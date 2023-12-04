“I Purposely Farted In Front Of Guy At The Gym Because He Wouldn’t Take ‘No’ For An Answer”

ADVERTISEMENT

Women are coming up with more and more creative ways to fend off unwanted advances from men. Some situations might get so frustrating that ladies grasp onto whatever last straw there is. When farting is the only deterrent against harassment, you know something is probably wrong with our society.

A woman on Reddit shared her creative way to get rid of a guy at the gym. The man wouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer, so Redditor Titfortat101 had to resort to an unorthodox method. Read on to find out how this woman used one of her natural bodily functions to her advantage.

Sometimes men can be overly persistent when hitting on women

Image credits: Sven Mieke (not the actual photo)

Ladies then have to resort to some inventive ways to ward off unwanted attention

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Anastase Maragos (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Danielle Cerullo (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Titfortat101

Commenters praised the OP for her deterrence method, while others shared suggestions and similar stories

ADVERTISEMENT