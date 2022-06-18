The first Steampunk and Fantasy museum has opened its doors in the land of vampires, Transylvania. A one-of-a-kind experience is waiting to transport you into a different world full of magic and steam. “It’s like walking inside a movie,” said our first guests.

Our goal is to increase interest in the fantastic subgenre of science fiction. Inspired by the infamous works of Jules Verne, H.G. Wells and many others, the museum has plenty of exhibits that explore the relationship between science fiction and steampunk. With the help of many incredible artists, we created an out-of-this-world experience that will immerse you in the marvelous world of steampunk. Only here, you find a time machine, a multitude of steampunk weapons ranging from a flame-thrower to a steampunk lightsaber, an alchemy lab, a steampunk X-ray and innumerable others, but we don’t want to spoil the fun for you.

We would like to offer unforgettable and motivational experiences for the next generations and to grant everyone an out-of-home experience, motivating people to dare to dream and to create. Following this, many of our machines are interactive, leaving people to discover and experience on their own the magic that is steampunk.

