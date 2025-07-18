ADVERTISEMENT

Felix Baumgartner, the Austrian daredevil who made history by leaping from the edge of space, lost his life after crashing his glider into a hotel pool in Italy. He was 56.

Just moments before his passing, Baumgartner posted a cryptic Instagram Story while flying over fields along Italy’s Adriatic coast. The text overlay read simply: “Too much wind.”

Unbeknownst to him and his followers, it would be his last post.

Felix Baumgartner’s last Instagram post surfaces in the aftermath of his fatal accident

According to local reports, Baumgartner had taken off in his glider high above Porto Sant’Elpidio, a tranquil seaside town on Italy’s Adriatic coast. But somewhere mid-flight, something went horribly wrong.

Witnesses say the aircraft began to drift erratically. Authorities now believe he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in the air, leaving him unable to regain control.

The glider came down like a missile, slamming into the Le Mimose holiday village and crashing into a hotel pool filled with children and families.

What had been a normal summer afternoon turned into a scene of chaos and panic, as Felix Baumgartner’s body hit the area with such force that debris flew across the pool deck.

A woman, believed to be a hotel employee, was struck by falling wreckage and suffered a neck injury.

Witnesses screamed, children cried, and stunned bystanders tried in vain to understand what had just happened. First responders rushed to the scene but confirmed there was nothing they could do.

Baumgartner’s body was damaged beyond repair.

Rescue officials said the situation could’ve been much worse, as Baumgartner fell close to a packed pool

“It could have been much worse,” rescue officials said, noting that the pool area was packed at the time of the impact. The glider reportedly struck a wooden sculpture near the pool before crashing into the water.

In a now-haunting image shared prior to the accident, Baumgartner posted a selfie from nearly the same location.

The caption read: “So proud of you Emmy.” The post showed him smiling alongside a small girl.

Mayor Massimiliano Ciarpella paid tribute to the legendary athlete, writing: “Our community is deeply affected by the tragic disappearance of Felix Baumgartner, a figure of global prominence, a symbol of courage and passion for extreme flight.”

Red Bull, who sponsored many of Baumgartner’s record-shattering stunts, also issued a statement following the tragic news.

“Felix was ‘born to fly’ and was determined to push the limits. He was also smart, professional, thorough and meticulous, never leaving anything to chance. He was generous, giving much of his time to help and inspiring so many people.”

“We remember Felix as a lovely person, devoted to his family and friends, to whom we send our heartfelt sympathy. Felix, you will be deeply missed.”

The tragic incident put an end to Baumartner’s record-breaking career

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felix Baumgartner (@therealfelixbaumgartner)

Born in Salzburg, Austria, on April 20, 1969, Baumgartner started skydiving at just 16.

He honed his skills in the Austrian military’s demonstration and competition teams before catching Red Bull’s attention. Over the next few decades, he would become known worldwide as “Fearless Felix.”

Baumgartner broke multiple records throughout his career, including the highest parachute jump from the Petronas Towers in Malaysia, flying across the English Channel in a wingsuit in 2003, and jumping off the 85-foot arm of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil in 2007.

But by far his most iconic feat came on October 14, 2012, when he stepped out of a capsule 24 miles above Earth and dove into history.

The Red Bull Stratos mission saw him become the first person to break the sound barrier in freefall, reaching speeds of over 500 mph before landing safely in the New Mexico desert.

Recuerdo perfectamente como aquella tarde estuve enganchado viendo si era posible que un ser humano saltase desde la estratosfera y sobreviviese para contarlo. La sensación cuando saltó al vacío desde 39000 metros, no la olvidaré jamás. DEP Felix Baumgartner. pic.twitter.com/LYIRIusmvc — Magic Alonsou (@alomgc14) July 17, 2025

The mission was broadcast live to millions around the world, with cameras capturing every moment as Baumgartner stood on the edge of the stratosphere, looking down at the curve of the Earth beneath him.

Wearing a pressurized suit and equipped with oxygen, he leapt into the void and hurtled toward Earth, accelerating through the atmosphere with nothing but gravity pulling him.

At 843.6 mph, he shattered the sound barrier, becoming the first human to do so without the aid of a vehicle. For four and a half minutes, he was in freefall before finally deploying his parachute and touching down in the New Mexico desert.

“When you’re standing on top of the world, you don’t think of records anymore,” Baumgartner once said. “All you think is that you want to come back alive.”

“Horrible news.” Netizens took to social media to mourn the daredevil’s passing

