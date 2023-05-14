He takes photos of his kids then photoshops them into increasingly precarious and dangerous situations, then he sends his partner the images. These proved to be particularly popular online and we got in touch with Kenny to learn more about his craft, the process, and other creative endeavors.

Normally, when you text your partner about the kids, you expect a simple sentence or two reassuring you that they are ok. However, Dad and photographer Kenny Deuss had other ideas, and thus his series of humorous photoshops was born.

#1 Sorry Mum, We Were In A Hurry. Alix Always Wanted To Be A Stuntwoman, And With A Little Bit Of Photoshop Magic She Was Happy To Convince Mum With Her Latest Stunt

#2 The Car Was Making Some Strange Noises So Aster Couldn’t Resist Checking Out What’s Wrong

#3 Dad Needed Some Me-Time So I Decided To Hang Around While He Played His Games

Bored Panda got in contact with the creator of all these images, Kenny Deuss to learn a bit more about how his process has changed over the years. “I have been making them for over 3 years now. This has given me time to invest in better content and quality. I learned much more about photography and editing, but also about social media and video.” “In these 3 years, social media has given me some additional challenges on its own. Video has become a much more important player, so I began to implement my pictures in video as well, which has resulted in some viral videos of my own. I also experimented with some comedy sketches in videos and this has been working out great as well!”

#4 I Told Alix To Go Clean The Toilet And She Decided To Dispose Of Her Sister Because She Wouldn’t Let Her Play With The Toilet Rolls

#5 There Is Nothing Better Than Some Homemade Fries. Aster Is In Charge Of The Frying Pan, While Dad Is In Charge Of The Sauces And Tasting. Sounds Like A Good Deal, Doesn’t It? Dad Prefers Ketchup, While Aster Likes Mayonnaise More. But I Guess That’s A Belgian Thing. What’s Your Favourite Sauce?

#6 Back When We Were On Holiday In Türkiye The Girls Wanted To Go On A Quad-Ride. Little Did We Know Aster Wasn’t Planning On Driving The Speed Limit

You can check out Kenny’s TikTok account here. Now, as anyone who has tried to make a kid pose for a photo, it’s pretty clear that they often just have too much energy, so we wanted to know if Kenny’s children have gotten any better at posing. “Yes, the oldest is 4 years now and she loves to pose in front of the camera. They are having fun and love to do crazy things, which is great to play, but also to make content together.”

#7 The Biggest Problem When Making Cookies Are Kids Trying To Steal Them. But Not This Time! I Bought Some Mouse Traps To Protect My Precious Cookies. I Wonder If They’ll Be Able To Steal My Cookies Now!

#8 Alix Wanted To Go Outside For Some Fresh Air, So We Went On A Hot Air Balloon Ride

#9 Alix Was A Bit Angry At Her Sister So She Tried To Give Her Away To Some Demons…

The origin of the photos is just as humorous, as they began as a prank to scare his girlfriend whenever she would text to check in on the kids. Soon enough, his creations went viral for the whole internet to enjoy. Since then, he’s been creating them regularly as his kids grow older, as well as exploring other mediums to post his work. These days, he posts weekly, so feel free to follow him online.

#10 Alix Always Wanted To Play Baseball, But I Have A Feeling This Isn’t The Right Sport For Her

#11 Aster Was A Bit Too Excited At The Arcade So She Climbed In To The Grappling Machine. Luckily I Had 2 Coins Left To Try And Win Her Back. Should I Try And Win That Teddy Bear First?

#12 I Knew It Was A Bad Idea To Go For A Walk During A Storm. The Wind Was Way Too Fast And Took Away My Hat!!! If Someone Finds My Hat, Please Let Me Know. Oh, And Also Aster. All Kidding Aside, We Had The Worst Storm In Years! Luckily We Were Fine, But Some People Close To Us Had Trees Falling On Their Roofs And Onto Cars, So I Hope Most Of You Got Out Without Harm Or Damage

Of course, many a concerned parent might not understand that the pictures are Photoshop and satire, so we also wanted to know if he ever gets concerned messages. “Since I have been making videos I've been more careful of my content. Almost everyone who sees my pictures understands it's all Photoshopped. But in videos, this is a different story, so I'm making sure the content is obviously meant as a joke.”

#13 Time To Go To The Skatepark!

#14 Every Day Is A Good Day To Make Pancakes! Aster Always Wants To Take Her Own Food, So I Decided She Could Make Her Own Food As Well

#15 Dad Is Gonna Teach Me How To Weld Today. Step One: Safety! Dad Is Showing Me How To Do This In A Safe Way. Protect Your Eyes While Welding! Luckily I’m Not Welding Yet Myself. It’s Still A Bit Too Dangerous. So In The Meantime I’ll Just Look At Him Doing It

“The percentage of people who don't appreciate the joke is pretty low, although there are always those people who spread negativity way too much. But I've been blessed that these people are an exception,” he added. As his photos have gone viral, more and more people understand that it's a humorous creation, not a real child in danger, but early on, particularly when people were unfamiliar with the capabilities of Photoshop, one can imagine a panicked response.

#16 While Grocery Shopping, Aster Was Looking For A Place To Cool Down. Alix Knew The Right Place…

#17 It’s Reaching Record High Temperatures Today, So We Decided To Set Up The Pool. Obviously The Girls Were Up To No Good And Decided To Do Some Tricks, Jumping In The Pool

#18 We Are Releasing Our Own Book!! On April 12th I Will Release My First Book, Filled With A Selection Of My Best Images, But Also A Lot Of New Ones! These Images Will Come With Some Dad-Tips That You Better Not Take Too Seriously. It's The Perfect Gift For Father's Day!

Kenny summed up his whole experience pretty succinctly, “It has been a crazy adventure so far, and I'm looking forward to creating much more content. I love this opportunity to create content with my family, and I have so many more ideas to translate into pictures and videos. So feel free to follow along to discover my weekly posts.” You can always find his pictures on Instagram here and his TikTok here. And if you want to see some of his past work that’s been featured on Bored Panda, click here and here.

#19 Aster Knife

#20 Aster Wanted To Help Getting Some Work Done. But I Never Saw This Coming

#21 Cardboard Boxes Are The Best Toys For Kids!

#22 Sometimes Dad Is Daydreaming A Bit Too Much. This Is Already The Third Time He Confused His Own Bottle With Asters Bottle. I Wonder When He Will Realise His Drink Tastes Too Much Like Milk

#23 Finally A Nice Sunny Day. No Better Excuse To Have A BBQ. This Time Aster Is In Charge Of The Food. It’s Her First Time, But It Looks Like She Can Manage

#24 I Had Two Chores Today: Doing The Laundry And Washing The Baby. So I Managed To Do Both At The Same Time. Unfortunately Our Dryer Is Broken At The Moment So I Had To Hang Everything To Dry

#25 Aster Is A Bit Jealous Of Dad's New Watch So She Is Trying To Be Creative To Get One For Herself

#26 The Girls Wanted To Help With The Scaffolding, So I Couldn’t Say No To Them. When We Have A Chance For A Short Break In Between Construction, It’s Nice To Read A Good Book Or Enjoy The View. Alix Was A Bit Scared Of Heights Though

#27 Time For One Of Our Favourite Winter Sports; Skiing! But Since Aster Is Still A Bit To Young, I Think It’s Safer To Carry Her For Now. Maybe Next Year She’ll Be Doing Her Own Ski Tricks Down The Slope

#28 Tonight Is Game-Night With The Girls! Let’s Order Some Pizza, Drink Some Beer And Whiskey, And Play Some Shooter Games! Mum Is Not Invited!

#29 Who Doesn’t Like A Book About Mysteries?

#30 We Went To A Safari Park This Weekend, So I Couldn’t Resist Doing This Photoshop

#31 My Bike Don’t Jiggle Jiggle, It Folds. Dad Forgot To Bring The Kiddy Bike, So We Had To Get Creative. Luckily Alix’ Balance Is On Point. Even When Dad Is Going Fast, Trying To Make Up On Some Lost Time

#32 The Girls Were Happy To Pay A Visit To Our New Nephew Atlas. They Even Gifted Him With Some Of Their Favourite Toys Aka My Tools. I Bet Atlas Will Love Them!

#33 We Are Travelling The UK At The Moment So I Couldn’t Refuse Stopping At One Of These Beautiful Fields Filled With Sheep. Aster Thought They Were So Friendly She Decided To Have A Ride On One Of The Sheep. I Don’t Know If The Sheep Liked It, But I Bet She Did

#34 Aster Is Taking Her First Steps! She Has Come To A Point Where She Is Very Motivated To Use Her Own Two Little Feet. Even Though It’s Not Always Easy For Her As She Still Lets Herself Fall After Just A Few Steps. But What Better Way To Teach Her Than To Let Her Take Her First Few Steps On This Lovely Bridge. Just Don’t Look Down!

#35 Dad Always Gets Distracted Way Too Easily. Especially When Reading A Book. Even When It’s Our Own Book Which Will Be Released On April 12!

#36 Happy Birthday Alix! Alix Is Turning 3 Today And She Is Happy To Celebrate This Special Moment Together With Her Little Sister And Some Candy. I Had To Get Her A Piñata So She Could Smash Around All She Wants! But Unfortunately Aster Wanted Some Candy Too…

#37 We’re Installing A New Roof For Our Porch. Ofcourse Alix Wanted To Help So Now She’s In Charge Of Glueing All Pieces Together

#38 Let’s Go To School! After Her First Week Of School, Alix Still Hasn’t Decided What’s Her Favourite Means Of Transportation. So Today She Insisted To Take Her Skateboard

#39 We Were Invited By @europarcsbe To Visit One Of Their Holiday Parks. Of Course I Felt The Need To Use Photoshop As An Advertisement For Their Lovely Park

#40 Alix Really Likes Doing Tricks With Her Scooter. Jumping Over Her Sister Was Definitely On Her Bucket List!

#41 Luckily We Were Wearing Our Fluo Vests, So Alix Saw Us In Time! With This Post I’m Reminding Everyone To Be Visible In Traffic! In These Dark Days It’s Important To Wear Fluorescent Clothing And Use Lights So Drivers Can See You Easily! Luckily Alix’ Response Time Was Ok! But Maybe I Shouldn’t Let Her Drive In The First Place

#42 When You Loose The Girls Out Of Sight For Just 1 Minute And They Are Doing Stunts…

#43 “Just Press Alt-Ctrl-Del, Mark”

#44 Sometimes Alix Wants To Help Set Up Our Garden Furniture. Other Times, She Just Wants To Play With Her Little Sister. But First Let’s Get Baby Aster Down From There!

#45 Aster Loves Helping With The Dishes. Luckily Her Balance Is On Point

#46 It Has Been Snowing! It’s Aster’s First Time Seeing Snow And She Got Very Excited Watching The Snowflakes Fall! Although In The End She Realised It’s Too Cold To Keep Playing In It. But She Still Loved It!

#47 Just Enjoying A Short Walk In The Cold. But Aster Is Enjoying It A Bit Too Much…

#48 Aster Wanted To Play “Find The Duck” Today, So Alix Decided To Help Her. I Bet She Found It!

#49 The Girls Really Have To Get Their Hands Into Anything… Last Week We We’re On Vacation To Türkiye And We Were Able To Visit Some Lovely Locations. The Girls Were Very Excited And Decided To Jump On Anything And Play With Everything They Could Get Their Hands On

#50 Sometimes The Girls Need A Little Break In The Hotel Lounge

#51 3 Years Ago I Edited My First Picture Of Alix. One Of Those Earlier Pictures Was Made During A Trip In The UK. And Since We’re On A Trip In The UK On This Exact Moment, I Couldn’t Resist Recreating This One To Celebrate! It’s Also Amazing To See How Much Alix Has Grown. Time Really Flies, But She’ll Always Stay My Little Girl

#52 As Some Of You Might Know, Aster Was Born With A Dairy Allergy

#53 The Sun Is Out So It’s A Perfect Day To Enjoy Reading A Book In The Garden While The Girls Are Doing Chores

#54 When You Lose Your Baby Out Of Sight For Just A Couple Of Seconds

#55 My Book Is Out Today!

#56 Dad Really Hates Ironing His Clothes, So Alix Was Happy To Help. It Wasn’t The Best Choice Though…

#57 One Of My Favourite Moments Of The Day Is When The Baby Is Finally Asleep. The Perfect Time For A Power Nap Myself. If Only Aster Would Do The Same

#58 It’s Aster’s Birthday Today! Our Little Girl Turned One! Of Course We Had To Celebrate With A Fun Little Party. We Got Her Her Own Ball Pit As Her Birthday Present And Of Course Her Big Sister Had To Join In On All The Fun

#59 Today Dad Is Experimenting With A Radioactive Chemistry Project. I Asked Him If I Could Help, So He Gladly Took Me Along. This Is How Superheroes Are Born, Isn’t It?

#60 Aster Really Loves Bathing, So She Couldn’t Wait Hopping In

#61 Happy Birthday Aster! 🎈

#62 I Decided To Start My New Years Resolutions A Bit Earlier, So I Promised Myself To Exercise More. And Aster Gladly Came Along!

#63 I Told Aster We Are Switching Our Internet Provider To @mobilevikingsbe, As We No Longer Need Our Digicorder, So She Got A Bit Carried Away

#64 @motorola_be Invited Us To A Graffiti Workshop. The Girls Were Really Excited! But Maybe A Little Too Excited…

#65 Alix Really Wanted To Help Wash The Car, But Since She Didn’t Like The Colour She Had Another Idea To Skip The Washing Part. I Guess We Have A Red Car Now

#66 It Was Time To Get A New Haircut And Alix Insisted In Doing My Hair. #instantregret

#67 Today It’s Mum’s First Day At Her New Job. And Obviously She Is Texting For A Picture Like We Are Used From Her. But I’m Texting Her Back It’s All Under Control. We’re Visiting A Lovely Playground And The Girls Are Having The Time Of Their Lives. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?