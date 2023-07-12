Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Reveals Her Mom Showered With Her Until She Was 18
Being a child star can be a life-altering, even traumatizing experience, as we came to realize after the tragedy of Judy Garland’s story and the ones that followed since. Because of their fortune-making talents, children who get swallowed into showbiz at an early age regularly get taken advantage of either by their guardians or studio executives. And Jennette McCurdy, a 31-year-old former star of Nickelodeon’s iCarly, is no exception to this.
On a recent episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, McCurdy recalled the harrowing details of mandatory body examination by her stage mother Debbie, who would also bathe her until she was 17 or 18. “She would give me breast and vaginal exams in the shower and said that she was checking for lumps – she was just checking for cancer,” she said, describing it as an invasive, humiliating experience.
While this might be shocking to most, McCurdy, who rose to fame in 2007 when she began playing Sam Puckett on Nickelodeon’s hit iCarly – only to call it “hellish” years later – opened up about the exploitative nature of her childhood in a 2022 best-selling memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” laying bare the twisted secrets of her relationship with her domineering, deceased mother.
Among other harrowing stories from her childhood, McCurdy also wrote about needing a booster seat in the car at 14 after being forced to take up a strict diet which later led to struggles with bulimia. Also, her mom called her the s-word when she began dating and lied about who her biological father was.
“I consider myself fully recovered from eating disorders, and I’m really, really proud of that. And yet, I think that elements of my relationship with my mom will always be something that I’m exploring in some way,” McCurdy told TIME last year.
Psylogical abuse on boys and men, should also get known.
Where article?
I knew her mom, grandparents, whole family actually, Not well, my husband was/is closer to them. Jennette is amazing and I'm inspired by her strength
