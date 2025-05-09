Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Evil” Woman Faces Prison Time For Torturing Animals On Camera For Social Media Likes
Mugshot of woman facing prison time for torturing animals on camera to gain social media likes.
10
Crime, News

“Evil” Woman Faces Prison Time For Torturing Animals On Camera For Social Media Likes

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

A Pennsylvania woman who filmed herself fatally torturing animals for online views has been convicted and faces up to seven years behind bars.

The Delaware County Court found 28-year-old Anigar Monsee guilty on Wednesday (May 7) for systematically abusing animals—including pigeons, chickens, frogs, and rabbits—on camera and uploading the recordings to her YouTube channel, which amassed more than 20,000 subscribers.

Highlights
  • Anigar Monsee was convicted for filming and posting videos of fatal animal torture to her YouTube channel with over 20,000 subscribers.
  • She faces up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine for four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
  • Monsee claimed her actions were misunderstood traditional cooking, a defense rejected by prosecutors and jury unanimously.

Charged with four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, her case disturbed law officials not only for the nature of her crimes, but also for the fact that she was given a platform where thousands of people encouraged her actions.

“It takes a cold, heartless person to harm animals in this way,” said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt.

Disclaimer: this story discusses explicit examples of cruelty being inflicted on animals. Reader discretion is advised.

RELATED:

    Woman who tortured animals for views on YouTube faces up to seven years behind bars and deportation

    Mugshot of woman accused of torturing animals on camera for social media likes, facing prison time for animal cruelty.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Upper Darby Police Department

    “Even more disturbing is that there are people out there entertained by this—and a platform that allowed it,” he continued.

    Monsee’s conviction stems from multiple videos that showed her boiling, skinning, and mutilating live animals, while at the same time smiling and engaging with her viewers.

    Her audience was complicit in her actions, sending in requests and donations to see specific types of animals being tortured.

    Young woman with braided hair holding a white bird in a kitchen, related to animal torture for social media likes case.

    Image credits: 6abc Philadelphia

    The culprit hails from Liberia, a country in the southern coast of West Africa, and was living in Delaware.

    Upon being convicted, she tried spinning her behavior as the result of her native culinary practices being “misunderstood,” and launched a GoFundMe campaign pleading for people to help her “stay with her daughter.”

    Woman holding a frog in a kitchen, facing legal consequences for animal cruelty caught on camera for social media likes.

    Image credits: 6abc Philadelphia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Hi, my name is Anigar Monsee, and I’m a single mother doing my best to raise my daughter on my own,” she wrote.

    “Right now, I’m facing the most terrifying moment of my life—I may be sent to jail or even deported over something I never imagined would put our lives in jeopardy: cooking traditional meals with animals like chicken and frogs.”

    The woman tried explaining her actions as “misunderstood traditional food preparation”

    Woman accused of torturing animals for social media content, facing legal consequences for animal cruelty charges.

    Image credits: 6abc Philadelphia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The fundraising campaign has received $337 of a $10,000 goal.

    “This has turned into a legal nightmare, and I’m terrified of what could happen to my daughter if I’m taken away from her. She’s my whole world, and I’ve always tried to do everything I can to give her love, stability, and a future,” she continued.

    Woman with braided hair sitting at a table, dipping finger into food, related to animal torturing on camera topic.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her defense—that her actions were the result of “traditional” food preparation—was rejected by both prosecutors and the jury, who unanimously found that her conduct amounted to nothing but intentional and sadistic cruelty.

    Comment from Petra Sirtl Dailey condemning an evil woman for animal torture, urging prison time before harm to a child occurs.

    Comment from Laura Fucci expressing disbelief at people liking a video of animal torture on social media.

    Comment by Kyle Hall expressing concern about animal cruelty and the need for attention to human abuse cases.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kristin Rickman, director of the emergency response team at PETA, was instrumental in bringing Monsee to justice, as her team was responsible for initially reporting the content to both YouTube and law enforcement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This kind of activity is just so deplorable and so damaging that anyone engaging in it needs to be sought and held accountable,” Rickman said.

    Monsee is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17 and could face a $15,000 fine in addition to the prison term

    Young woman live streaming on social media, facing backlash for animal torture and possible prison time.

    Image credits: HotTopics2Day

    “This case only came to light because good people spoke up,” Superintendent Bernhardt said. “We urge anyone who sees abuse like this online to report it. There must be consequences.”

    While Monsee’s YouTube channel was reportedly taken down, many were surprised that her content was allowed on the platform for so long, and that she was able to monetize it.

    Police cars parked outside a building, related to a case of an evil woman facing prison for animal torture.

    Image credits: 6abc Philadelphia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the website having a stringent content policy condemning the creation of violent or gory content—including specific sections on animal cruelty—unless a video is manually reported by community members, it won’t catch the attention of the platform immediately.

    Woman with colorful hair and child in pink dress posing by a red car, unrelated to animal torture or prison time news.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Due to the sheer number of content being uploaded on a daily basis, YouTube employs a system that assigns different priorities to different reports,” explained data analyst Nicolas Vasquez to Bored Panda.

    “An NGO, for example, has a much higher chance of having their reports reviewed by an actual human when compared to a single user, that’s why it’s recommended to reach out to organizations or government agencies in cases such as this,” he explained.

    Young woman sitting indoors wearing a pink dress and black coat, linked to animal torture for social media likes.

    Image credits: unstoppable_monsee1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Regardless of the time it took for Monsee to be brought to justice, many animal rights groups celebrated the decision.

    “Justice was served today for the innocent victims of this horrific cruelty,” said Revolution Philadelphia organizer Carol Lutter.

    “The guilty verdict on all four counts against Anigar Monsee sends a powerful message: there is no excuse for animal abuse.”

    “She deserves this and more.” Netizens wished for the woman to receive the harshest penalty possible

    Comment expressing outrage over animal cruelty videos and supporting prison time for the woman torturing animals.

    Comment supporting prison time for woman facing charges for torturing animals on camera for social media likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Chrissy Celauro expressing hope that an animal abuser receives full prison time for cruelty caught on camera.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment condemning an evil woman for animal torture, hoping she faces prison time.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing people who like videos showing animal torture for social media likes.

    Facebook comment expressing horror and anger over animal torture for social media likes, with multiple broken heart emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Laura Grace expressing hope the woman faces 7+ years in prison for animal cruelty and torture on camera.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the internet for enabling evil women to torture animals for likes.

    Social media comment expressing anger towards an evil woman facing prison time for torturing animals on camera.

    Comment on social media stating she deserves more than 7 years, related to evil woman faces prison time for torturing animals.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Catherine Ebarb Sharp expressing hope that an evil woman faces prison time for torturing animals on camera for social media likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing sadness about a woman facing prison for torturing animals on social media.

    Comment from Sallyanne Griffin-Wiegand stating "About time justice for animals" with 55 reactions on a social media post about animal cruelty.

    Comment from Stacy Tarre expressing outrage about woman facing prison time for torturing animals on camera.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media saying treat the woman the way she treated animals amid torture case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Elizabeth C. Guillory demanding prison time for woman torturing animals for social media likes.

    Comment stating a woman is sick and cruel for torturing animals, saying she belongs in jail.

    Comment on social media expressing hope that an evil woman faces prison time for torturing animals on camera.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment condemning an evil woman involved in animal torture for likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Raymond Pierce expressing hope for serious punishment for woman facing prison time for torturing animals on camera.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    5

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let me first say I eat meat. I know the process by which this meat gets to me. It's not pretty and I'm not proud of it. I definitely don't want to watch a food p o r n video about iit. What sick f*****k films this for anything other than documenting it's messed up. For likes? For fame? Aaaaahhhhh

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was my thought as well. I eat meat, I know how animals are traditionally slaughtered in order to provide said meat. I also have no issue with other cultures consuming the meat of other "non-traditional" (to me) animals such as frogs and pigeons. However, those animals should still be humanely slaughtered, and even if the person intending to consume them slaughters the animal themselves (one of my cousins does this - she raises a pig or two and humanely slaughters and butchers it herself when the time comes), WTF is with FILMING the process and posting it online?! That isn't "trying to educate others on your culture/cultural foods", that's just a snuff film and is horrifying. Plus, it sounds like she definitely wasn't humanely slaughtering these poor animals.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like "snuff" p**n, this speaks to how deviant humans can be. By deviant I mean literally deviating from normal human feelings and behavior. I'm all for people being able to be themselves, but ONLY if it doesn't harm themselves or others. But to profit off of it? Off-the-charts evil.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    didihyperhusky avatar
    Deirdre
    Deirdre
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you telling me an adult did this? A full-grown adult with--supposedly--a fully-developed brain? And she tried to JUSTIFY it? I'm sorry, you can NOT justify animal abuse, ever. Unforgivable, I can't believe I have to share the planet with people like this.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let me first say I eat meat. I know the process by which this meat gets to me. It's not pretty and I'm not proud of it. I definitely don't want to watch a food p o r n video about iit. What sick f*****k films this for anything other than documenting it's messed up. For likes? For fame? Aaaaahhhhh

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was my thought as well. I eat meat, I know how animals are traditionally slaughtered in order to provide said meat. I also have no issue with other cultures consuming the meat of other "non-traditional" (to me) animals such as frogs and pigeons. However, those animals should still be humanely slaughtered, and even if the person intending to consume them slaughters the animal themselves (one of my cousins does this - she raises a pig or two and humanely slaughters and butchers it herself when the time comes), WTF is with FILMING the process and posting it online?! That isn't "trying to educate others on your culture/cultural foods", that's just a snuff film and is horrifying. Plus, it sounds like she definitely wasn't humanely slaughtering these poor animals.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like "snuff" p**n, this speaks to how deviant humans can be. By deviant I mean literally deviating from normal human feelings and behavior. I'm all for people being able to be themselves, but ONLY if it doesn't harm themselves or others. But to profit off of it? Off-the-charts evil.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    didihyperhusky avatar
    Deirdre
    Deirdre
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you telling me an adult did this? A full-grown adult with--supposedly--a fully-developed brain? And she tried to JUSTIFY it? I'm sorry, you can NOT justify animal abuse, ever. Unforgivable, I can't believe I have to share the planet with people like this.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda