Take A Guess And Prove You Can Find The 27 Names That Fit These Clues
In this quiz, every question gives you three clues – ALL pointing to the same shared first name. From kings and queens to cartoon characters and Hollywood stars, your job is to crack the riddle and type in the answer.
Some will feel obvious (if you really know your stuff), others may be tricky to think about on the spot. This quiz is here to test how well you know celebrities, history, mythology, and pop culture.
Let’s see if you can name them all.
Spider-man is a human-amphibian superhero? i must have missed the memo saying spiders are now amphibians. And the author of a chocolate factory is Roald Dahl not Charlie :)
Dudley Moore didn't play the butler in the film "Arthur", John Gielgud did. And Grace Jones is Jamaican, not British.
