Autumn is my favorite time of year. Cold mornings, crisp air and colorful scenes that are dazzling. If you're like me, you wait for this time of year pretty much... all year long! Autumn doesn't last nearly long enough- but maybe that's part of what makes it so magical.

Each year I work hard to capture the feelings of the season in order to connect with those who view my work. Autumn isn't simply lovely. It's a time of change, of going inward and of imminent winter.

This is a small selection of some of my favorite images I made. Feel free to follow along with my autumn adventures on Instagram where I love to share colorful photoshoots and hikes in my stories.

Wherever you are, I hope you're able to enjoy the season!

More info: deirdredenaliphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

A Pika Eyeing Up Some Prize Yellow Grasses To Celebrate

A Pika Eyeing Up Some Prize Yellow Grasses To Celebrate

5points
Deirdre Denali
#2

Aspen Forest From Above

Aspen Forest From Above

4points
Deirdre Denali
#3

Subalpine Lake Edge

Subalpine Lake Edge

4points
Deirdre Denali
#4

Purple And Yellow

Purple And Yellow

4points
Deirdre Denali
#5

An Autumn Morning That Looked And Felt More Like A Dream Than Dreaming

An Autumn Morning That Looked And Felt More Like A Dream Than Dreaming

4points
Deirdre Denali
#6

Snowy Mountains Sunrise

Snowy Mountains Sunrise

3points
Deirdre Denali
#7

A Very Happy Autumn Moose

A Very Happy Autumn Moose

3points
Deirdre Denali
#8

Big Smiles And Autumn Gold

Big Smiles And Autumn Gold

3points
Deirdre Denali
Logan Garwacki
Logan Garwacki
23 minutes ago

This reminds me of the ice age movie.

0points
#9

Sunrise On A Beaver Pond

Sunrise On A Beaver Pond

2points
Deirdre Denali
#10

Mid-Day Reflection

Mid-Day Reflection

2points
Deirdre Denali
#11

Purple Rock

Purple Rock

2points
Deirdre Denali
#12

Always A Few Orange Aspen

Always A Few Orange Aspen

1point
Deirdre Denali
#13

A Garland Of Mountain Goats

A Garland Of Mountain Goats

1point
Deirdre Denali
#14

When The Snow Comes

When The Snow Comes

1point
Deirdre Denali
#15

Spooky Aspen

Spooky Aspen

0points
Deirdre Denali
