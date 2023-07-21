Nowadays, we can't even imagine our lives without photos. Many of us tend to capture each detail of our lives, from special occasions to the most ordinary moments. Cameras are used by all age groups, starting from little children who are curious about all the gadgets around them, through youth, adults, and finally, elderly people who want to keep up with technology and have the will to learn new things.

However, it wasn't always this easy in the past, and initially, cameras were available only to a very narrow group of people. Nevertheless, we can't deny that this was a wonderful invention, providing us with limited sources of information that offer a glimpse into how life looked in the past. The Facebook page Vintage Photos curates a great collection of fascinating photographs, and as it states: "This page is to remember history by sharing historic photos and videos from around the world."

#1

Dutch Boy With A Pillow Strapped On His Backside To Soften The Falling On Ice While Skating, 1933

Dutch Boy With A Pillow Strapped On His Backside To Soften The Falling On Ice While Skating, 1933

It's not like he has far to fall though :)

#2

Photographer Above The Skies Of Berlin, 1912

Photographer Above The Skies Of Berlin, 1912

A LADY photographer! The horror! She'll be wanting the vote next.

#3

A Tattoo Artist, 1920s

A Tattoo Artist, 1920s

#4

A Mother Homeschools Her Children, Louisiana, 1937

A Mother Homeschools Her Children, Louisiana, 1937

#5

Robert Wadlow, The Tallest Man In History, With His Family In 1935

Robert Wadlow, The Tallest Man In History, With His Family In 1935

Clarification needed, which one is Robert Wadlow?

#6

A Little Gang In Paris, 1950

A Little Gang In Paris, 1950

We three will distract him whilst you Hugo, sneak up behind and hit him with the baguette!

#7

Two Sisters, Florence And Susie Friermuth Arrested For Moonshining During The Prohibition, 1921

Two Sisters, Florence And Susie Friermuth Arrested For Moonshining During The Prohibition, 1921

Their faces say "no regrets".

#8

Lifeboat Carrying Titanic Survivors, 1912

Lifeboat Carrying Titanic Survivors, 1912

#9

A Family Going On The Summer Holiday In A Fiat 500, Italy, 1967

A Family Going On The Summer Holiday In A Fiat 500, Italy, 1967

#10

A Businessman And Secretary Working In A Pool During A Heatwave In Berlin, Germany, 1926

A Businessman And Secretary Working In A Pool During A Heatwave In Berlin, Germany, 1926

#11

Victorian Couple On A Tandem Bicycle, 1890s

Victorian Couple On A Tandem Bicycle, 1890s

One can see pure joy on their faces.

#12

A Portrait Taken Of A Woman While She Was Mid-Sneeze

A Portrait Taken Of A Woman While She Was Mid-Sneeze

#13

Camera Girls, Late 1930s

Camera Girls, Late 1930s

#14

This Giant Sequoia Tree Was Estimated To Be Over 2600 Years Old When It Was Cut Down In The 1890s

This Giant Sequoia Tree Was Estimated To Be Over 2600 Years Old When It Was Cut Down In The 1890s

#15

Children With Their Dog Pulling Wagon, 1910

Children With Their Dog Pulling Wagon, 1910

#16

A Construction Worker Takes A Break From Building The Chrysler Building, New York, 1930

A Construction Worker Takes A Break From Building The Chrysler Building, New York, 1930

#17

A Couple Skating, Berlin, 1905

A Couple Skating, Berlin, 1905

The time when people had to do sports in smart clothes.

#18

A Female Firefighting Team On A Converted Motorcycle In London, 1932

A Female Firefighting Team On A Converted Motorcycle In London, 1932

#19

A Young Boy Comforting His Friend In Scotland, 1968

A Young Boy Comforting His Friend In Scotland, 1968

#20

Little Girl And Her Kitty, Harlem, NY, 1949

Little Girl And Her Kitty, Harlem, NY, 1949

#21

A Group Of People At The Beach. Atlantic City, New Jersey, 1910

A Group Of People At The Beach. Atlantic City, New Jersey, 1910

#22

One Of The Oldest Person To Have Been Photographed In 1840-1850

One Of The Oldest Person To Have Been Photographed In 1840-1850

#23

A Boy And His Peddle Car, 1930s

A Boy And His Peddle Car, 1930s

#24

Young Cotton Mill Workers In 1909

Young Cotton Mill Workers In 1909

#25

Two Little Girls In 1887

Two Little Girls In 1887

#26

The Opening Of The Eiffel Tower During The 1889 World’s Fair

The Opening Of The Eiffel Tower During The 1889 World's Fair

#27

Teachers On Spring Break, 1910

Teachers On Spring Break, 1910

#28

A Typical American Family In 1950s, Detroit, Michigan

A Typical American Family In 1950s, Detroit, Michigan

#29

A Stylish Family Outing, 1946

A Stylish Family Outing, 1946

#30

Clint Eastwood Aged 26

Clint Eastwood Aged 26

#31

A Family On A Motorcycle With A Sidecar On The Beach In Morocco, 1936

A Family On A Motorcycle With A Sidecar On The Beach In Morocco, 1936

#32

Models On A Smoke Break, Italy, 1950

Models On A Smoke Break, Italy, 1950

#33

Maintenance Worker Painting The Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia, 1945

Maintenance Worker Painting The Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia, 1945

#34

Kendall Green Bike Club In Front Of Faculty Row, 1885

Kendall Green Bike Club In Front Of Faculty Row, 1885

#35

Shoe Shiners Taking A Lunch Break, New York City, 1947

Shoe Shiners Taking A Lunch Break, New York City, 1947

#36

Postman Empties Mailbox Attached To A German Tram, Berlin, 1920

Postman Empties Mailbox Attached To A German Tram, Berlin, 1920

#37

Portrait Of Two Girls Washing Clothes In The Street Of London, 1900s

Portrait Of Two Girls Washing Clothes In The Street Of London, 1900s

#38

Bread Being Sold Off The Back Of A Hand Cart, 1925

Bread Being Sold Off The Back Of A Hand Cart, 1925

#39

A Saloon That Allowed Children Their Own Child-Size Beers, Wisconsin, 1890

A Saloon That Allowed Children Their Own Child-Size Beers, Wisconsin, 1890

#40

A Cow Carries Seven Children “To School”. Washington, 1907

A Cow Carries Seven Children "To School". Washington, 1907

#41

Annie Edson Taylor Poses With Her Cat And The Barrel She Rode Over The Falls, 1901

Annie Edson Taylor Poses With Her Cat And The Barrel She Rode Over The Falls, 1901

#42

Portrait Of 2 Lads With Their Baby Sibling Taken In Manhattan, New York, 1918

Portrait Of 2 Lads With Their Baby Sibling Taken In Manhattan, New York, 1918

#43

An American Family Leaves Florida For The North During The Great Depression

An American Family Leaves Florida For The North During The Great Depression

#44

Dairy Queen In 1954!

Dairy Queen In 1954!

#45

Group Of Friends In Beer Garden, Munich, Germany

Group Of Friends In Beer Garden, Munich, Germany

#46

Two Musicians Sitting On A Porch In Louisiana, 1938

Two Musicians Sitting On A Porch In Louisiana, 1938

#47

Christmas Dinner, 1936. Dinner Consisted Of Potatoes, Cabbage And Pie

Christmas Dinner, 1936. Dinner Consisted Of Potatoes, Cabbage And Pie

#48

A Soldier Next To His War Horse, 1864

A Soldier Next To His War Horse, 1864

#49

Children Playing At The Washington Park Playground, 1907

Children Playing At The Washington Park Playground, 1907

#50

Children Playing With Dolls, New York, 1912

Children Playing With Dolls, New York, 1912

#51

Handsome Man From The Late 1800s

Handsome Man From The Late 1800s

#52

Portrait Of Gentlemen Taken In Front Of Western Hotel, California, July 4, 1889

Portrait Of Gentlemen Taken In Front Of Western Hotel, California, July 4, 1889

#53

Four Fashionable Ladies Enjoying A Picnic In The Countryside. July 10, 1932

Four Fashionable Ladies Enjoying A Picnic In The Countryside. July 10, 1932

#54

Frederick Patterson Was The First African-American To Manufacture Cars

Frederick Patterson Was The First African-American To Manufacture Cars

#55

An ‘Ice Man’, Delivering A 25lb Block Of Ice In 1928, Houston, Texas. (Click To See The Full Picture)

An 'Ice Man', Delivering A 25lb Block Of Ice In 1928, Houston, Texas. (Click To See The Full Picture)

#56

A Young Boy And Girl On The Way To School For The Start Of A New Term In The 1920s

A Young Boy And Girl On The Way To School For The Start Of A New Term In The 1920s

#57

A Lamp Lighter At Work In London, 1935



#58

The Mississippi River Frozen Solid, 1905

The Mississippi River Frozen Solid, 1905

#59

Women On Motorcycles In Great Britain, 1930s

Women On Motorcycles In Great Britain, 1930s

#60

Children Enjoying The Water In The Streets In New York City, 1954

Children Enjoying The Water In The Streets In New York City, 1954

#61

New York Street Style, 1940s

New York Street Style, 1940s

#62

Us Soldier Giving A Japanese Girl A Bicycle Ride. Japan, 1946

Us Soldier Giving A Japanese Girl A Bicycle Ride. Japan, 1946

#63

A Group Of Kids Gathered Together, Massachusetts, 1904

A Group Of Kids Gathered Together, Massachusetts, 1904

#64

Two-Seater In Paris, 1922

Two-Seater In Paris, 1922

#65

Telephone Repair Wagon And Repairman, 1887, California

Telephone Repair Wagon And Repairman, 1887, California

#66

Soldier Eating Mid-Day Meal, 1918

Soldier Eating Mid-Day Meal, 1918

#67

On The Left, Antonin Baldrman Is Pictured At 17 Years Old. On The Right, He Is 101 Years Old

On The Left, Antonin Baldrman Is Pictured At 17 Years Old. On The Right, He Is 101 Years Old

#68

Rainy Nights In London, 1899

Rainy Nights In London, 1899

#69

Lumberjacks In 1920

Lumberjacks In 1920

#70

A Woman Churning Milk To Butter While Reading A Book, 1897

A Woman Churning Milk To Butter While Reading A Book, 1897

#71

Rural Mail Delivery In 1914

Rural Mail Delivery In 1914

#72

Rural One-Room School House In Florida, 1870s

Rural One-Room School House In Florida, 1870s

#73

Early Car At The Gas Station

Early Car At The Gas Station

#74

Portrait Of Unidentified Beautiful Family, Around 1875

Portrait Of Unidentified Beautiful Family, Around 1875

#75

A Couple Enjoys Their Custom-Made Camper In 1918

A Couple Enjoys Their Custom-Made Camper In 1918

#76

Harley-Davidson School For Motorcycle Mechanics, 1917

Harley-Davidson School For Motorcycle Mechanics, 1917

#77

Three Women In Marshall, Texas, 1899

Three Women In Marshall, Texas, 1899