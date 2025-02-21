ADVERTISEMENT

Think for a moment – do you remember the beginning of a film more than the film itself? Ever remember a movie’s first scene perfectly but forget what actually happened in the plot? It’s because people tend to remember the beginning and the end, but not what happens in the middle. Filmmakers know this, which is why a movie’s first scene is very important.

We’re wondering how well you really remember them. This trivia quiz is full of opening scenes and all you have to do is guess which films they’re from. Easy, right? Well, we’ll see.😉

Grab some popcorn, and let’s go!

Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev