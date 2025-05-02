Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Experienced Skydiver With Over 400 Flights Seems To Have Jumped To Her Demise On Purpose
Close-up of an experienced skydiver smiling outdoors with blonde hair and blue sky background on a sunny day.
News, World

Experienced Skydiver With Over 400 Flights Seems To Have Jumped To Her Demise On Purpose

She had soared through the skies over 400 times, but this time was different.

The tragic passing of 32-year-old Jade Damarell, a seasoned skydiver and beloved member of the UK’s skydiving community, is now believed to have been a heartbreaking, deliberate act.

As the skydiving community laments the devastating loss of Damarell, tributes and heartfelt messages are pouring in for the woman who lived for flight. 

  • Jade Damarell passed away in a skydive, believed to be a deliberate act of self-harm, after over 400 jumps.
  • Damarell, who had recently separated from her husband and was living with her boyfriend, reportedly left a note before her fatal jump.
  • The tragedy marked the third skydiving-related incident at the same site since 2016.
    Jade Damarell, who passed away in a Skydiving incident, might have taken her own life

    Experienced skydiver with over 400 flights descending under a parachute against a clear blue sky.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    On Sunday, April 27, a British marketing manager named Jade Damarell, 32, who had a record of over 400 successful jumps, tragically passed away during her final skydive. The police reported that the skydiver might have leaped to her demise on purpose.

    According to a report by Metro News, Damarell crashed into a farmer’s field in County Durham in northeast England and immediately lost her life upon hitting the ground. 

    Police reports suggest that Damarell’s passing was not suspicious 

    Young experienced skydiver with long blonde hair posing indoors, known for over 400 flights before her tragic demise.

    Image credits: Jade Damarell

    According to the reports of the incident, the local police department, the Durham Constabulary, said, “Her d**th is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.”

    Damarell’s friend, who spoke to The Sun, also agreed that “This wasn’t an accident. We believe she intended to take her life, sadly.”

    “She chose not to open her parachute, and she landed on her back,” the friend added.

    The skydiving company she jumped with agreed that the tragic incident was a “deliberate act”

    Woman with alpaca on a farm path, representing an experienced skydiver with over 400 flights in a casual outdoor setting.

    Image credits: Jade Damarell

    The skydiving company, SkyHigh Skydiving, added that “all indications from the police and British Skydiving are that this was a deliberate act taken to end her own life.”

    The skydiving club added in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we confirm a tragic incident took place involving a valued member of our community.

    “This heartbreaking news has deeply affected all who knew her, and our thoughts are with her family and friends as they face this unimaginable loss,” shared the company before adding, “We urge anyone in crisis to speak to someone or reach out to a mental health professional.”

    Friends of the woman said that Damarell was “mad for the sport”

    Experienced skydiver with over 400 flights wearing a helmet and gear, preparing for a jump in midair.

    Image credits: Jade Damarell

    Another friend of Damarell’s toldDaily Mail that “everyone is devastated and deeply traumatized” by the 32-year-old skydiver’s passing, as “she was very much part of the skydiving community.”

    “She was mad for the sport,” the friend shared. “In just the two days before she died, she did 11 jumps. She must have done 80 this year.” 

    The young woman crash-landed on a farm near the skydiving center

    Smiling woman with long blonde hair, an experienced skydiver with over 400 flights, wearing a black jacket indoors.

    Image credits: Jade Damarell

    Wrefords’ Farms, where Damarell crash-landed, confirmed in an online post that a woman had lost her life in a skydiving accident on Sunday morning. 

    On Wednesday, April 30, the farm planted a cherry tree “as a memorial to the young lady who tragically lost her life in the parachute incident” and invited locals to leave flowers at the farm gates to remember her.

    Nigel Wreford, 56, a nearby farm worker, said, “I’ve been told by quite a few people that she knew what she was doing; she had apparently left a s*****e note.”

    Damarell had reportedly separated from her husband and had been living with her boyfriend in recent months

    Experienced skydiver wearing helmet and gear, performing a flip while jumping from a small plane above the clouds.

    Image credits: Jade Damarell

    Jade Damarell majored in marketing at college in Leeds before marrying solicitor James Damarell in 2019. The couple had lived in Yorkshire but were thought to have separated in recent months.

    According to insiders, Damarell had been living in lodgings in Co Durham since the end of 2014, where she had been living with a man she described to friends as her boyfriend.

    One friend said, “She had been staying in the digs since the end of last year. There are bunk beds for skydivers who come from all over the country to parachute. Jade rented a double room and told us she was staying with her boyfriend. No one is living there now.”

    Online users shared heartfelt comments for the young woman

    Smiling experienced skydiver with blonde hair outdoors under blue sky, wearing layered necklaces and dark sweatshirt.

    Image credits: Jade Damarell

    Heartfelt wishes poured in for the young woman on social media. One user said, “RIP Jade. Condolences to all family and friends.” 

    Another added, “Bless her! I hope she has found peace.”

    A third wrote, “Tragic. Such a beautiful lady with an adventurous spirit. Why would she want to take her own life?”

    While some users found the story a little suspicious. One wrote, “Sounds suspicious.”

    And another asked, “How do we know she took her own life?”

    The tragic incident marks the third skydiving-related passing in the area since 2016

    Group of experienced skydivers in formation above clouds during a high-altitude jump on a clear day.

    Image credits: Jade Damarell

    This incident marks the third skydiving fatality at the same airfield since 2016. In April 2024, Sam Cornwell died during a jump at the South West Industrial Estate.

    And back in September 2016, 49-year-old Pamela Gower died during a charity skydive at Peterlee Parachute Centre.

    Netizens reacted to the heartbreaking passing of Jade Damarell

    Comment about mental health awareness in response to experienced skydiver with over 400 flights who may have jumped to her demise.

    Comment saying she wanted to go doing something she loved, related to experienced skydiver with over 400 flights.

    Comment by Ashleigh Robson expressing sympathy for staff who witnessed a tragic event involving an experienced skydiver.

    Comment expressing sympathy for the experienced skydiver with over 400 flights who seemed to have jumped to her demise.

    Comment by Kiri Leff, a top fan, reflecting on judgment and deep sadness related to depression and difficult decisions.

    Comment by Kimberly Elizabeth Potter discussing an experienced skydiver with over 400 flights who may have jumped to her demise purposely.

    Comment expressing sympathy for an experienced skydiver with over 400 flights who seems to have jumped to her demise on purpose.

    Comment by Heidi Carnage about stopping judgment and helping the world to support experienced skydiver choices.

    Comment expressing sorrow over an experienced skydiver's apparent intentional fatal jump with over 400 flights.

    Comment discussing an experienced skydiver's jump and the ongoing coroner investigation into her demise.

    Comment discussing an experienced skydiver’s safety checks and questioning the official company account of the incident.

    Comment questioning if an experienced skydiver with over 400 flights took her own life or if equipment was tampered with.

    Comment by Raymond Mew mentioning a young lad who deliberately ended his life during a live bungee jump on TV.

    Comment discussing an experienced skydiver and the risks of forgetting a step during a skydive routine.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    Pedantry warning: demise actually means transfer, not unaliving. It comes from the demise of the crown, meaning transfer of the crown from one head to another, not the end of the person wearing it (from the French "de mise" meaning "to put somewhere else"). Anyway...I hope there's nothing suspicious, but she'd be an easy target for a tampered parachute or some sort of chemical that impaired her.

