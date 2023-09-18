Introducing the humbly titled subreddit r/mildlyinteresting , where you'll find things that might pique your curiosity. We've handpicked a fresh collection, and it turns out that for photos that are, well, mildly interesting, they tend to be surprisingly captivating.

The internet is a vast sea of content, with countless memes, jokes, and videos flooding your screen every day. It's no wonder that it can be challenging to focus or genuinely appreciate something amidst the constant barrage. But fear not, for today, we bring you something simple and 'mild.'

#1 My Honey Came With A Tiny Handmade Beekeepers Hat

To be great at something, it's not about doing something extraordinary once; it's about mastering the everyday basics and doing them consistently over a long time. Greatness is often simpler than it appears from the outside.

#2 A Bike I Bought Got Delivered In A Box Showing An Aquarium And A Note Explaining Why

#3 This Person Taking Their Parrot For A Walk At The Mall

Think about when you've tried to get good at something challenging. Let's make it even simpler: remember those New Year's resolutions you set last year? Chances are, you've either forgotten about them or given up, and I'm guilty of that too.

#4 My Friends Cat Got Shaved At The Vet And Now She Looks Like A Game Of Exquisite Corpse

#5 These Two Food Droids Trying To Figure Out How To Get Past One Another

#6 My Collection Of (Mostly) Vintage Uranium Glass

So, what went wrong? People often blame the task being too hard, their lack of talent, or not enough discipline. These reasons sound reasonable, but each of us has strengths and discipline in different areas. So, what's the real issue?

#7 I’m At The NYC Macys And The Escalator Is Made Out Of Wood

#8 My Favorite Local Restaurant Collects Tips To Help People In Need

#9 This Vintage Calculator Is Transparent So It Could Be Displayed Via Overhead Projector

The problem usually comes down to not fully understanding what we're trying to achieve, which means we aren't ready for what it actually takes to succeed. We often have big ideas about what it means to be great or master something, and this can lead us to either avoid trying or quit too soon.

#10 The Different Reflections From My Glasses

#11 Local Creamery Has Beef With Chase Bank

#12 This Clump Of Sour Patch Kids I Found

Finding joy in little things means being thankful and happy with what you have, even if it seems small or unimportant. It can also mean finding purpose in everyday tasks and enjoying simple pleasures. By staying in the moment and having a positive outlook, you can find joy in even the most ordinary situations.

#13 One Of My Laundry Pods Has No Detergent

#14 I Found This Box Of Fentanyl Test Strips In The Local Brewery’s Bathroom

#15 This Gummy Brand Of Candies From Norway Have Boobs On Half Of The Gummies

Finding happiness in small things helps us handle life's tough times. It also reduces stress and makes us feel better overall. This skill can be developed with gratitude, mindfulness, and being present in the moment. Below you'll find some ways to practice it.

#16 This Bridge's Fencing Has Holes In It For Cameras

#17 A Bag Of Funyuns I Just Opened Had A Giant Combined Piece In The Bag

#18 These Electrical Outlet Plates My Mom Painted For Her Kitchen To Match The Granite

Try practicing mindfulness. Mindfulness means being fully in the moment without judgment. You can practice it through activities like meditation, yoga, or simply taking deep breaths and focusing on what's around you.

#19 Saw This Lemur At A Local Grocery Store

#20 This Single Lowercase Milk

#21 Public Air Shower In Tokyo To Blow Pollen Off Hay Fever Sufferers

Pause and enjoy the beauty in your surroundings, whether it's a sunset, a flower, or a kind gesture. It can be as easy as smelling the flowers or watching a sunset. Trying new things can open your eyes to new joys. Consider taking a cooking class, going for a hike, or visiting a museum. The excitement of something new can bring happiness. Building and nurturing close relationships with friends and family can bring joy and a sense of connection. Invest time in meaningful conversations and activities you both enjoy. Laughter and enjoying the silly or absurd can brighten your mood and bring happiness. Watch a funny movie, share jokes with friends, or simply find humor in everyday moments.

#22 This House That Has A Tunnel Through A Juniper Bush To Get To Their Front Door

#23 I Found This Old Nintendo Gaming Console From 1982 In My Parent's House

#24 This Tiny Stop Sign

Finding joy in small things takes practice and mindfulness, but it can greatly improve your overall well-being and happiness. By nurturing gratitude and staying in the present moment, you can discover happiness in life's little pleasures. Keep scrolling to check out more 'mildly' interesting things from the Reddit group and our previous posts.

#25 I Had A Tendon Transplant In My Finger And They’re Using A Button, Sewn Through My Fingernail, To Hold The New Tendon In Place While It Heals

#26 My Clothing Pegs Explode When Used

#27 This Restaurant Named "Thai Food Near Me"

#28 My Husband Has Brown Eyes, I Have Blue. These Are Our Four Children's Eyes

#29 My Local Coffee Shop Offers A Single Gummy Worm As A Food Option

#30 A Homeless Person Used The Back Of This Street Sign As A Note Pad. (Zoom In)

#31 Chick-Fil-A Charged Me 20 Cents Less For Asking For No Tomato

#32 Pool Themed Restrooms In A Hotel

#33 What Microwave Popcorn Looks Like Inside The Bag

#34 The Mcdonalds In My Town Has A Sign With Only One Arch

#35 The Comparisons Used On This Construction Site For Falling Objects

#36 This Group Of Colorful Humans Waiting For A Train In Montreal

#37 This Car Is Full Of Bumper Stickers That Say Bumper Sticker

#38 A Rabies Vaccines That Is Airdropped In The Woods For Raccoons To Eat

#39 Woke Up To A Swan Peering Through My Front Door

#40 Coronation Themed Cereal On Sale In The UK During A Coronation

#41 My Local Cinema Has A Guide To Which Movies Have Mid And Post Credit Scenes

#42 Spotted An Apple Maps Maker

#43 My Corn Came In Both Landscape And Portrait

#44 This Trail Uses Broken Glass As Gravel

#45 The 1st Class Shower/Toilet On An A380

#46 This Is What A Bathroom Looks Like On A 1st Class Japanese Bullet Train

#47 A Broken Quarter

#48 My Used Soap Bar Looks Like Chicken Breast

#49 A Walmart In Florida Now Has Sensory Friendly Hours

#50 Found Homemade Pickles In My Basement From 18+ Years Ago

#51 My Transition Glasses Were Left In The Mesh Pocket Of My Backpack

#52 I Flew Over Some Lakes That Looked Like A Man Walking His Lama

#53 The Difference Between My Brother And I’s Tan

#54 Two, Random, Yet Almost Identical, Boomers

#55 Fanta In Italy Has No Dyes Or Artificial Flavors

#56 This Bi- Colored Leaf I Found Today

#57 My New N95 Mask After A Couple Hours In A Mine

#58 My Son’s Elementary School Started Flying A Progress Pride Flag This Week

#59 Neighbor Hangs Umbrella Off The Side Of The Building To Block The Sun