resources you have – and then criminal elements can come later.

    “Down the road, we will look at criminal charges – like the Benny Hargrove law – for those involved.”

    The Benny Hargrove Law holds adults accountable for failing to safely and responsibly store their firearms, particularly keeping them out of the reach of minors.

    To help the children, the Sheriff’s Office turned to their Behavioral Health Unit, which oversees cases involving mental illness and substance use.

    Michael Lucero, the unit’s clinical manager, said that 13 experts, including paramedics, clinicians, and law enforcement, were involved in the operation to ensure the safety of both the deputies and the children.

    He noted that his team is “still running into barriers” in assisting the boys and their family with the resources they need, such as trauma therapy, parenting support, and grocery cards.

    For instance, he detailed how Medicaid coverage was denied to one of the children for being too young, and one of the parents, who has a history of trauma, has struggled to access treatment.

    “Parents have failed these kids,” one reader commented

    A social media comment reacting to cops opening fire on boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas refusing to drop weapon.

    Image credits: Xin_an

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing cops opening fire on little boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas after refusing to drop a weapon.

    Image credits: Smidge_of_Truth

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to rawalerts, mentioning starting earlier, related to cops and boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas incident.

    Image credits: AutismCapital

    User comment on social media expressing concern about children's future after police open fire on boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas.

    Image credits: American4sure

    Tweet by user Eric replying to another account, commenting on discipline related to kids refusing to comply.

    Image credits: eric1988762

    Tweet discussing unsecured firearm around children involved in incident with cops and boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas.

    Image credits: SemiRedacted

    Screenshot of a social media reply questioning parents in a discussion about cops opening fire on little boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas.

    Image credits: i_x_Sam

    Tweet showing user JR commenting Parents have failed these kids in response to cops opening fire on boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas.

    Image credits: __oxides__

    Screenshot of a tweet praising cops related to an incident involving boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas refusing to drop weapon.

    Image credits: TexusJesus

    Tweet from Auntie Vyris responding to @rawsalerts, stating the outcome and penalty are suitable, posted May 11, 2025.

    Image credits: AuntieVyris

    Tweet screenshot showing user Travel lover replying "The parents’ fault" to a comment about cops opening fire on boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas.

    Image credits: travellover28

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to @rawsalerts with the comment Arrest the parents about cops and boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas.

    Image credits: dead_che

    Tweet by D3on Webber replying to rawsalerts about refusal to drop weapon involving cops and boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas.

    Image credits: D3onAve

    Screenshot of a Twitter post expressing distress over cops opening fire on boys in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas.

    Image credits: Leavemebe1960

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited)

    Cops Open Fire On Little Boys In Minecraft And Star Wars Pajamas After They Refuse To Drop Weapon is the current title, very misleading

    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    If they have been out to that home multiple times, and the children have not been removed - there's only one reason. One or both of those kids has a serious chronic mental health disorder, for which the only real solution would be long term inpatient residential care. And since the only people who can afford that level of care for their children are the wealthy, this would mean that taking the children into DHS custody would make the state responsible for paying for that care. So what the state generally does is send out cops and social workers repeatedly until the kids are old enough and have committed a serious enough crime to be sent to prison.

    Jonathan K.
    Jonathan K.
    Jonathan K.
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    I feel bad for everyone in this story. I think the p.d. did an admirable job considering what they were up against. Unfortunately, in this country, mental health has a stigma attached to it and there is very little, if any, help for adults let alone children. Maybe a church, or another religious institution could help the family? The headline is very misleading though.

