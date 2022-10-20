The paradox of being a grown up is how very poorly prepared we often are for the adult world. Just think of the last time you called your dad to check on that suspicious blinking light on your car’s dash panel. Or the last time you asked your mom how to remove a wine stain from that new shirt you just bought. Speaking of the latter, I've lost count of how many perfectly fine pieces of clothing I ruined in my life just because I didn’t know how to wash, dry and take care of them. If you feel me, pull your seat closer.

Welcome to the amazing corner of Reddit named “Cool Guides” that’s dedicated to educating its whopping 2.8M members in know-how about virtually all existing things. Check out Bored Panda’s previous feature on this subreddit here.

This time, we’re taking a look into practical and seriously useful cool clothing guides that are basically saving our phone bill and dignity of being a responsible adult who has control in life. From doing laundry like a pro to the best ways to iron a dress shirt, you can thank us later!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Guide: How To Remove Stains From Clothes

Guide: How To Remove Stains From Clothes

LIS1050010 Report

29points
POST
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago

Maybe if I save this guide, I can finally trust myself to wear white.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

For All Your Laundry Needs

For All Your Laundry Needs

Uppernined18 Report

21points
POST
#3

Pants Shapes

Pants Shapes

wheekwheekmeow Report

20points
POST
Cathelijne Van
Cathelijne Van
Community Member
1 hour ago

Salopette is missing ☺️

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

Best Formal Shoes+pant Combinations

Best Formal Shoes+pant Combinations

MediocreChap Report

16points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think brown shoes go better with navy suit rather than brown 🤔

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

This Guide On How Often To Wash Your Clothes

This Guide On How Often To Wash Your Clothes

pinkydkk Report

15points
POST
Sedona
Sedona
Community Member
1 hour ago

Bra after 3-4 wears. Good one.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Simple Bra Info Chart

Simple Bra Info Chart

YOU_TUBE_PERSON Report

15points
POST
#7

How To Hang Your Dress Pants (So They Don’t Fall Off The Hanger)

How To Hang Your Dress Pants (So They Don’t Fall Off The Hanger)

jpc4stro Report

14points
POST
#8

Traditional Wedding Attire Around The World

Traditional Wedding Attire Around The World

GandalfTheWhey Report

14points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wish they were actual photos instead of drawings

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

An Easy Guide For Measuring The Correct Bra Size

An Easy Guide For Measuring The Correct Bra Size

ineptnoob Report

12points
POST
Cathelijne Van
Cathelijne Van
Community Member
1 hour ago

I was like 'what?? Who has a 40 cm underbust that's not healthy!' but then... Oh inches probably

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

Types Of Collars In Women's Fashion

Types Of Collars In Women's Fashion

qss122 Report

12points
POST
#11

Guide To The Types Of Skirts!

Guide To The Types Of Skirts!

Bogisa Report

11points
POST
#12

Find The Best Shoe For Your Feet With This Simple Guide

Find The Best Shoe For Your Feet With This Simple Guide

justadudechllin Report

11points
POST
#13

History Of Gendered Clothing, As Illustrated By Elise Gravel

History Of Gendered Clothing, As Illustrated By Elise Gravel

DarkRiches61 Report

9points
POST
Chich
Chich
Community Member
1 hour ago

It is sad when you dig into it and find how much of your thinking is dictated by marketers. Diamonds, meals, clothes, music and on.

1
1point
reply
#14

How A Shirt Should Fit (Masc Edition)

How A Shirt Should Fit (Masc Edition)

possessed-pillowpet Report

8points
POST
#15

How To Dress Dark

How To Dress Dark

Engasgamel Report

8points
POST
#16

How To Iron A Dress Shirt

How To Iron A Dress Shirt

behrkon Report

7points
POST
#17

Style Guide For Men’s Jeans

Style Guide For Men’s Jeans

Carnivalesque3 Report

7points
POST
#18

Men's Guide To Perfect Pant-Shirt Combination

Men's Guide To Perfect Pant-Shirt Combination

some__kid Report

7points
POST
#19

Guide To Cleaning And Preserving Wedding Dresses

Guide To Cleaning And Preserving Wedding Dresses

thesemeanstreets Report

7points
POST
#20

Clothing Care Symbols

Clothing Care Symbols

_the_frenchiest_fry Report

7points
POST
#21

I Spent Forever Looking For A "Grid Pattern" Shirt Before I Found This

I Spent Forever Looking For A "Grid Pattern" Shirt Before I Found This

i-am-a-potatoo Report

7points
POST
#22

Saw This On A Maker Page, Thought It Was Very Interesting If You're Into Fashion

Saw This On A Maker Page, Thought It Was Very Interesting If You're Into Fashion

tashielb Report

7points
POST
#23

Dress Codes 101

Dress Codes 101

regian24 Report

6points
POST
gas station cola
gas station cola
Community Member
1 hour ago

did bp really censor the word shirt?

1
1point
reply
#24

Dress Types

Dress Types

lankancookie Report

6points
POST
#25

Lacing Up Running Shoes

Lacing Up Running Shoes

Fun_On_A_Bunn Report

6points
POST
#26

Different Types Of Shoes

Different Types Of Shoes

MrPartyPancake Report

6points
POST
#27

Basic Shoes Guide

Basic Shoes Guide

jpc4stro Report

6points
POST
#28

Skirt/Dress Length Reference

Skirt/Dress Length Reference

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#29

What Are We Feeling About This?

What Are We Feeling About This?

PaulN07 Report

6points
POST
#30

How To Pack So Your Clothes Don't Get Wrinkled. Used This Method For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Miles And Can Attest That It Works

How To Pack So Your Clothes Don't Get Wrinkled. Used This Method For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Miles And Can Attest That It Works

trashpix Report

5points
POST
#31

Aztec Clothing By Daniel Parada

Aztec Clothing By Daniel Parada

OttoMagnus Report

5points
POST
#32

Types Of Clothing Fasteners, Closures And Stitches

Types Of Clothing Fasteners, Closures And Stitches

DrSchwebel Report

5points
POST
#33

How To Layer Clothing If You Plan On Going For A Run

How To Layer Clothing If You Plan On Going For A Run

souljabri557 Report

5points
POST
#34

Dry Cleaning Clothes At Home!

Dry Cleaning Clothes At Home!

lenomcream Report

5points
POST
#35

Wondering What To Wear With Your Favorite Shirt ?

Wondering What To Wear With Your Favorite Shirt ?

LordCactusTheWise Report

5points
POST
#36

How To Roll Your Shirt Sleeves

How To Roll Your Shirt Sleeves

adeptopeth212 Report

5points
POST
#37

Types Of Shirt Material

Types Of Shirt Material

TrueHerobrine Report

5points
POST
#38

A Better Picture On How To Tie Shoes

A Better Picture On How To Tie Shoes

Hamudra Report

5points
POST
#39

Stain Removal Guide

Stain Removal Guide

laurifroggy Report

5points
POST
#40

Regency Evening Dress Code

Regency Evening Dress Code

NoCommunication7 Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Tactical Order Of Dressing

Tactical Order Of Dressing

kc954 Report

5points
POST
#42

How To Make A Pants Backpack

How To Make A Pants Backpack

2n1c0l4s3 Report

5points
POST
#43

It’s Called Fashion, Sweaty. Look It Up

It’s Called Fashion, Sweaty. Look It Up

MissaLayla Report

5points
POST
Tenacious Squirrel
Tenacious Squirrel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sweaty?!

2
2points
reply
#44

Fashion Timeline Of Vietnamese Clothing

Fashion Timeline Of Vietnamese Clothing

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#45

Knowledge: How Many Times You Can Wear Your Clothes Between Washes

Knowledge: How Many Times You Can Wear Your Clothes Between Washes

potatoooeee Report

4points
POST
#46

Which Tan Line Speaks To You The Most? Saw This At A Garage Clothing’s Store In Ky

Which Tan Line Speaks To You The Most? Saw This At A Garage Clothing’s Store In Ky

spicygarlicboo Report

4points
POST
RedPepper
RedPepper
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Every swimsuit seems to have a secret south beach vocation.

0
0points
reply
#47

Hasidic Jewish Women’s Traditional Articles Of Clothing

Hasidic Jewish Women’s Traditional Articles Of Clothing

ThePolarizedBear Report

4points
POST
#48

Washer Settings By Clothes Guide

Washer Settings By Clothes Guide

dadschool Report

4points
POST
#49

Guide To Shirt Collars

Guide To Shirt Collars

sliplock Report

4points
POST
#50

Guide To Choose Your Shirt And Fit

Guide To Choose Your Shirt And Fit

lambda_99 Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

T Shirt Design & Style Ideas 2022

T Shirt Design & Style Ideas 2022

chhanzlaijaz Report

4points
POST
#52

Running Shoe Choosing Guide

Running Shoe Choosing Guide

ahmt0844 Report

4points
POST
#53

A Guide To Men's Dress Shoes

A Guide To Men's Dress Shoes

big_macaroons Report

4points
POST
#54

Visual Guides On Suits And Matching Shoes!

Visual Guides On Suits And Matching Shoes!

Bloody_Eclipse_47 Report

4points
POST
#55

Choosing Shoes For Your Exercise

Choosing Shoes For Your Exercise

purpleowlie Report

4points
POST
#56

Men’s Sock Guide

Men’s Sock Guide

OsamaMoloy Report

4points
POST
#57

Types Of Dresses

Types Of Dresses

hearsdemons Report

4points
POST
#58

Handy Post For Authors And Fashionable People Alike

Handy Post For Authors And Fashionable People Alike

nshud2 Report

4points
POST
#59

Some Hats And Their Descriptions

Some Hats And Their Descriptions

BB_67 Report

4points
POST
#60

Color Combinations For Clothing

Color Combinations For Clothing

twobirdsandacoconut Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Folding Your Clothes To Fit Inside Your Luggage

Folding Your Clothes To Fit Inside Your Luggage

ebolakanker Report

3points
POST
#62

Guide On Clothes Washing :)

Guide On Clothes Washing :)

MountLH75 Report

3points
POST
#63

Clothing And Folds By Juliajm15

Clothing And Folds By Juliajm15

joshuasagarcollage Report

3points
POST
gas station cola
gas station cola
Community Member
1 hour ago

this is a drawing tip rather than a clothing tip, but still cool & useful :)

0
0points
reply
#64

How To Sew A Button

How To Sew A Button

luckprecludes Report

3points
POST
#65

Which UK City Spends The Most On Clothes?

Which UK City Spends The Most On Clothes?

WonderfulGold Report

3points
POST
#66

The Financial Anatomy Of A $100 Nike Shoe (2015)

The Financial Anatomy Of A $100 Nike Shoe (2015)

CrashBangs Report

3points
POST
#67

Best Dress For Your Body Type Guide

Best Dress For Your Body Type Guide

Healthsteps247 Report

3points
POST
Tenacious Squirrel
Tenacious Squirrel
Community Member
1 hour ago

This body illustration barely varies yet it’s supposed to be demonstrating 5 different body types.

1
1point
reply
#68

Ideal Measurements For American Women In The 1920s

Ideal Measurements For American Women In The 1920s

JustBlue Report

3points
POST
#69

Shoe Material Guide

Shoe Material Guide

Exciting-Maybe8661 Report

2points
POST
#70

How Many Of These Items Did You (Mis)use?

How Many Of These Items Did You (Mis)use?

ai-bees Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Iconic Celebrity & Royal Wedding Dresses Throughout History

Iconic Celebrity & Royal Wedding Dresses Throughout History

LuckyLaceyKS Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!