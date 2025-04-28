This Dog Endured A Year Of Cruelty As A Testing Animal, Now He Finally Can Live In Peace

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately we still live in a world where unimaginably cruel things happen every day. This time it’s animal testing, of which Otis was a part for a year.

Luckily, Otis was rescued and after moving through foster homes, he finally met Robert, his forever dad. After learning Otis’s story, Robert could no longer turn a blind eye to animal cruelty and started to share his story in order to educate and inspire.

Their work recently caught the attention of PETA, who recognized Otis for his strength and the message he now carries. Together, Otis and Robert are also working to shine a light on the CARGO Act, which pushes for protections for animals used in testing.

Meet Otis, a dog who was once known only as test subject 162508

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

Otis began his life in a breeding facility, enduring a year of harsh conditions before being rescued by the Beagle Freedom Project

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

To learn more about Otis’s journey, Bored Panda reached out to Robert, who shared about their instant connection.

“I saw a photograph of Otis online—he was up for adoption. I had just lost my dog, Chai, and my home was perfectly set up for a pup. I figured I could at least foster him. He’d already been through so much as a subject of animal testing, and now he couldn’t find a home and was stuck in a shelter. That didn’t sit right with me. Honestly, I was also struck by how regal and beautiful he was—he looked like a majestic king. I had a hunch that maybe, with my photography skills and his supermodel qualities, we could do something meaningful together.

So I volunteered up to foster him, and they brought him over. It took less than 15 minutes—maybe even 15 seconds—for me to know he was staying. I called Beagle Freedom Project and asked them to switch his status from foster to adopted. Oh, and btw, Otis is not a beagle, he is a coonhound — about 90 pounds.

I’m a lifelong dog lover, and I’d heard whispers about animal testing growing up with beagles, but I didn’t understand the full scope until much later. As an artist who’s spent my career creating work that inspires humanity to be better, I had always wanted to do something for animals—but I never quite found my path until Otis. With him, everything clicked.”

When he was saved, Otis’s condition was heartbreaking — he had holes in his head, and rescuers called his case the worst they had ever seen

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

After moving through several foster homes, Otis finally found his forever home at the age of four with Robert, a man who gave him the love he had always deserved

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

We asked Robert about some of the biggest emotional moments in Otis’s healing journey since his rescue, to which he wrote:

“There have been so many, but the ongoing thread is always our connection—those quiet moments of looking into his eyes and feeling where he’s been. Knowing he’s safe now, protected, and that together we’re turning tragedy into triumph. The loyalty in our bond is profound, and just feeling that is incredibly moving.

Another powerful part of his healing journey has been watching him grow into an ambassador—reaching people, inspiring them to make kinder choices and shop cruelty free. One of the most emotional and proud moments was when PETA collaborated with us to tell his story—from the cage to the world stage. That was truly triumphant.”

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

Today, Otis and Robert live together on the California coast, where Otis can finally enjoy the life he was meant to have

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

Robert also shared about Otis’s first walk on the beach .

“It was pretty amazing watching him get acquainted with the beach and realize he could finally spread his wings and fly. He’d spent the first year of his life in a cold, steel cage enduring horrific testing—so to see him rolling on his back in the sand, splashing in the water, and darting from one seaweed pile to the next, lifting his leg with total joy… it was brilliant. Honestly, it still feels that way every single time we go to the sea.”

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

But their story doesn’t end with healing

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

As for Robert’s life, he shared how Otis impacted him.

“Things got real when Otis came into my life. I lost my ability to compartmentalize and ignore the way in which humanity treats animals—from food to laboratory testing to places like SeaWorld, zoos, and beyond. It is a horrific place for animals. I see it every day now and have had to learn how to process being a witness to such immense suffering while at the same time channeling it into something productive—gently bringing awareness to people about treating animals with respect.

Otis has a face and a personality that the masses can relate to and feel love for—and he is the face of what animal testing subjects look like. Intimately, Otis inspired me to find the clarity inside of myself to be able to take a stand—and hopefully do it in a way that does not threaten or annoy people,” wrote Robert.

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

Together, Otis and Robert have turned their bond into a mission: raising awareness about the brutal realities of animal testing

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

They also champion cruelty-free living, showing the world the resilience and spirit within every living being

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

Lastly, Robert noted what’s one thing he hopes for people to take away when they hear about Otis’s journey.

“I want people to care. Because when we care, we act. One of the simplest and most impactful things people can do is choose to shop cruelty free—household products, makeup, shampoos, and soaps that haven’t been tested on animals. Otis and I have a close relationship with a company called ECOS, who are deeply committed to never testing on animals. Their products are widely accessible—at Costco, Target, Whole Foods—and cost no more than brands like Clorox or Windex.

It’s never been easier to choose kindness over cruelty. If Otis can inspire someone to understand this and care, that’s the beginning. The beginning of people taking better care of themselves, the earth, and the other beings who deserve to be free and enjoy their sacred lives in peace.”

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound

Image credits: otisthehandsomehound