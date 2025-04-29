“Can You Sing Along?”: Here Are 32 Song Lines, And Your Task Is To Fill In The Gaps With The Missing Words

ADVERTISEMENT

Who hasn’t started singing a song only to make up the last part completely? Come on, let’s admit it – we’ve all been there… 🎶🗣️🎤

If you do this all the time, then this challenge might trip you up! Here is the drill: we give you a line from a famous song, and you have to fill in the gaps with the missing words.

We’ve gathered 32 iconic pop songs – but we aren’t sure you can guess them all. However, if you are a true music prodigy, you might be guaranteed a spot on the Bored Panda Leaderboard. Are you up for the challenge?

Let’s see if you can finish these lyrics!🗣️✅

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio