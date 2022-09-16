Autumn is my favorite time of year. Cold mornings, crisp air and colorful scenes that are dazzling. If you're like me, you wait for this time of year pretty much... all year long! Autumn doesn't last nearly long enough- but maybe that's part of what makes it so magical.

Each year I work hard to capture the feelings of the season in order to connect with those who view my work. Autumn isn't simply lovely. It's a time of change, of going inward and of imminent winter.

This is a small selection of some of my favorite images I made. Feel free to follow along with my autumn adventures on Instagram where I love to share colorful photoshoots and hikes in my stories.

Wherever you are, I hope you're able to enjoy the season!

More info: deirdredenaliphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook