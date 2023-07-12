Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Reveals Her Mom Showered With Her Until She Was 18
Celebrities, Entertainment

Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Reveals Her Mom Showered With Her Until She Was 18

Ignas Vieversys and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Being a child star can be a life-altering, even traumatizing experience, as we came to realize after the tragedy of Judy Garland’s story and the ones that followed since. Because of their fortune-making talents, children who get swallowed into showbiz at an early age regularly get taken advantage of either by their guardians or studio executives. And Jennette McCurdy, a 31-year-old former star of Nickelodeon’s iCarly, is no exception to this.

On a recent episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, McCurdy recalled the harrowing details of mandatory body examination by her stage mother Debbie, who would also bathe her until she was 17 or 18. “She would give me breast and vaginal exams in the shower and said that she was checking for lumps – she was just checking for cancer,” she said, describing it as an invasive, humiliating experience.

While this might be shocking to most, McCurdy, who rose to fame in 2007 when she began playing Sam Puckett on Nickelodeon’s hit iCarly – only to call it “hellish” years later – opened up about the exploitative nature of her childhood in a 2022 best-selling memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” laying bare the twisted secrets of her relationship with her domineering, deceased mother.

Among other harrowing stories from her childhood, McCurdy also wrote about needing a booster seat in the car at 14 after being forced to take up a strict diet which later led to struggles with bulimia. Also, her mom called her the s-word when she began dating and lied about who her biological father was.

“I consider myself fully recovered from eating disorders, and I’m really, really proud of that. And yet, I think that elements of my relationship with my mom will always be something that I’m exploring in some way,” McCurdy told TIME last year.

In a recent podcast, Jennette McCurdy, a former Nickelodeon star, revealed that her domineering mother would bathe her until she was 17 or 18

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: Brian Kimskey

Image credits: Brian Kimskey

Jennette McCurdy found fame when she was only 15 years old after landing a leading role in the hit TV show “iCarly”

Image credits: Nickelodeon

Image credits: Nickelodeon

Image credits: D. Sharon Pruitt

Image credits: D. Sharon Pruitt

The former actress opened up about her abusive relationship with her mother in her recent best-selling memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died”

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

McCurdy recently revealed that she felt ‘humiliated’ being body examined and showered by her mom but could do nothing about it

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

In 2017, four years after her mother passed away, McCurdy announced she was quitting acting for the sake of her mental health

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Currently, McCurdy is doing a book tour and enjoying the success of her memoir

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

“I consider myself fully recovered from eating disorders and I’m really, really proud of that,” she said in an interview last year

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

Image credits: jennettemccurdy

This is what people had to say about McCurdy’s revelation

Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Reveals Her Mom Showered With Her Until She Was 18

Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Reveals Her Mom Showered With Her Until She Was 18

Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Reveals Her Mom Showered With Her Until She Was 18

Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Reveals Her Mom Showered With Her Until She Was 18

Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Reveals Her Mom Showered With Her Until She Was 18

Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Reveals Her Mom Showered With Her Until She Was 18

Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Reveals Her Mom Showered With Her Until She Was 18

Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Reveals Her Mom Showered With Her Until She Was 18

Max(pronouns/whatever/hamster)
Max(pronouns/whatever/hamster)
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Psylogical abuse on boys and men, should also get known.

1
1point
reply
TheNewJenBrady
TheNewJenBrady
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I knew her mom, grandparents, whole family actually, Not well, my husband was/is closer to them. Jennette is amazing and I'm inspired by her strength

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
