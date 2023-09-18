The internet is a vast sea of content, with countless memes, jokes, and videos flooding your screen every day. It's no wonder that it can be challenging to focus or genuinely appreciate something amidst the constant barrage. But fear not, for today, we bring you something simple and 'mild.'

Introducing the humbly titled subreddit r/mildlyinteresting, where you'll find things that might pique your curiosity. We've handpicked a fresh collection, and it turns out that for photos that are, well, mildly interesting, they tend to be surprisingly captivating.

My Honey Came With A Tiny Handmade Beekeepers Hat

My Honey Came With A Tiny Handmade Beekeepers Hat

GillyGooze Report

This is the cutest thing

To be great at something, it's not about doing something extraordinary once; it's about mastering the everyday basics and doing them consistently over a long time. Greatness is often simpler than it appears from the outside.
A Bike I Bought Got Delivered In A Box Showing An Aquarium And A Note Explaining Why

A Bike I Bought Got Delivered In A Box Showing An Aquarium And A Note Explaining Why

Date_Snape Report

Deception??? I am sure they could have arranged a deal with the carrier to handle it with care, but that would have cost money.

This Person Taking Their Parrot For A Walk At The Mall

This Person Taking Their Parrot For A Walk At The Mall

CraisyDaisy Report

I have something almost exactly like this for my cats. Don't worry, its comfortable for them, they have wiggle room, they like going for walks in the park with me. They actually like it, and meow to go in it sometimes.

Think about when you've tried to get good at something challenging. Let's make it even simpler: remember those New Year's resolutions you set last year? Chances are, you've either forgotten about them or given up, and I'm guilty of that too.
My Friends Cat Got Shaved At The Vet And Now She Looks Like A Game Of Exquisite Corpse

My Friends Cat Got Shaved At The Vet And Now She Looks Like A Game Of Exquisite Corpse

pbrinkworth Report

That's a very long cat.

These Two Food Droids Trying To Figure Out How To Get Past One Another

These Two Food Droids Trying To Figure Out How To Get Past One Another

visbygram Report

My Collection Of (Mostly) Vintage Uranium Glass

My Collection Of (Mostly) Vintage Uranium Glass

bigstupidheadloser Report

So, what went wrong? People often blame the task being too hard, their lack of talent, or not enough discipline. These reasons sound reasonable, but each of us has strengths and discipline in different areas. So, what's the real issue?
I’m At The NYC Macys And The Escalator Is Made Out Of Wood

I'm At The NYC Macys And The Escalator Is Made Out Of Wood

BudMasterMcSwagatron Report

It looks like it wasn't a good idea.

My Favorite Local Restaurant Collects Tips To Help People In Need

My Favorite Local Restaurant Collects Tips To Help People In Need

SoundGuyAdventures Report

This Vintage Calculator Is Transparent So It Could Be Displayed Via Overhead Projector

This Vintage Calculator Is Transparent So It Could Be Displayed Via Overhead Projector

GuruLuka Report

The problem usually comes down to not fully understanding what we're trying to achieve, which means we aren't ready for what it actually takes to succeed. We often have big ideas about what it means to be great or master something, and this can lead us to either avoid trying or quit too soon.
The Different Reflections From My Glasses

The Different Reflections From My Glasses

EnteEnteLos Report

Can..Can this be done at home? I'd love to see what my glasses' reflection are!

Local Creamery Has Beef With Chase Bank

Local Creamery Has Beef With Chase Bank

tiger_qween Report

My guess is they cancelled it for improper capitalisation.

This Clump Of Sour Patch Kids I Found

This Clump Of Sour Patch Kids I Found

reddit.com Report

Finding joy in little things means being thankful and happy with what you have, even if it seems small or unimportant. It can also mean finding purpose in everyday tasks and enjoying simple pleasures. By staying in the moment and having a positive outlook, you can find joy in even the most ordinary situations.
One Of My Laundry Pods Has No Detergent

One Of My Laundry Pods Has No Detergent

Expensive_Buy_5157 Report

I Found This Box Of Fentanyl Test Strips In The Local Brewery’s Bathroom

I Found This Box Of Fentanyl Test Strips In The Local Brewery's Bathroom

EmptyRook Report

Wow, great idea. A really cool brewery/theatre/entertainment business near me has a big honor box in the bathroom filled with boxes of narcan. Sucks that it's at all necessary, but cool to provide it.

This Gummy Brand Of Candies From Norway Have Boobs On Half Of The Gummies

This Gummy Brand Of Candies From Norway Have Boobs On Half Of The Gummies

LivingLosDream Report

I know what part I'm gonna eat first

Finding happiness in small things helps us handle life's tough times. It also reduces stress and makes us feel better overall. This skill can be developed with gratitude, mindfulness, and being present in the moment. Below you'll find some ways to practice it.
This Bridge's Fencing Has Holes In It For Cameras

This Bridge's Fencing Has Holes In It For Cameras

pizzafourlife Report

A Bag Of Funyuns I Just Opened Had A Giant Combined Piece In The Bag

A Bag Of Funyuns I Just Opened Had A Giant Combined Piece In The Bag

BlueBDS Report

I would totally imagine being a happy little squirrel while eating it :D

These Electrical Outlet Plates My Mom Painted For Her Kitchen To Match The Granite

These Electrical Outlet Plates My Mom Painted For Her Kitchen To Match The Granite

FentanylBolus Report

I mean, lovely painting, but maaan would i hate this in my house, imagine your phones on 1% and you have to do a "spot the outlet" search first 😭

Try practicing mindfulness. Mindfulness means being fully in the moment without judgment. You can practice it through activities like meditation, yoga, or simply taking deep breaths and focusing on what's around you.
Saw This Lemur At A Local Grocery Store

Saw This Lemur At A Local Grocery Store

suck_ma_ballz Report

He looks... less than pleased. Exotic animals shouldn't be kept as pets. And I'm sorry, there is no such thing as a service/emotional support lemur.

This Single Lowercase Milk

This Single Lowercase Milk

TurnoverImpossible80 Report

I buy the Lactose Free version of this, going to check the cartons in my pantry. BRB. ..... Nope, all capitalised.

Public Air Shower In Tokyo To Blow Pollen Off Hay Fever Sufferers

Public Air Shower In Tokyo To Blow Pollen Off Hay Fever Sufferers

Humvee13 Report

This should be everywhere!

Pause and enjoy the beauty in your surroundings, whether it's a sunset, a flower, or a kind gesture. It can be as easy as smelling the flowers or watching a sunset.

Trying new things can open your eyes to new joys. Consider taking a cooking class, going for a hike, or visiting a museum. The excitement of something new can bring happiness.

Building and nurturing close relationships with friends and family can bring joy and a sense of connection. Invest time in meaningful conversations and activities you both enjoy.

Laughter and enjoying the silly or absurd can brighten your mood and bring happiness. Watch a funny movie, share jokes with friends, or simply find humor in everyday moments.
This House That Has A Tunnel Through A Juniper Bush To Get To Their Front Door

This House That Has A Tunnel Through A Juniper Bush To Get To Their Front Door

tarheelsdend Report

I Found This Old Nintendo Gaming Console From 1982 In My Parent's House

I Found This Old Nintendo Gaming Console From 1982 In My Parent's House

Clacefe Report

This Tiny Stop Sign

This Tiny Stop Sign

Cyprinidea Report

More of a polite request than the usual demand.

Finding joy in small things takes practice and mindfulness, but it can greatly improve your overall well-being and happiness. By nurturing gratitude and staying in the present moment, you can discover happiness in life's little pleasures. Keep scrolling to check out more 'mildly' interesting things from the Reddit group and our previous posts.

I Had A Tendon Transplant In My Finger And They’re Using A Button, Sewn Through My Fingernail, To Hold The New Tendon In Place While It Heals

I Had A Tendon Transplant In My Finger And They’re Using A Button, Sewn Through My Fingernail, To Hold The New Tendon In Place While It Heals

Ok_Try_1217 Report

THROUGH?! oh no, this is making me uncomfortable, i don't like this post anymore

My Clothing Pegs Explode When Used

My Clothing Pegs Explode When Used

Stuf404 Report

It has been left in the sun for too long, hasn't it?

This Restaurant Named "Thai Food Near Me"

This Restaurant Named "Thai Food Near Me"

zirus23 Report

My Husband Has Brown Eyes, I Have Blue. These Are Our Four Children's Eyes

My Husband Has Brown Eyes, I Have Blue. These Are Our Four Children's Eyes

spidermom4 Report

My Local Coffee Shop Offers A Single Gummy Worm As A Food Option

My Local Coffee Shop Offers A Single Gummy Worm As A Food Option

CoffeeDatesAndPlants Report

It's a shame about the plastic but that's a cool option

A Homeless Person Used The Back Of This Street Sign As A Note Pad. (Zoom In)

A Homeless Person Used The Back Of This Street Sign As A Note Pad. (Zoom In)

TheDovahkiinsDad Report

Man, that’s a brilliant way to provide useful info for at risk populations.

Chick-Fil-A Charged Me 20 Cents Less For Asking For No Tomato

Chick-Fil-A Charged Me 20 Cents Less For Asking For No Tomato

shaybay12 Report

i thought it said 20 c more! inflation rates these days smh

Pool Themed Restrooms In A Hotel

Pool Themed Restrooms In A Hotel

Stahlwachtel Report

This makes me so happy

What Microwave Popcorn Looks Like Inside The Bag

What Microwave Popcorn Looks Like Inside The Bag

swooooot Report

Thanks for sharing, I'll never eat it again

The Mcdonalds In My Town Has A Sign With Only One Arch

The Mcdonalds In My Town Has A Sign With Only One Arch

HalxQuixotic Report

The Comparisons Used On This Construction Site For Falling Objects

The Comparisons Used On This Construction Site For Falling Objects

Background-Glove-997 Report

This Group Of Colorful Humans Waiting For A Train In Montreal

This Group Of Colorful Humans Waiting For A Train In Montreal

TygreWolf Report

This Car Is Full Of Bumper Stickers That Say Bumper Sticker

This Car Is Full Of Bumper Stickers That Say Bumper Sticker

getyoutogabba Report

The plate holder also says "License plate holder"

A Rabies Vaccines That Is Airdropped In The Woods For Raccoons To Eat

A Rabies Vaccines That Is Airdropped In The Woods For Raccoons To Eat

Citii Report

What about the raccoons who don't speak English?

Woke Up To A Swan Peering Through My Front Door

Woke Up To A Swan Peering Through My Front Door

reddit.com Report

"Do you have a moment to talk about Jesus swan our Lord and Savior?"

Coronation Themed Cereal On Sale In The UK During A Coronation

Coronation Themed Cereal On Sale In The UK During A Coronation

jphilly111 Report

My Local Cinema Has A Guide To Which Movies Have Mid And Post Credit Scenes

My Local Cinema Has A Guide To Which Movies Have Mid And Post Credit Scenes

itsamemarioscousin Report

nooo, why ruin the suprise?

Spotted An Apple Maps Maker

Spotted An Apple Maps Maker

yelahneb Report

My Corn Came In Both Landscape And Portrait

My Corn Came In Both Landscape And Portrait

turlian Report

This Trail Uses Broken Glass As Gravel

This Trail Uses Broken Glass As Gravel

s2k_guy Report

Hopefully it's tumbled a bit. Ouch..

The 1st Class Shower/Toilet On An A380

The 1st Class Shower/Toilet On An A380

I_love_Squats Report

this is nicer than the shower in my house

This Is What A Bathroom Looks Like On A 1st Class Japanese Bullet Train

This Is What A Bathroom Looks Like On A 1st Class Japanese Bullet Train

JesusaurusRex666 Report

A Broken Quarter

A Broken Quarter

bringbackjarjarbinks Report

My Used Soap Bar Looks Like Chicken Breast

My Used Soap Bar Looks Like Chicken Breast

4manarun Report

I know it's wrong but I'm a little hungry now

A Walmart In Florida Now Has Sensory Friendly Hours

A Walmart In Florida Now Has Sensory Friendly Hours

yungbeater Report

Why can't we have a calmer shopping environment at all hours?

Found Homemade Pickles In My Basement From 18+ Years Ago

Found Homemade Pickles In My Basement From 18+ Years Ago

powerofwill72 Report

I think you found Venom in those last two.

My Transition Glasses Were Left In The Mesh Pocket Of My Backpack

My Transition Glasses Were Left In The Mesh Pocket Of My Backpack

Letsotmessthisup Report

I Flew Over Some Lakes That Looked Like A Man Walking His Lama

I Flew Over Some Lakes That Looked Like A Man Walking His Lama

StepWeiwu Report

The Difference Between My Brother And I’s Tan

The Difference Between My Brother And I’s Tan

YungTinkerbell Report

at first i thought the one on the left was a mannequin

Two, Random, Yet Almost Identical, Boomers

Two, Random, Yet Almost Identical, Boomers

MoistKestrel Report

Fanta In Italy Has No Dyes Or Artificial Flavors

Fanta In Italy Has No Dyes Or Artificial Flavors

Opposite_Strategy_43 Report

This Bi- Colored Leaf I Found Today

This Bi- Colored Leaf I Found Today

tripops13 Report

oh yeah you "found" it did you

My New N95 Mask After A Couple Hours In A Mine

My New N95 Mask After A Couple Hours In A Mine

3PointLayup Report

My Son’s Elementary School Started Flying A Progress Pride Flag This Week

My Son’s Elementary School Started Flying A Progress Pride Flag This Week

Jessieface13 Report

Why? The exact same way you shouldn’t fly a religious flag, it’s utterly ridiculous

Neighbor Hangs Umbrella Off The Side Of The Building To Block The Sun

Neighbor Hangs Umbrella Off The Side Of The Building To Block The Sun

SpuzzyNuts Report

Yet they have blinds and curtains over the rest of the windows?

Found A Sample Text Wrap At Work

Found A Sample Text Wrap At Work