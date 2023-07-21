126 Fascinating Vintage Photos That Might Give You An Idea Of How Life In The Past Looked (New Pics)
Nowadays, we can't even imagine our lives without photos. Many of us tend to capture each detail of our lives, from special occasions to the most ordinary moments. Cameras are used by all age groups, starting from little children who are curious about all the gadgets around them, through youth, adults, and finally, elderly people who want to keep up with technology and have the will to learn new things.
However, it wasn't always this easy in the past, and initially, cameras were available only to a very narrow group of people. Nevertheless, we can't deny that this was a wonderful invention, providing us with limited sources of information that offer a glimpse into how life looked in the past. The Facebook page Vintage Photos curates a great collection of fascinating photographs, and as it states: "This page is to remember history by sharing historic photos and videos from around the world."
Dutch Boy With A Pillow Strapped On His Backside To Soften The Falling On Ice While Skating, 1933
Photographer Above The Skies Of Berlin, 1912
A LADY photographer! The horror! She'll be wanting the vote next.
A Tattoo Artist, 1920s
Wonder if the photographer was smoking also.
A Mother Homeschools Her Children, Louisiana, 1937
Robert Wadlow, The Tallest Man In History, With His Family In 1935
Clarification needed, which one is Robert Wadlow?
A Little Gang In Paris, 1950
We three will distract him whilst you Hugo, sneak up behind and hit him with the baguette!