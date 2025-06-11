Beloved ’90s Child Star Looks Unrecognizable At 44 As He’s Spotted In Rare Outing

ADVERTISEMENT

Macaulay Culkin was recently spotted running errands with his two kids in Los Angeles, and fans were stunned by how much the former child star has changed.

The Home Alone actor, now 44, looked nearly unrecognizable in casual clothing, a scruffy beard, and sunglasses.

The sighting offered a rare glimpse into Culkin’s quiet life as a dad and instantly sparked buzz online.

His outfit and appearance during the family outing had fans doing a double-take

Dressed in a denim jacket, black jeans, and a vintage Sesame Street T-shirt, Culkin looked relaxed and completely at ease.

He also wore dark sunglasses and a baseball cap that read “PAPA,” which seemed perfect since he was out with his two kids.

The real shocker, though? His scruffy beard.

Known for having a clean-shaven face most of the time, Culkin’s scruffy facial hair had fans saying he looked nearly unrecognizable.

Macaulay was one of Hollywood’s biggest child stars in the ’80s and ’90s

Macaulay Culkin’s acting career started when he was just four years old, when he participated in Broadway productions, such as the New York City Ballet’s The Nutcracker.

In the late ’80s, Culkin landed roles in films like Rocket Gibraltar and See You in the Morning.

His acting chops earned him praise from The New Yorker and several other publications.

The biggest milestone in his career as a child star happened in 1990, when he secured a leading role in Home Alone, which eventually became one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time.

His role as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone was written specifically with Culkin in mind, according toParade.

In the year before Home Alone, Culkin had made a strong impression on director John Hughes during the filming of Uncle Buck.

Actor Macaulay Culkin was spotted running errands in Los Angeles with his two children, wearing pink Crocs and a denim jacket. 📷: @backgrid_usa For licensing inquiries, please email us at usasales@backgrid.com#backgridpic.twitter.com/tFOQrg9h0R — backgridus (@BackgridUS) June 4, 2025

Culkin’s work in Uncle Buck ultimately inspired Hughes to write a script centered around the child star.

While he starred in one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time, Culkin admits he doesn’t watch the film like fans do

Image credits: culkamania

Home Alone became a runaway success when it was released. The movie took $18 million to make, but it grossed $285.8 million in the United States and Canada and $190.9 million in other countries worldwide.

That’s a global total of $476.7 million. It was the number-one film at the box office for 12 consecutive weeks, and it was in theaters for months.

Home Alone would be listed by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing live-action comedy ever made until 2011, when it was overtaken by The Hangover Part II.

Despite Home Alone‘s strong legacy, Culkin admitted that he doesn’t often sit down to watch his most iconic movie.

Image credits: cosmopolitan

“I’ve had people who want to sit down and watch it with me, which is both flattering and creepy,” he joked.

Culkin has also stated that his memories of the Home Alone set make it difficult for him to enjoy the movie.

“I’m remembering that day on set, like how I was hiding my Pepsi behind the couch. I can’t watch it the same way other people can,” he said.

Macaulay has admitted that his approach to parenting is influenced by his estranged relationship with his own dad

Image credits: Cosmopolitan

During an interview on the Sibling Rivalry podcast, Macaulay shared that his strained relationship with his own father influenced his parenting style today.

“Now that I have kids of my own, it’s like, you know, it kicks up some dust,” he said, as noted in a Yahoo Life report.

“I kinda go, you know, like, I can’t believe he was like that. He had all these lovely kids. It’s crazy.”

According to the Home Alone star, he has not spoken to his father, who was also a former stage actor, for about three decades.

Image credits: Access Hollywood

He also stated that his father “deserves” the distance due to his impact on the family.

Despite his tumultuous relationship with his father, Culkin stated that he is currently in a good place in his life, thanks in no small part to his own children, Dakota and Carson.

“I feel really good. I’m probably in the best place of my entire life,” he said.

Image credits: culkamania

Netizens were happy to see the Home Alone looking very relaxed and enjoying fatherhood

