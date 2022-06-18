The first Steampunk and Fantasy museum has opened its doors in the land of vampires, Transylvania. A one-of-a-kind experience is waiting to transport you into a different world full of magic and steam. “It’s like walking inside a movie,” said our first guests.

Our goal is to increase interest in the fantastic subgenre of science fiction. Inspired by the infamous works of Jules Verne, H.G. Wells and many others, the museum has plenty of exhibits that explore the relationship between science fiction and steampunk. With the help of many incredible artists, we created an out-of-this-world experience that will immerse you in the marvelous world of steampunk. Only here, you find a time machine, a multitude of steampunk weapons ranging from a flame-thrower to a steampunk lightsaber, an alchemy lab, a steampunk X-ray and innumerable others, but we don’t want to spoil the fun for you.

We would like to offer unforgettable and motivational experiences for the next generations and to grant everyone an out-of-home experience, motivating people to dare to dream and to create. Following this, many of our machines are interactive, leaving people to discover and experience on their own the magic that is steampunk.

More info: steampunk.ro | Facebook | Instagram

#1

Botond Istvándi
From fairytales to horror, our exhibits carry you into different realms, from an operating room to a fae hideout as we guarantee this is the weirdest museum in Romania right now. Only here, you can find the giant snail that homes the fairies and also go inside the madman’s prison.
#2

Botond Istvándi
#3

Botond Istvándi
This is only the beginning, thinking long term, in 2-3 years' time, we would like to organize a small steampunk festival with a procession, welcoming vehicles, artists, and fans of this culture to Transylvania.
#4

Botond Istvándi
A Miller
A Miller
Community Member
11 months ago

I can't funGUESS who could be living in that mushroom village

#5

Botond Istvándi
#6

Botond Istvándi
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
11 months ago

God, I love 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea so much.

#7

Botond Istvándi
A Miller
A Miller
Community Member
11 months ago

Ah yes, the ultimate source of energy, cheap plasma globes

#8

Botond Istvándi
#9

Botond Istvándi
#10

Botond Istvándi
#11

Botond Istvándi
#12

Botond Istvándi
#13

Botond Istvándi
#14

Botond Istvándi
#15

Botond Istvándi
A Miller
A Miller
Community Member
11 months ago

I don't know what to say besides wow

#16

Botond Istvándi
#17

Botond Istvándi
Caitlyn Ewing
Caitlyn Ewing
Community Member
11 months ago

I think I would have liked to see a lot more gears, toggles, switches and automotive parts transformed. It was a bit too "evil scientist meets evil biologist/botanist." Presentation was very well done.

6
6points
reply
#18

Botond Istvándi
#19

Botond Istvándi
K Tigress
K Tigress
Community Member
11 months ago

I don't really see coo-coo clocks as steam punk. But OK still cool.

#20

Botond Istvándi
Cloud_Potato416
Cloud_Potato416
Community Member
11 months ago

I love typewriters, but this one looks even cooler than a regular one

#21

Botond Istvándi
#22

Botond Istvándi
Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
11 months ago

I've never been more creeped out by a lampshade.

