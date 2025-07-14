ADVERTISEMENT

The sound of gunshots in a New Mexico neighborhood led deputies to find a young man covered in blood.

After violently ending the lives of his family members, Adlai Mestre, 24, was seemingly in the middle of burying his victims’ bodies when deputies from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call.

“I k*lled them and was going to bury them,” he confessed to one deputy at his Tijeras home.

    Mugshot of a man involved in a horrifying family and dog slaying before getting caught burying them.

    Image credits: Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman/Facebook

    Trigger warning: This article contains details of violence that may be distressing to some.

    Adlai is currently facing charges for the tragic shooting of his mother Bertha Huerta Conde, 51, his father Raymundo Mestre, 46, his 17-year-old sister Brielle, and their family dog.

    The suspect was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial by the court in April, but a reassessment last month led to a judge declaring him fit to stand trial. 

    Red car parked in front of a yellow house surrounded by trees in a scene related to family crime investigation.

    Image credits: KOB 4

    He was indicted last week for a number of charges.

    The heinous crime allegedly unfolded in October last week.

    The landlord called 911 after hearing g*nshots coming from the family’s residence. He told deputies that he tried contacting the family but couldn’t reach them.

    Adlai Mestre, 24, is facing charges after his lifeless parents and sister were found facedown in a ravine

    Man with raised hands being arrested by law enforcement officer outside a weathered building in a rural area.

    Image credits: KRQE

    Deputies arrived at the residence to find Adlai with blood on his hands, shirt, and shoes.

    “How are you doing, sir?” a deputy reportedly said from the front door.

    “My family rushed me,” Adlai responded.

    “Rushed you where?” asked the deputy.

    “In my room … With a knife,” responded the accused son, who had a handgun on him during the exchange.

    “You want me to show you?” the suspect told responding deputies about his family’s bodies

    Two sheriff officers inside a home investigating the horrifying scene of a family slaying incident.

    Image credits: KRQE

    Adlai was seen confessing to the crime in the deputies’ body camera footage.

    “My family’s trying to walk in my room, trying to hit my heart, and my dad had a knife, and my sister had a sledgehammer and I k*lled them,” he allegedly told officers.

    “However, I found their bodies and their wounds were healed. You want me to show you?”

    Man and child posing outdoors at a playground, related to man slays entire family and dog news story.

    Image credits: GiveSendGo

    “Please don’t k*ll me officer,” he later said.

    The suspect willingly took the deputies to the location of his victims’ bodies

    They found Bertha, Raymundo, and Breille facedown in a ravine about 50 yards (150 feet) from the house.

    Deputies are believed to have interrupted Adlai as he attempted to dispose of evidence and clean up the house

    Three people smiling outdoors, with a woman in graduation attire, unrelated to man slays family dog news.

    Image credits: GiveSendGo

    Investigators believe the young man shot the victims using his mother’s weapon

    Upon searching the house, they found “blood transfer patterns consistent with drag marks and mopping/cleaning.”

    Adlai allegedly took his father’s life in the family’s living room and then targeted his mother as she came down the stairs. The circumstances surrounding his sister’s slaying is unclear.

    Two women outdoors near water, one fixing the other's headscarf, with calm expressions in a casual setting.

    Image credits: GiveSendGo

    He also claimed he shot their dog for being “ravenous.”

    After the triple homicide, Adlai “dragged the victims’ bodies outside, intending to bury them, and made an effort to clean up the crime scene,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement last week.

    The victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were “likely bludgeoned with a meat tenderizer,” officials said.

    The accused son was captured kicking down the drywall and escaping from the interrogation room

    Man in a white tank top breaking through a wall in a tense indoor scene linked to family slaying incident.

    Image credits: KRQE

    When the suspect was taken into custody, he tried to escape while authorities briefly left him unattended in an interrogation room.

    He was captured kicking a hole through the drywall and making a run for it. But officials quickly captured and detained him.

    During the interrogation, Adlai was asked if he had any mental health issues.

    Man in orange prison uniform appearing in court related to slaying his entire family and dog.

    Image credits: KRQE

    “I’m cursed and my family’s cursed. Write that down, that my family’s all cursed,” he responded.

    He was also filmed having conversations with people who weren’t in the interrogation room with him when he was left alone.

    “I just tried to k*ll you,” he was captured saying before begging God for help.

    “Angel, unlock the door!” he cried.

    “I’m cursed and my family’s cursed. Write that down, that my family’s all cursed,” the alleged shooter said during the interrogation 

    Man wearing orange prison uniform in court with lawyer discussing case related to slaying entire family and dog.

    Image credits: KRQE

    A judge ruled in April that he was a disturbed man with a history of mental illnesses. He was deemed incompetent to stand for trial.

    However, his trial is now expected to take place as the decision was reversed in June.

    Netizens are divided over the mental health angle of this case

    Comment from Bill Grimes expressing a view on the death penalty in relation to a horrifying family and dog crime case.

    Comment from Natalie Montoya expressing shock about a man almost escaping after slaying his family and dog.

    Comment on social media about a man involved in a horrifying family and dog slaying before getting caught.

    Facebook comment expressing sadness and condolences with prayer and rose emojis regarding a tragic family incident.

    Comment by Michael Thiebaud expressing anger and disbelief about a man involved in a horrifying family slaying incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment describing a man who slays his entire family and dog in a horrifying scene.

    Comment by Hembadon Aondo expressing shock about a horrific family and dog slaying incident before burial attempt.

    Facebook comment from William Karnes questioning why the dog was involved in a family slaying case.

    Comment expressing sorrow and frustration about a man slaying his entire family and dog before getting caught.

    Text message screenshot showing the phrase demonically possessed sent by Robert Schonberger.

    Screenshot of a comment saying “Don’t let him out” related to a man slaying his family and dog before getting caught.

    Comment from Petra Zander-Delphin expressing anger and demanding life imprisonment for a man involved in a family slaying case.

    Comment from Lisa Balch expressing anger about taxpayer money funding a prison sentence for a family and dog slayer.

    Comment discussing the mentally ill son and decline of mental health services related to family slaying incident.

    Comment discussing a mentally unstable man involved in a horrific family and dog slaying incident.

    Comment discussing schizophrenia and proper care for individuals with the condition in relation to family violence cases.

