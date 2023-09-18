These 146 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)
The internet is a vast sea of content, with countless memes, jokes, and videos flooding your screen every day. It's no wonder that it can be challenging to focus or genuinely appreciate something amidst the constant barrage. But fear not, for today, we bring you something simple and 'mild.'
Introducing the humbly titled subreddit r/mildlyinteresting, where you'll find things that might pique your curiosity. We've handpicked a fresh collection, and it turns out that for photos that are, well, mildly interesting, they tend to be surprisingly captivating.
My Honey Came With A Tiny Handmade Beekeepers Hat
A Bike I Bought Got Delivered In A Box Showing An Aquarium And A Note Explaining Why
This Person Taking Their Parrot For A Walk At The Mall
I have something almost exactly like this for my cats. Don't worry, its comfortable for them, they have wiggle room, they like going for walks in the park with me. They actually like it, and meow to go in it sometimes.
My Friends Cat Got Shaved At The Vet And Now She Looks Like A Game Of Exquisite Corpse
These Two Food Droids Trying To Figure Out How To Get Past One Another
My Collection Of (Mostly) Vintage Uranium Glass
I’m At The NYC Macys And The Escalator Is Made Out Of Wood
My Favorite Local Restaurant Collects Tips To Help People In Need
This Vintage Calculator Is Transparent So It Could Be Displayed Via Overhead Projector
The Different Reflections From My Glasses
Can..Can this be done at home? I'd love to see what my glasses' reflection are!
Local Creamery Has Beef With Chase Bank
This Clump Of Sour Patch Kids I Found
One Of My Laundry Pods Has No Detergent
I Found This Box Of Fentanyl Test Strips In The Local Brewery’s Bathroom
This Gummy Brand Of Candies From Norway Have Boobs On Half Of The Gummies
This Bridge's Fencing Has Holes In It For Cameras
A Bag Of Funyuns I Just Opened Had A Giant Combined Piece In The Bag
These Electrical Outlet Plates My Mom Painted For Her Kitchen To Match The Granite
I mean, lovely painting, but maaan would i hate this in my house, imagine your phones on 1% and you have to do a "spot the outlet" search first 😭
Saw This Lemur At A Local Grocery Store
He looks... less than pleased. Exotic animals shouldn't be kept as pets. And I'm sorry, there is no such thing as a service/emotional support lemur.
This Single Lowercase Milk
I buy the Lactose Free version of this, going to check the cartons in my pantry. BRB. ..... Nope, all capitalised.
Public Air Shower In Tokyo To Blow Pollen Off Hay Fever Sufferers
This House That Has A Tunnel Through A Juniper Bush To Get To Their Front Door
I Found This Old Nintendo Gaming Console From 1982 In My Parent's House
This Tiny Stop Sign
I Had A Tendon Transplant In My Finger And They’re Using A Button, Sewn Through My Fingernail, To Hold The New Tendon In Place While It Heals
THROUGH?! oh no, this is making me uncomfortable, i don't like this post anymore
My Clothing Pegs Explode When Used
This Restaurant Named "Thai Food Near Me"
My Husband Has Brown Eyes, I Have Blue. These Are Our Four Children's Eyes
My Local Coffee Shop Offers A Single Gummy Worm As A Food Option
A Homeless Person Used The Back Of This Street Sign As A Note Pad. (Zoom In)
Chick-Fil-A Charged Me 20 Cents Less For Asking For No Tomato
i thought it said 20 c more! inflation rates these days smh