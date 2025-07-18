ADVERTISEMENT

Felix Baumgartner, the Austrian daredevil who made history by leaping from the edge of space, lost his life after crashing his glider into a hotel pool in Italy. He was 56.

Just moments before his passing, Baumgartner posted a cryptic Instagram Story while flying over fields along Italy’s Adriatic coast. The text overlay read simply: “Too much wind.”

Unbeknownst to him and his followers, it would be his last post.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Felix Baumgartner’s last Instagram post surfaces in the aftermath of his fatal accident

    Smiling daredevil skydiver in flight suit holding blue helmet inside helicopter before viral final jump accident.

    Image credits: Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

    According to local reports, Baumgartner had taken off in his glider high above Porto Sant’Elpidio, a tranquil seaside town on Italy’s Adriatic coast. But somewhere mid-flight, something went horribly wrong. 

    Witnesses say the aircraft began to drift erratically. Authorities now believe he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in the air, leaving him unable to regain control.

    Paramotor pilot wearing helmet and gear preparing for flight on a grassy field under cloudy sky.

    Image credits: therealfelixbaumgartner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The glider came down like a missile, slamming into the Le Mimose holiday village and crashing into a hotel pool filled with children and families.

    What had been a normal summer afternoon turned into a scene of chaos and panic, as Felix Baumgartner’s body hit the area with such force that debris flew across the pool deck.

    View of a windy outdoor area with a Red Bull windsock and the phrase too much wind displayed on the image

    Image credits: therealfelixbaumgartner

    A woman, believed to be a hotel employee, was struck by falling wreckage and suffered a neck injury.

    Witnesses screamed, children cried, and stunned bystanders tried in vain to understand what had just happened. First responders rushed to the scene but confirmed there was nothing they could do. 

    Baumgartner’s body was damaged beyond repair.

    Rescue officials said the situation could’ve been much worse, as Baumgartner fell close to a packed pool

    Tweet by EagleEye commenting on the eerie final post of daredevil skydiver just before mid-air crash.

    Image credits: GruntorNothing

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It could have been much worse,” rescue officials said, noting that the pool area was packed at the time of the impact. The glider reportedly struck a wooden sculpture near the pool before crashing into the water.

    Paramotor skydiver flying low over a field with text watch out, linked to daredevil skydiver final moments viral post

    Image credits: therealfelixbaumgartner

    In a now-haunting image shared prior to the accident, Baumgartner posted a selfie from nearly the same location. 

    The caption read: “So proud of you Emmy.” The post showed him smiling alongside a small girl.

    Twitter reply about a daredevil skydiver's final post going viral after he passed away mid-air and crashed into a pool.

    Image credits: manlikejunya

    Mayor Massimiliano Ciarpella paid tribute to the legendary athlete, writing: “Our community is deeply affected by the tragic disappearance of Felix Baumgartner, a figure of global prominence, a symbol of courage and passion for extreme flight.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Skydiver soaring over hills at sunset, capturing the eerie final moments before the tragic mid-air incident.

    Image credits: therealfelixbaumgartner

    Red Bull, who sponsored many of Baumgartner’s record-shattering stunts, also issued a statement following the tragic news.

    “Felix was ‘born to fly’ and was determined to push the limits. He was also smart, professional, thorough and meticulous, never leaving anything to chance. He was generous, giving much of his time to help and inspiring so many people.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We remember Felix as a lovely person, devoted to his family and friends, to whom we send our heartfelt sympathy. Felix, you will be deeply missed.”

    The tragic incident put an end to Baumartner’s record-breaking career

    Born in Salzburg, Austria, on April 20, 1969, Baumgartner started skydiving at just 16.

    He honed his skills in the Austrian military’s demonstration and competition teams before catching Red Bull’s attention. Over the next few decades, he would become known worldwide as “Fearless Felix.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Skydiver in a spacesuit exiting capsule mid-air during a high-altitude jump before fatal crash into crowded pool.

    Image credits: Red Bull Stratos/Red Bull Content Pool

    Baumgartner broke multiple records throughout his career, including the highest parachute jump from the Petronas Towers in Malaysia, flying across the English Channel in a wingsuit in 2003, and jumping off the 85-foot arm of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil in 2007.

    Daredevil skydiver in Red Bull suit exiting high-altitude capsule during extreme skydive over Earth’s curvature.

    Image credits: Red Bull Stratos

    But by far his most iconic feat came on October 14, 2012, when he stepped out of a capsule 24 miles above Earth and dove into history.

    The Red Bull Stratos mission saw him become the first person to break the sound barrier in freefall, reaching speeds of over 500 mph before landing safely in the New Mexico desert.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The mission was broadcast live to millions around the world, with cameras capturing every moment as Baumgartner stood on the edge of the stratosphere, looking down at the curve of the Earth beneath him.

    Wearing a pressurized suit and equipped with oxygen, he leapt into the void and hurtled toward Earth, accelerating through the atmosphere with nothing but gravity pulling him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man standing confidently in front of a helicopter, representing daredevil skydiver viral final moments.

    Image credits: Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

    At 843.6 mph, he shattered the sound barrier, becoming the first human to do so without the aid of a vehicle. For four and a half minutes, he was in freefall before finally deploying his parachute and touching down in the New Mexico desert.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When you’re standing on top of the world, you don’t think of records anymore,” Baumgartner once said. “All you think is that you want to come back alive.”

    “Horrible news.” Netizens took to social media to mourn the daredevil’s passing

    Tweet from Anime Explained joking about a daredevil skydiver dying mid-air after a risky jump, highlighting eerie viral post.

    Image credits: NarutoExplained

    Tweet from user Meccanica replying to Dexerto with the message Icon. That really sucks, posted on July 18, 2025.

    Image credits: dictionaryhill

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a daredevil skydiver’s tragic mid-air accident and viral final post after crashing into a pool.

    Image credits: Vox_Oculi

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet on a social media platform mentioning a daredevil skydiver's stratosphere jump and safe landing in 2012.

    Image credits: ChadHero2

    Tweet by Jefe Brohm reacting to news about a daredevil skydiver who passed away mid-air and crashed into a pool.

    Image credits: jefebrohm

    Twitter reply expressing shock and mourning over the eerie final post of daredevil skydiver who passed away mid-air.

    Image credits: x_tagg

    Tweet from Dan Burkland mourning daredevil skydiver Felix’s final epic jump from the stratosphere before his passing.

    Image credits: DBurkland

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user @paranoidream expressing sentiment about daredevil skydiver’s final moments before mid-air crash.

    Image credits: paranoidream

    Tweet from TheTraderGuy remembering daredevil skydiver Felix after his eerie final post went viral following mid-air tragedy.

    Image credits: TheTraderGuy

    Tweet by Maximus recalling a legendary daredevil skydiver's 2012 jump, related to eerie final post going viral.

    Image credits: MaxOsbon

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing condolences for the daredevil skydiver who passed away mid-air and crashed into a pool.

    Image credits: CleavageCrumbs

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user PaxtonMarlow expressing condolences for a daredevil skydiver who passed away mid-air and crashed into a pool.

    Image credits: paxton_marloe

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!