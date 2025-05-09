“Evil” Woman Faces Prison Time For Torturing Animals On Camera For Social Media Likes
A Pennsylvania woman who filmed herself fatally torturing animals for online views has been convicted and faces up to seven years behind bars.
The Delaware County Court found 28-year-old Anigar Monsee guilty on Wednesday (May 7) for systematically abusing animals—including pigeons, chickens, frogs, and rabbits—on camera and uploading the recordings to her YouTube channel, which amassed more than 20,000 subscribers.
- Anigar Monsee was convicted for filming and posting videos of fatal animal torture to her YouTube channel with over 20,000 subscribers.
- She faces up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine for four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
- Monsee claimed her actions were misunderstood traditional cooking, a defense rejected by prosecutors and jury unanimously.
Charged with four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, her case disturbed law officials not only for the nature of her crimes, but also for the fact that she was given a platform where thousands of people encouraged her actions.
“It takes a cold, heartless person to harm animals in this way,” said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt.
Disclaimer: this story discusses explicit examples of cruelty being inflicted on animals. Reader discretion is advised.
Woman who tortured animals for views on YouTube faces up to seven years behind bars and deportation
Image credits: Upper Darby Police Department
“Even more disturbing is that there are people out there entertained by this—and a platform that allowed it,” he continued.
Monsee’s conviction stems from multiple videos that showed her boiling, skinning, and mutilating live animals, while at the same time smiling and engaging with her viewers.
Her audience was complicit in her actions, sending in requests and donations to see specific types of animals being tortured.
Image credits: 6abc Philadelphia
The culprit hails from Liberia, a country in the southern coast of West Africa, and was living in Delaware.
Upon being convicted, she tried spinning her behavior as the result of her native culinary practices being “misunderstood,” and launched a GoFundMe campaign pleading for people to help her “stay with her daughter.”
Image credits: 6abc Philadelphia
“Hi, my name is Anigar Monsee, and I’m a single mother doing my best to raise my daughter on my own,” she wrote.
“Right now, I’m facing the most terrifying moment of my life—I may be sent to jail or even deported over something I never imagined would put our lives in jeopardy: cooking traditional meals with animals like chicken and frogs.”
The woman tried explaining her actions as “misunderstood traditional food preparation”
Image credits: 6abc Philadelphia
The fundraising campaign has received $337 of a $10,000 goal.
“This has turned into a legal nightmare, and I’m terrified of what could happen to my daughter if I’m taken away from her. She’s my whole world, and I’ve always tried to do everything I can to give her love, stability, and a future,” she continued.
Image credits: Law&Crime Network
Her defense—that her actions were the result of “traditional” food preparation—was rejected by both prosecutors and the jury, who unanimously found that her conduct amounted to nothing but intentional and sadistic cruelty.
Kristin Rickman, director of the emergency response team at PETA, was instrumental in bringing Monsee to justice, as her team was responsible for initially reporting the content to both YouTube and law enforcement.
“This kind of activity is just so deplorable and so damaging that anyone engaging in it needs to be sought and held accountable,” Rickman said.
Monsee is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17 and could face a $15,000 fine in addition to the prison term
Image credits: HotTopics2Day
“This case only came to light because good people spoke up,” Superintendent Bernhardt said. “We urge anyone who sees abuse like this online to report it. There must be consequences.”
While Monsee’s YouTube channel was reportedly taken down, many were surprised that her content was allowed on the platform for so long, and that she was able to monetize it.
Image credits: 6abc Philadelphia
Despite the website having a stringent content policy condemning the creation of violent or gory content—including specific sections on animal cruelty—unless a video is manually reported by community members, it won’t catch the attention of the platform immediately.
Image credits: GoFundMe
“Due to the sheer number of content being uploaded on a daily basis, YouTube employs a system that assigns different priorities to different reports,” explained data analyst Nicolas Vasquez to Bored Panda.
“An NGO, for example, has a much higher chance of having their reports reviewed by an actual human when compared to a single user, that’s why it’s recommended to reach out to organizations or government agencies in cases such as this,” he explained.
Image credits: unstoppable_monsee1
Regardless of the time it took for Monsee to be brought to justice, many animal rights groups celebrated the decision.
“Justice was served today for the innocent victims of this horrific cruelty,” said Revolution Philadelphia organizer Carol Lutter.
“The guilty verdict on all four counts against Anigar Monsee sends a powerful message: there is no excuse for animal abuse.”
“She deserves this and more.” Netizens wished for the woman to receive the harshest penalty possible
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Let me first say I eat meat. I know the process by which this meat gets to me. It's not pretty and I'm not proud of it. I definitely don't want to watch a food p o r n video about iit. What sick f*****k films this for anything other than documenting it's messed up. For likes? For fame? Aaaaahhhhh
That was my thought as well. I eat meat, I know how animals are traditionally slaughtered in order to provide said meat. I also have no issue with other cultures consuming the meat of other "non-traditional" (to me) animals such as frogs and pigeons. However, those animals should still be humanely slaughtered, and even if the person intending to consume them slaughters the animal themselves (one of my cousins does this - she raises a pig or two and humanely slaughters and butchers it herself when the time comes), WTF is with FILMING the process and posting it online?! That isn't "trying to educate others on your culture/cultural foods", that's just a snuff film and is horrifying. Plus, it sounds like she definitely wasn't humanely slaughtering these poor animals.
Like "snuff" p**n, this speaks to how deviant humans can be. By deviant I mean literally deviating from normal human feelings and behavior. I'm all for people being able to be themselves, but ONLY if it doesn't harm themselves or others. But to profit off of it? Off-the-charts evil.
Let me first say I eat meat. I know the process by which this meat gets to me. It's not pretty and I'm not proud of it. I definitely don't want to watch a food p o r n video about iit. What sick f*****k films this for anything other than documenting it's messed up. For likes? For fame? Aaaaahhhhh
That was my thought as well. I eat meat, I know how animals are traditionally slaughtered in order to provide said meat. I also have no issue with other cultures consuming the meat of other "non-traditional" (to me) animals such as frogs and pigeons. However, those animals should still be humanely slaughtered, and even if the person intending to consume them slaughters the animal themselves (one of my cousins does this - she raises a pig or two and humanely slaughters and butchers it herself when the time comes), WTF is with FILMING the process and posting it online?! That isn't "trying to educate others on your culture/cultural foods", that's just a snuff film and is horrifying. Plus, it sounds like she definitely wasn't humanely slaughtering these poor animals.
Like "snuff" p**n, this speaks to how deviant humans can be. By deviant I mean literally deviating from normal human feelings and behavior. I'm all for people being able to be themselves, but ONLY if it doesn't harm themselves or others. But to profit off of it? Off-the-charts evil.
26
5