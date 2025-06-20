ADVERTISEMENT

Sierra McCormick, who once played wide-eyed child genius Olive Doyle on Disney Channel’s A.N.T. Farm, has become the latest former child star to shock her fans by shedding her family friendly image in dramatic fashion.

The now 27-year-old actress now looks “unrecognizable” according to viewers. McCormick has swapped her long blonde curls and colorful wardrobe for a striking red bob, heavy eyeliner, and provocative punk rock-esque look.

For many, her transformation isn’t just a simple fashion statement—it reads as something deeper and more traumatic.

“Why does every child actor do this? This has become a pattern at this point,” a fan wrote.

    Former Disney child actress Sierra McCormick surprised her fans with a dramatic transformation

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

    “Just the perfect example of what Hollyweird and their affiliates do to the children, especially girls,” another replied.

    “Yet another child actor poisoned and discarded by Disney,” a viewer lamented.

    “There is something very sinister about Disney,” another added. “Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and now this chick. I think there was some very bad stuff going on.”

    Others pointed out how the list is far longer, mentioning celebrities such as Sabrina Carpenter, Dove Cameron, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Skai Jackson, Orlando Brown, and others.

    Teen girl wearing a blue hoodie looking pensive, illustrating child star's unrecognizable transformation and sinister Disney pattern concerns.

    Image credits: Disney

    McCormick has made a concerted effort to distance herself from her Disney past, embracing darker, more complex roles in recent years. For instance, she’s appeared in The Vast of Night, and the claustrophobic horror movie We Need to Do Something, as well as American Horror Story.

    Young woman with orange bob haircut and bold makeup, wearing a patterned outfit, showcasing a child star's unrecognizable transformation.

    Image credits: sierramccormick

    Beyond embracing more adult roles, McCormick has also been public with her criticism of her early persona. 

    In 2022, she shared photos of her younger self and called them “cringe” and “insufferable,” statements that stood in stark contrast with those of her fans, who still fondly remember her early days.

    “You were such a cute kid,” one commented at the time. 

    Some viewers feared that McCormick might be heading down a self-destructive path, like many child actors before her

    Person with bright orange hair and bold makeup showing unrecognizable transformation, evoking a sinister Disney pattern vibe.

    Image credits: sierramccormick

    For fans familiar with the trajectory of former child stars—particularly those who got their start under Disney—McCormick’s change comes as no surprise.

    In similar fashion, Miley Cyrus famously “torched” her Hannah Montana persona, diving headfirst into controversy with her provocative Bangerz era and her now-infamous 2013 VMA performance.

    Person in a colorful patterned dress and sunglasses, showcasing child star's unrecognizable transformation and bold style.

    Image credits: sierramccormick

    Demi Lovato, once the face of Camp Rock, went on to publicly battle addiction, mental health struggles, and identity crises.

    Then there’s Drake Bell, who began as a beloved face on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh and ended up facing legal trouble over child endangerment charges.

    Child star in colorful costume with a backpack device, smiling amid a festive setting highlighting unrecognizable transformation concerns.

    Image credits: Disney

    Even more recently, iCarly star Jennette McCurdy walked away from Hollywood altogether, later revealing years of exploitation and abuse in her memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died.

    Young woman in vintage wedding dress with veil and glove puppet, highlighting child star's unrecognizable transformation and Disney concerns.

    Image credits: Disney

    Given that context, many saw McCormick’s transformation as a warning. Still, some fans pushed back, arguing the public outcry had more to do with audiences being unwilling to let go of a child star who’s now an independent adult shaping her own identity.

    McCormick has found a niche acting in independent horror and thriller films

    Young woman with red hair and bold makeup holds a soda can outdoors, highlighting child star's unrecognizable transformation.

    Image credits: sierramccormick

    “Omg… a Disney kid looks different nearing 30 than they did at 13?!” one user said sarcastically. Others praised her evolution, calling it “long overdue.”

    Unlike several of her Disney and Nickelodeon peers, McCormick’s post-child fame journey hasn’t been marked by controversy, scandal, or courtroom battles. Instead, it’s been a quiet and steady progression.

    Young woman showcasing child star's unrecognizable transformation with bold fashion against a colorful mural background.

    Image credits: sierramccormick

    McCormick has found her niche in the independent film scene, seeking roles that would challenge her and distancing herself from the curated environment of children’s television—exchanging popularity for creative freedom.

    Young woman with orange hair and dark eye makeup wears striped tank top and leather pants, highlighting child star transformation.

    Image credits: sierramccormick

    “Most films that I’m shooting that are small, independent and low budget, I don’t ever know if people are going to see it,” she said in a 2019 interview.

    “What I typically look for is something I haven’t done before; a new opportunity and a new actor muscle to flex. That’s always a huge attractive thing to me when I’m reading a script or a potential project,” she added.

    “What have you done?” Netizens took to social media to debate over the actress’ current look

