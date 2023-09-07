 Woman Calls The Father Of Her Daughter Spineless After Learning Name He Gave To His New Baby | Bored Panda
Woman Calls The Father Of Her Daughter Spineless After Learning Name He Gave To His New Baby
Woman Calls The Father Of Her Daughter Spineless After Learning Name He Gave To His New Baby

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ieva Pečiulytė

Most names tend to remind people of someone they know, which might influence their choice in naming a baby; be it a nemesis or a loved one—that person’s name becomes an option that’s off limits.

Redditor ‘u/Aggressive_Buy4075’s’ ex didn’t think that family members’ names were off limits when naming his second child. The mother of the first one did, though. That’s why she caused a commotion about her ex’s choice, but started wondering if she was a jerk for doing so soon after.

Choosing the right name for a newborn is not an easy task

Image credits: Raspopova Marina (not the actual photo)

This woman was furious when she learned what name her ex has given to his second child


Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Image source: Aggressive_Buy4075

People in the comments sided with the OP, they didn’t consider her a jerk in this situation

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics.

Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda.

Rick Seiden
Rick Seiden
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a Jr. So I actually have the same name as my father. That has caused confusion over the years, but not within the family. My father has always used his full name, and I've always used a "standard" nickname. Think, William and Bill, Edward and Ted, Richard and Rick kind of thing. To have two people in the same family both use the same exact name is crazy.

1
1point
reply
Michael Fernandez
Michael Fernandez
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes I reply to these AITAs with “LOL NTA.” For this one, I have to roll out the “NTA WTAF.”

0
0points
reply
The Mom
The Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How does one "fall" pregnant? George, George, and George.

-1
-1point
reply
Seán Hannan
Seán Hannan
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That phrase is in pretty common usage to denote an unexpected pregnancy.

0
0points
reply
