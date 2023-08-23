Woman Fined For Fighting Back ‘Too Much’ Against A Man Who Assaulted Her

Sometimes the world, or rather the democratic world, makes little sense. It happened last year when in June the historic Roe v. Wade ruling was overturned after almost 50 years by the Supreme Court, making it illegal to get an abortion in many states.

Recently, Montenegro, one of Europe’s youngest, independent countries, baffled its citizens after a woman was fined for defending herself a bit too effectively against a man who had sexually assaulted her.

The 24-year-old student, Milica Živković, found herself in a distressing situation as she walked home with a friend after a night out in the town of Kolašin, located in northern Montenegro. They became aware that a man was trailing them closely.

Despite his attempts to engage them in conversation, the two friends opted to brush off his advances and respond with laughter. However, the situation then took a turn for the worse, resembling the dreaded scenario that many women and men alike hope to avoid.

“He grabbed my chin… and then he grabbed me by my intimate part (bottom area),” Živković told Metro.

She continued: “Defending myself, I hit him with a closed and then open fist, which I learnt while training kickboxing for four years.” After giving all the strength she got to fight back against her attacker, to her own surprise, Milica knocked him out.

During the court proceedings, Milica was imposed with a fine of €82 for allegedly “exceeding the necessity of self-defense” and for purportedly “violating public order and peace.” These penalties left her feeling profoundly uneasy about the situation.

Her assailant, however, was required to pay a mere €370 as a condition for his release from prison.

In a display of solidarity with Milica, thousands of individuals, predominantly women, marched through major cities across the Balkan nation to protest against sexual violence.

“I regret that such examples confirm how necessary we need changes in the judiciary and prosecutor’s office,” Dritan Abazović, the prime minister of Montenegro, said in his statement.

“Milica was not afraid, but bravely and calmly defended herself from the bully, who eventually got the upper hand and was beaten.”

Of course, the court’s verdict didn’t sit well with many, sparking a debate on country’s laws

“I have received a lot of support, which will help me reach my goal and get justice as soon as possible.”

Following news of the court’s verdict last week, hundreds of individuals, mostly women, came forward, offering to cover Milica’s fine. She has since filed an appeal against the judgment, not primarily due to the monetary aspect, but with the aim of upholding justice.

The student said that most people were very supportive of her situation with the exception of some women who showered her with negative comments.

