See If You Can Get The Titles Right Of These 28 Songs You’ve Definitely Heard Before
You sang along like a superstar in our last Finish the Lyrics of the Song trivia challenge 🗣️🎶
You’ve inspired us to keep the songs going… but this time, there’s a twist. Instead of completing the lyrics, you’ll be challenged to type the missing word to get the song title. You might know the chorus by heart, but let’s see how sharp you are with these hit titles!
Are you up for the challenge? Let’s get started! 🚀✅
Image credits: ANTONI SHKRABA production
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 28
|
|
|
/ 28
|
The Madonna one can be "virgin" or "prayer" and be correct.
The Madonna one can be "virgin" or "prayer" and be correct.
27
3