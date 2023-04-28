111 People Share Dishes And Cooking Hacks That Make Making Food Much Easier
Smashed Potatoes
You need: smaller potatoes, oil, salt, herbs/spices
1. Wash the potatoes in their skins and boil them for about 30 min.
2. Then line the baking tray with baking paper and grease it with oil. Then place the potatoes on the tray.
3. Cut each potato crosswise and smash it with the back of a cup. Sprinkle them with salt and herbs/spices.
4. Bake the potatoes at 200 degrees for another 30 minutes until crispy.
Wrap A Piece Of Lettuce Around One Side Of Your Sandwich/Burger To Keep The Goods From Falling Out The Other Side
I Really Wanted A Hot Dog But Didn't Have Any Buns So I Used A Baked Potato Instead
Frozen Cubes Of Espresso In My Iced Coffee = Next Level Wife
Fried Babybell Cheese With Marinara Sauce
For Easy-To-Eat S'mores, Try Making Them In Ice Cream Cones
One Of My Son's Favorite Foods Is Sushi. However, I Am Not Very Good At Rolling Them Into Perfect Cylinders. So, My Solution Is To Make Little Sushi Cups
Simply cook up some sushi rice, then divide your Nori sheets into 4 squares. Place a heaped tablespoon of rice into the middle of each nori sheet, then squish them into a muffin tray.
I topped my sushi cups with some Atlantic salmon which I marinated in soy sauce, oyster sauce, five spice powder, sesame oil, and rice wine.
Bake in an oven at 180 degrees for 15 minutes, then garnish with your favorite toppings.
I used avocado, crispy fried onion, sesame seeds, spring onion, kewpie mayo, and of course some extra soy sauce.
Pineapple Chicken
Freeze Grapes To Chill White Wine Without Watering It Down
As a Spaniard (we make some wine here), never put ice cubes in your wine. But instead of frozen grapes... what about using an ice bucket? If you can freeze grapes, you can freeze water as well.
I Present To You: A Bacon, Egg, And Cheese
Grease Your Chocolate Cake Pans And Dust Them With Cocoa Powder Instead Of Flour. Prevents Sticking, Adds A Chocolate Layer, And Prevents Any White Floury Patches
Well, it's OK when you actually want cacao flavor in your cake. Very often you just don't want it.
Do You Want To End The Year In A Festive Way? Then I Have A Nice Recipe For The Drink, Namely These Onion Flowers. Simple To Make But Festive To Present
Here's how you make it:
Peel some red onions and cut them 8 times but not completely through. Place them well apart in an oven dish and drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Then season with salt and pepper. Then cover the oven dish with aluminum foil and place the dish in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for about half an hour. After that half an hour, check whether they have opened (otherwise a little longer in the oven). You can eat them as they are or present them on a toasted bun with goat cheese or cream cheese!
How Do You Like Your Avocados? We Like To Put Valentina Hot Sauce In The Hole With Salt And Pepper. So Simple And Delicious
Slow Roasted Beets With Honey, Goat Cheese, And Balsamic Vinegar
How long do you roast them at what temp? Recipe please? I LOVE BEETS!!!
Butterflied Chicken Drumsticks, A Cheaper Alternative To Wings, Cooks Faster Than Typical Drumsticks, Much More Texture And Flavor
In Spain, chicken wings are way cheaper than drumsticks. But it's a good idea for little children.
Make Crispy “Fried Pickle” Chips Using Only Pickles, Cheese And A Muffin Pan
Chili Crisp Egg Over Birria Ramen
You May Like This Take On An Eton Mess - Strawberries, Pomegranate, Cranberry Juice. All The Sweet, Crunchy Zesty Deliciousness
How To Make Blistering Biscuits
I used jalapenos, smokey cheddar and swiss, thick bacon, dijon style mustard, and pre-made biscuit mix. I cut jalapenos top and wrapped them with bacon. Then I used wood pellets to grill, but you could use a standard bbq or oven. After it's done, flatten out the biscuit, spread a thin layer of dijon mustard, stuff the jalapeno with cheese, and close tightly. I also added a little extra cheese here and there. Wrap everything and grill again.
If You Want Tender Kale In Your Salad, Massage The Leaves With Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, And A Pinch Of Salt Beforehand. But Be Careful Not To Overwork The Greens
How To Transform Instant Ramen From A Miserable “Meal” Into An Almost Respectable Bowl Of Noodles
Extras you’ll need:
Sesame oil
Extra firm tofu
Frozen veggies of your liking
Soy sauce (or miso if you wanna go hard)
Chinese five spice, its constituents, or close approximations (anise, cinnamon, clove, fennel, hot pepper) - ginger, turmeric, etc. work
I Had A Ton Of Leftover Christmas Ham, So I Rolled It In Puff Pastry, With Some Brie, Cranberry Sauce And Mustard. Here They Are, Freshly Baked In January
Low Carb Flatbread Or Tortilla + Sweetener + Cinnamon + Air Fryer = Cinnamon Toast Crunch For Half The Calories
When Eating A Cupcake Tear Off The Bottom Of The Cake And Place It On Top Of The Frosting To Reduce The Messiness Factor
I Had Some Leftover Lasagna Trimmings, So I Fried Them, Seasoned Them With Salt, Garlic, And Italian Seasoning. Then Served With Warm Sauce On The Side
A tasty snack to eat while waiting for the actual lasagna to cook!
Great idea! I hate throwing away those lasagna trimmings.
Twix Cookies
I Call This "Hunger"
I make these using stale bread and a pie maker. Basically bacon and egg in toast, add buttered mushrooms on top when cooked.
This Is How I Let My Toast Cool, So One Side Doesn't Get Soggy
Tried The Waffle Iron Hack On Leftover Whole Wheat Pepperoni Pizza My Wife Made. Was Not Disappointed
If You Want The Essence Of Citrus But Not The Tanginess, Try Using The Peel Instead Of Juice
Pickles With Cheddar
Start by greasing a muffin tin. Then, add 1 tablespoon of shredded cheddar cheese to each spot in the tin. Next, top a thickly sliced pickle. Bake the muffins at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes.
So, I Like Fried Egg Sandwiches With Ketchup, But Hate The Way Ketchup Makes The Bread Soggy. My Solution? A Cheese Crust On The Inside Faces Of The Bread
Every Single One Of Our Taco Shells Was Broken, So We Made "Tostatas"
My Two-Year-Old Puts Yogurt On Waffles. It Actually Tastes Really Good
Pancake Spaghetti. Decided To Try It For Dinner. It Was A Big Hit
S’mores Macarons
A Ramen Packet Makes An Awesome Popcorn Seasoning. Mix The Powder With Some Melted Butter Or Margarine And Then Toss With The Popcorn
Using Grilled Potatoes Instead Of Meat In Fajitas Or Tacos - It Goes Very Well And Is Also Way Cheaper
Made Sam's Taquitos, But As Enchiladas. With Some Mods And A Different Sauce
Made enchiladas using the rotisserie chicken filling from Sam's taquito recipe. used the dip-the-tortilla-in-chicken-broth technique to soften the tortilla for the roll-up. Covered with red enchilada sauce and Mexican-blend shredded cheese... The family was so excited about this, that I forgot to also serve with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and chopped avocado I had prepped as a garnish...
While the enchiladas were baked, I made a creamy jalapeno dip which we intended to use with chips, but it went well on top of the enchiladas. I'll probably use this "sauce" in the enchiladas next time.
Everyone Is Obsessed With My Salsa, I Don’t Make It Any Different But My Secret Is That I Add A Few Splashes Of White Wine Vinegar. Brings Out Tons Of Flavor
PB&J With Sliced Bananas Made In Waffle Maker
Breakfast This Morning Is Colombian Changua Bogotana. Milk, Bread, Eggs, Scallions And Cilantro. Super Simple Soup To Use Up Odds And Ends In The Fridge
Heavy Cream About To Go Bad? Shake It In A Jar And Make Butter (And Some Bonus Buttermilk). Don’t Forget The Flaky Salt
Coffee Guitar Ice Cubes. Cute And Functional So Your Coffee Doesn’t Get Diluted With Regular Ice
The Lime Instead Of Lemon In This Poke Bowl Makes Such A Wonderful Change To The Usual Garnish. Simply The Best
Make Boxed Brownies Extra Special By Adding Salted Butter To Pan Before Pouring In Batter, It Makes The Brownies Crisp Up And Taste Salty Sweet
Tortilla-Based Mozzarella And Chorizo Pizza
Rolled Burek With Cheese From Phyllo Pastry
Take a glass bowl and put sparkling water, olive oil, baking powder and salt in it, mix well to combine the ingredients. Then take cow's cheese on another plate and mash it well with a fork. After we have finished with the cheese, take a pan, put olive oil in the pan and coat the pan with olive oil. Then we take phyllo pastry for a pie. First I take one sheet and coat it with the liquid from the glass container, then I place a second sheet over the first and coat it with the liquid. Then I put 2-3 spoons of the cheese in the lower part of the two leaves and spread it. Next step I start with folding the crust, after we have folded the crust, we roll it in the form of a spiral and put it in the pan. This is how we continue with the remaining filo pastry. We repeat the procedure until we use up the leaves from the finished crusts. After we have finished rolling the crusts, we take 5-6 tablespoons of the liquid and sprinkle the entire surface of the pan. The burek is ready for baking. Bake it at 200 degrees for 35 min.
Ingredients: sparkling water 300 ml, Oil 150 ml, Baking powder 10 gr, Salt 1 tsp, Cow cheese 400 gr, Phyllo pastry 500 gr.
Life Pro Tip: Don't Throw Away Leftover Takeaway Curry Sauce. Add It To Scrambled Eggs In The Morning. Amazeballs
Bourbon Chicken At Home Easy Peasy
Just cut up the boneless skinless breasts into chunks, place them on the grill super hot at 400 degrees and cook, make sure to let the juices drain, then toss on bourbon sauce and let it glaze, no more take-out for me.
Marinara, Vodka, Pesto Pizza NYC Slice
Garlic Naan Grilled Cheese With Organic Spicy Honey Sauce, Beacon Fell And Creamy Rose Toscano Cheese
Spam And Egg Fried Rice
Guac-Kets
Leftover Spaghetti? Mix It With Sauce And Bake With Cheese And Breadcrumbs
