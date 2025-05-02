Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Three Children Rescued After COVID-Paranoid Parents Trapped Them Indoors For 3 Years
Man wearing a mask with two children in striped shirts and jeans standing outside a house after being rescued indoors.
Crime, News

Three Children Rescued After COVID-Paranoid Parents Trapped Them Indoors For 3 Years

“All three children began to breathe deeply, as if they had never been outside before,” that’s how an investigator described the condition of three young siblings who were rescued from a home in Oviedo, Spain.

For three years, the children were effectively imprisoned by their own parents under what police describe as “obsessive” and “delusional” COVID-19 fears.

Highlights
  • Three siblings in Oviedo, Spain, were trapped indoors for 3 years due to their parents' extreme COVID-19 paranoia.
  • Parents arrested for domestic violence, psychological abuse, and child abandonment.
  • Home was filled with trash, medication, masks, and disturbing children’s drawings, indicating severe mental distress.

The siblings—8-year-old twins and a 10-year-old—had reportedly not left their house since late 2021, and were living in conditions authorities deemed hazardous to their mental and physical health.

The parents, who were both arrested, were said to have been suffering from “COVID syndrome,” a form of extreme paranoia that results in people imposing strict restrictions on themselves and others long after public health guidelines have changed.

RELATED:

    Siblings were rescued from a “house of horrors,” where they were imprisoned for three years due to their parents’ COVID fears

    Police car with flashing blue lights in foreground, officers in background involved in rescue of three children trapped indoors.

    Image credits: fotosr52/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    The dramatic rescue took place last Monday (April 28), after local police launched an investigation prompted by a neighbor’s concern that no children from the home had attended school in years.

    Upon being released from their imprisonment, authorities described the scene moving and concerning in equal measure.

    The children were reportedly mesmerized by the simple sight of grass and sunlight, touching the ground and reacting with irrational fear to snails in the garden.

    Three children wearing medical masks indoors looking out a window with serious expressions on public transport.

    Image credits: Drazen/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Photos of the children went viral across Spain, showing them leaving the home still wearing face masks—as if the height of the pandemic had never ended.

    Both parents—a 53-year-old German man and his 48-year-old German-American wife—were detained on charges of domestic violence, psychological abuse, and child abandonment.

    The children were living in “unsanitary” conditions, and had started drawing pictures of monsters in their bedroom

    Man wearing mask with two children standing outside a house, three children rescued after COVID-paranoid parents trapped them indoors.

    Image credits: El Mundo

    Police Chief Javier Lozano explained that the children’s situation flew under the radar for many years due to them finding “nothing unusual about the residence,” but that as investigations continued, the family’s strange and secluded behavior started raising alarms.

    Wooden crib with messy blankets inside a room where three children were rescued after COVID-paranoid parents trapped them indoors.

    Image credits: El Mundo

    For instance, the father was the only one being seen by neighbors during those three years, who reportedly left the house only to collect deliveries and mail—the children and their mother, on the other hand, were nowhere to be seen.

    When police finally decided to intervene on April 28, they found no resistance from either parent. “Be careful,” the mother told the officers. “My children are very sick.”

    Cluttered bathroom floor with stained mattress, red slippers, and a small black dog near food bowls inside a confined indoor space.

    Image credits: Daily Mail

    Inside, the home was in disarray. Filled with trash, boxes of medication, and a large number of medical masks, the scene was described as “clearly unsanitary” by investigators and a “health and safety risk” for the minors.

    Heart-wrenching pictures show that the children were “living among feces” and had been sleeping in cribs. Their rooms were also filled with disturbing images, providing a deeply disturbing look at their mental state—drawings of monsters and defaced dolls.

    The parents were taken to pretrial custody, while the children were taken to a juvenile care facility

    Man with glasses and beard in a black suit, representing the topic of children rescued after COVID paranoid parents trapped them indoors.

    Image credits: Freelancermap

    Beyond the dirt and mental anguish, the children were described to have been found “in terrible shape” by officers.

    “They were not malnourished, because they were fed. But they were dirty and completely cut off from reality,” one of the investigators said. 

    “And not just because they didn’t go to school. When we took them out of the house, into the garden, where they wouldn’t even go outside, they saw a snail and went crazy, freaked out.”

    Police officer handcuffing a man near a car, related to the rescue of children trapped indoors by COVID-paranoid parents.

    Image credits: Nomad_Soul/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    The three minors were taken to the National Human Rights Center for medical evaluations, which confirmed that the children had no serious illnesses, contradicting the parents’ claims that they were too sick to leave the house.

    They are now in the custody of Spain’s Ministry of Welfare, who placed them in a juvenile center. The parents are being held in pretrial detention without bail as of last Wednesday (April 30).

    The case has not only shocked Spain, but revived memories of the psychological toll the COVID-19 pandemic had on society at large.

    “We’ve all been affected by Covid syndrome and what the pandemic has brought, and we can speculate about what led a family to live locked up for so long,” Lozano said during a press conference.

    “Hidden in plain sight.” Netizens shared their thoughts on the concerning case

    Three children rescued after COVID-paranoid parents kept them trapped indoors for three years, highlighting hidden abuse cases.

    Three children rescued after COVID-paranoid parents kept them trapped indoors for multiple years, highlighting extreme isolation effects.

    Commenter Dennis Molina shares a thought comparing children rescued after COVID-paranoid parents trapped them indoors for years.

    Commenter Torry Shontelle Twin expressing concern about people in the US still affected by COVID syndrome.

    Comment by Darcie Lynn expressing concern about more children and people suffering from being trapped indoors during COVID paranoia.

    Three children rescued after being trapped indoors for years by COVID-paranoid parents, highlighting extreme isolation effects.

    Comment on social media about children suffering after being trapped indoors by COVID-paranoid parents for three years.

    Comment by Pamela Pointon expressing concern for three children rescued after being trapped indoors due to COVID-paranoid parents.

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy for children rescued after being trapped indoors by COVID-paranoid parents for years

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern for children rescued after being trapped indoors by COVID-paranoid parents.

    Comment expressing hope for a nurturing family to help three children rescued after COVID-paranoid parents trapped them indoors.

    Comment expressing relief that three children were rescued after COVID-paranoid parents trapped them indoors for three years.

    Comment by Rebecca Lea expressing shock and disgust about three children rescued after COVID-paranoid parents trapped them indoors for years.

    Comment from Tara Nicolle about people suffering consequences of COVID, related to children trapped indoors by COVID-paranoid parents.

    Comment about three children rescued after being trapped indoors by COVID-paranoid parents, expressing sympathy for the kids.

    Facebook comment expressing outrage over parents trapping children indoors for years due to COVID paranoia, hoping for justice.

    Comment from Diane Sinclair expressing concern for three children rescued after COVID-paranoid parents trapped them indoors for years.

    Comment by Lily Mutume about impact of poor parental mental health on parenting and children's overall outcomes.

    Comment expressing sadness and hope for the boys’ future after three children were rescued from indoor confinement.

    Comment from a retired child protection nurse expressing concern over COVID lockdowns causing harm to children confined indoors.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

