Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Beloved ’90s Child Star Looks Unrecognizable At 44 As He’s Spotted In Rare Outing
90s child star as a young boy wearing a red sweater, focused while holding a string near a metallic fan grille
Celebrities, News

Beloved ’90s Child Star Looks Unrecognizable At 44 As He’s Spotted In Rare Outing

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Macaulay Culkin was recently spotted running errands with his two kids in Los Angeles, and fans were stunned by how much the former child star has changed. 

The Home Alone actor, now 44, looked nearly unrecognizable in casual clothing, a scruffy beard, and sunglasses.

The sighting offered a rare glimpse into Culkin’s quiet life as a dad and instantly sparked buzz online.

Highlights
  • Macaulay Culkin, 44, was spotted running errands in Los Angeles with his two children.
  • The former child star looked nearly unrecognizable with facial hair, sunglasses, and a vintage T-shirt.
  • Culkin rarely watches Home Alone, saying his memories from the movie's set make it hard to see it like fans do.
RELATED:

    His outfit and appearance during the family outing had fans doing a double-take

    Young beloved 90s child star focused, wearing red sweater, interacting with a metal object in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    Dressed in a denim jacket, black jeans, and a vintage Sesame Street T-shirt, Culkin looked relaxed and completely at ease. 

    He also wore dark sunglasses and a baseball cap that read “PAPA,” which seemed perfect since he was out with his two kids. 

    The real shocker, though? His scruffy beard. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    90s child star wearing round glasses and light shirt, looking thoughtful outdoors with green blurred background

    Image credits: Columbia Pictures

    Known for having a clean-shaven face most of the time, Culkin’s scruffy facial hair had fans saying he looked nearly unrecognizable.

    Macaulay was one of Hollywood’s biggest child stars in the ’80s and ’90s

    90s child star wearing a suit and patterned tie, sitting in a leather chair with a serious expression indoors.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    Macaulay Culkin’s acting career started when he was just four years old, when he participated in Broadway productions, such as the New York City Ballet’s The Nutcracker

    In the late ’80s, Culkin landed roles in films like Rocket Gibraltar and See You in the Morning.

    His acting chops earned him praise from The New Yorker and several other publications.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man wearing sunglasses, a denim jacket, and a cap, looking unrecognizable as a beloved 90s child star at 44.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The biggest milestone in his career as a child star happened in 1990, when he secured a leading role in Home Alone, which eventually became one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time. 

    His role as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone was written specifically with Culkin in mind, according toParade.

    In the year before Home Alone, Culkin had made a strong impression on director John Hughes during the filming of Uncle Buck.

    Culkin’s work in Uncle Buck ultimately inspired Hughes to write a script centered around the child star. 

    While he starred in one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time, Culkin admits he doesn’t watch the film like fans do

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in Bengals jersey and shorts holding a football helmet, looking surprised in a rare outing of a beloved 90s child star.

    Image credits: culkamania

    Home Alone became a runaway success when it was released. The movie took $18 million to make, but it grossed $285.8 million in the United States and Canada and $190.9 million in other countries worldwide.

    That’s a global total of $476.7 million. It was the number-one film at the box office for 12 consecutive weeks, and it was in theaters for months.

    Home Alone would be listed by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing live-action comedy ever made until 2011, when it was overtaken by The Hangover Part II.

    Despite Home Alone‘s strong legacy, Culkin admitted that he doesn’t often sit down to watch his most iconic movie.

    Man holding a bouquet of red roses beside a smiling woman wearing a silver dress in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: cosmopolitan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’ve had people who want to sit down and watch it with me, which is both flattering and creepy,” he joked.

    Culkin has also stated that his memories of the Home Alone set make it difficult for him to enjoy the movie.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m remembering that day on set, like how I was hiding my Pepsi behind the couch. I can’t watch it the same way other people can,” he said.

    Macaulay has admitted that his approach to parenting is influenced by his estranged relationship with his own dad

    Two hosts sitting on a couch holding cards during an interview about a '90s child star's rare outing at age 44.

    Image credits: Cosmopolitan

    During an interview on the Sibling Rivalry podcast, Macaulay shared that his strained relationship with his own father influenced his parenting style today.

    “Now that I have kids of my own, it’s like, you know, it kicks up some dust,” he said, as noted in a Yahoo Life report. 

    “I kinda go, you know, like, I can’t believe he was like that. He had all these lovely kids. It’s crazy.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the Home Alone star, he has not spoken to his father, who was also a former stage actor, for about three decades. 

    Beloved 90s child star at 44 speaking at an outdoor event, wearing a black blazer and white shirt.

    Image credits: Access Hollywood

    He also stated that his father “deserves” the distance due to his impact on the family.

    Despite his tumultuous relationship with his father, Culkin stated that he is currently in a good place in his life, thanks in no small part to his own children, Dakota and Carson. 

    “I feel really good. I’m probably in the best place of my entire life,” he said.

    Man resembling beloved 90s child star in casual white shirt, looking unrecognizable at 44 during rare outing.

    Image credits: culkamania

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens were happy to see the Home Alone looking very relaxed and enjoying fatherhood

    Beloved 90s child star at 44 spotted during rare outing, looking noticeably different from his childhood days.

    Beloved 90s child star aged 44 looks unrecognizable during a rare outing, wearing casual clothes and sunglasses.

    Man believed to be beloved '90s child star, looking unrecognizable at 44 during a rare public outing.

    Beloved 90s child star at 44, looking unrecognizable during a rare outdoor appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beloved 90s child star at 44, unrecognizable in a rare outing, dressed casually and smiling outdoors.

    Beloved 90s child star appearing unrecognizable at 44 during a rare public outing, showing significant changes over time.

    Beloved '90s child star spotted in rare outing at 44, looking unrecognizable with casual outfit and sunglasses.

    Beloved 90s child star looks unrecognizable at 44, spotted during rare public outing, wearing casual clothes and sunglasses.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fan comment praising beloved 90s child star for being healthier after a rough adulthood during rare outing.

    Beloved 90s child star looking unrecognizable at 44, spotted during a rare public outing in casual attire.

    Beloved 90s child star aged 44 looks unrecognizable during a rare outing in casual clothing outdoors.

    Beloved 90s child star at 44 looking unrecognizable during a rare public outing in casual attire.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beloved 90s child star at 44 looks unrecognizable during a rare public outing, appearing much changed from his youth.

    Beloved 90s child star at 44 looks unrecognizable during a rare public outing, showing major changes over the years.

    Beloved 90s child star at 44, looking unrecognizable during a rare outing in casual attire outdoors.

    Beloved '90s child star at 44 wearing sunglasses and casual clothes during a rare outdoor outing

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beloved 90s child star spotted in rare outing, looking unrecognizable at 44 with casual attire and sunglasses.

    Beloved 90s child star at 44 looks unrecognizable during a rare outing, dressed casually and walking outdoors.

    Beloved 90s child star looks unrecognizable at 44 during rare outing, showing a changed appearance and casual style.

    Beloved 90s child star looks unrecognizable at 44 during a rare outing, showing a dramatically changed appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    2

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you telling us he has aged since he was a child? Is this ageing a thing? And more than that, chastising him for doing a rare appearance instead of keeping himself in the media and telling paparazzi where he’ll be ( like the likes of Taylor and travis) .

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He has the best sense of humor about himself! Also - as a celebrity wouldn't being unrecognizable in public be a goal? I remember Kevin Bacon saying he would don a baseball cap, keep his head down, and cover his nose with his hand. No one ever recognized him!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you telling us he has aged since he was a child? Is this ageing a thing? And more than that, chastising him for doing a rare appearance instead of keeping himself in the media and telling paparazzi where he’ll be ( like the likes of Taylor and travis) .

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He has the best sense of humor about himself! Also - as a celebrity wouldn't being unrecognizable in public be a goal? I remember Kevin Bacon saying he would don a baseball cap, keep his head down, and cover his nose with his hand. No one ever recognized him!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda