Man Went To A Chiropractor For Neck Pain—Now He’s Stuck On A Chair With Locked-In Syndrome
Man with neck pain at a stadium, wearing sunglasses on his head and smiling in a casual outdoor setting.
Health, News

Man Went To A Chiropractor For Neck Pain—Now He’s Stuck On A Chair With Locked-In Syndrome

What was supposed to be a routine chiropractic visit turned into a devastating, life-altering catastrophe for Jonathan Buckelew. At just 24 years old, the Georgia man walked into a chiropractor’s office for a simple neck adjustment—and never walked again.

Now 34, Buckelew has spent the last decade living with locked-in syndrome, a rare neurological condition that has left him completely paralyzed except for his eyes.

He is fully conscious, fully aware of his surroundings, and entirely unable to move or speak.

Some online have called it “a fate worse than d**th.”

RELATED:

    A man in his twenties was left paralyzed after a chiropractor damaged his brain stem during a visit

    Man smiling in a light green shirt at a sports stadium, related to chiropractor neck pain and locked-in syndrome story.

    Image credits: Janice Buckelew / Facebook

    “He’s had to sit there and endure the pity looks from his family and friends over the years,” a reader wrote. “Listen to how they whisper around him about how he’s coping. That would be enough for me to want to pull the plug.”

    Man with locked-in syndrome sitting in a wheelchair after visiting a chiropractor for neck pain treatment at home.

    Image credits: Janice Buckelew / Facebook

    The nightmare began on October 26, 2015. Suffering from persistent pain in his neck, Buckelew went in for a simple adjustment. Moments after the manipulation, however, something went terribly wrong.

    His body convulsed. He seized. Then he became unresponsive.

    Man in a wheelchair with locked-in syndrome after chiropractor visit, wearing sunglasses and holding a remote control.

    Image credits: Janice Buckelew / Facebook

    Panicked, those around him called for help. He was rushed to North Fulton Hospital in Georgia—now operating under a different name—where emergency doctors took over.

    Man with locked-in syndrome sitting in a chair, wearing glasses and a blue bandana, assisted by a caregiver.

    Image credits: Atlanta News First / YouTube

    Making matters worse, despite the unmistakable signs of neurological distress, the true nature of Buckelew’s condition was missed. He wasn’t just having a seizure. The forceful neck adjustment had triggered a brain stem stroke.

    For an entire day, the gravity of his condition went undiagnosed and by the time doctors realized what had happened, it was too late. The damage was irreversible.

    The family was awarded $75 million in damages after suing the chiropractor and every medical specialist involved

    Comment screenshot by Diana Harding-steele warning about neck pain risks after visiting a chiropractor, related to locked-in syndrome.

    Motorized wheelchair in a room, highlighting the man stuck on a chair with locked-in syndrome after chiropractor visit.

    Image credits: Atlanta News First / YouTube

    “This case is heartbreaking because Jonathan’s paralysis and brain damage were completely avoidable,” said Lloyd Bell, Buckelew’s attorney. 

    “If the slew of healthcare providers involved in Jonathan’s care would have acted according to the standard of care, caught and treated his stroke earlier, and communicated more effectively, Jonathan’s life would look entirely different.”

    Man in a wheelchair with neck pain and locked-in syndrome after visiting a chiropractor, supported by caregiver at home.

    Image credits: Atlanta News First / YouTube

    Devastated and angry, the Buckelew family sued everyone responsible: the chiropractor who initiated the chain of events, the hospital, emergency room physician Dr. Matthew Womack, radiologist James Waldschmidt, and on-call neurologist Dr. Christopher Nickum.

    Hospital bed in a patient room, representing a man with neck pain and locked-in syndrome after chiropractor visit.

    Image credits: Atlanta News First / YouTube

    As a result, the court awarded Buckelew a substantial $75 million in damages: $9 million for past medical expenses, $20 million for future medical care, and $46 million for pain and suffering. 

    The verdict was later upheld by the Georgia Court of Appeals, affirming the $40 million malpractice verdict against Dr. Womack.

    Buckelew has, at times, used his limited ability to communicate to ask his parents to end his life—but they have refused

    Man in wheelchair with neck brace watching fish tank, illustrating locked-in syndrome after chiropractor visit for neck pain.

    Image credits: Atlanta News First / YouTube

    The large sum of money couldn’t pay for Buckelew’s potential life, which stood irreparably transformed—and trapped.

    Before the stroke, the then 24-year-old led an active life and enjoyed playing sports.

    Today, his existence is confined to a medical chair, and the lack of muscle control has gradually altered his appearance—his once bright and optimistic smile faded by years of paralysis.

    Comment text discussing the man stuck with locked-in syndrome after visiting a chiropractor for neck pain.

    Smiling man in a red plaid shirt sitting, related to chiropractor visit and locked-in syndrome after neck pain treatment.

    Image credits: Atlanta News First / YouTube

    Buckelew communicates through blinking or by using his nose to slowly type messages on a keypad. His parents, Jack and Janice, have turned their home into what they describe as a makeshift Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

    X-ray image of blood vessels in the neck highlighting issues related to chiropractor neck pain and locked-in syndrome.

    Image credits: National Library of Medicine

    “I really feel like there’s no real justice for somebody who lost every aspect of his life,” Jack told Atlanta News First. “He wants to do things, he wants to go places—it just breaks our heart to see him like he is.”

    CT and MRI scans showing brainstem and cervical spine areas linked to neck pain and locked-in syndrome after chiropractic visit.

    Image credits: National Library of Medicine

    In the absence of movement or speech, Buckelew’s world has shrunk to a handful of sensory comforts. His parents say he enjoys watching the large fish tank in their living room, one of the few activities that provides a sense of calm in an otherwise immobilized existence.

    But beneath those brief moments of peace lies a more agonizing reality. According to his father, Jack, Jonathan has, at times, expressed a desire to pass away.

    “There are some days where he’s like, ‘pull the plug,’” Jack added. “Those are the tough days.”

    “I will never go to a chiropractor.” The case moved and scared netizens in equal measure

    Comment by Davina Phillips expressing sadness about doctors missing a stroke diagnosis related to neck pain treatment and locked-in syndrome.

    Comment from Brooke Bruno expressing sadness, related to a man stuck in a chair with locked-in syndrome after chiropractor visit.

    Comment from Linda Cuthbertson expressing heartbreak over man with locked-in syndrome after neck pain chiropractor visit.

    Comment by Callum New discussing blame on chiropractor for neck pain causing locked-in syndrome risk.

    Comment from Cate Gade describing severe vertigo after visiting a chiropractor for neck pain, expressing frustration and warning others.

    Comment from Linz Green expressing distrust of chiropractors and sympathy for man with neck pain and locked-in syndrome.

    Comment by Daavid Deelos Santos stating being a chiropractor should be illegal with reaction emojis visible.

    Comment by Rivr Tripo criticizing chiropractors and quack doctors, highlighting skepticism around chiropractic care.

    Comment by Keshav Shrestha explaining doctors' delay in diagnosing vertebral artery dissection causing locked-in syndrome after chiropractic visit.

    Comment about neck injury and chiropractor visit, expressing fear of worsening neck pain and refusal to continue treatment.

    Comment from McKenna Young expressing disbelief with crying emoji on social media about a man's changed appearance.

    User comment on social media explaining why he will never visit a chiropractor after neck pain treatment led to locked-in syndrome.

    Man sharing his experience about chiropractor visit and neck pain, highlighting risks of locked-in syndrome after treatment.

    Comment warning against going to a chiropractor for neck pain due to risks of paralysis and strokes from neck adjustments.

    Comment from Donna Liszak Schoedel expressing heartbreak with a broken heart emoji about man stuck on chair with locked-in syndrome.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

