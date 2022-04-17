11Kviews
My 31 Before-And-After Pics Reveal How Much These Beautiful Images Are Photoshopped To Look Surreal
I've been obsessed with photography for the past decade and in particular, I love all things fantasy, surreal, horror, or conceptual.
Five years ago I was working as a model but decided I much preferred it on the other side of the camera; nobody else knew how to Photoshop my spots out, so I learned how to do it myself. It took off from there and now, I work mostly with local amateur models. I prefer working with local amateurs because I think everyone deserves to feel beautiful, whether you do it for a living or not.
Here are my official 'Before & After' shots - I always find it's more fun to look at when you can see what you started with. Hope you guys like them.
Probably One Of My Favorite Shots
Levitation Shots Are My Favorite
is it just me or do y'all kinda like the 1st one better? both are cool tho
Changing Seasons (This Was Actually Shot In July)
This Lovely Lady Wanted To Shoot An Ode To Ursula & Divine
If The Pose Doesn't Work, Then The Picture Won't Work - This Lady Had It Down Though
The Hair Is Always The Hardest Part...
This Lady Wanted Some Witchy Shots Because She's A Pagan
I Wanted To Use Paper Cranes But They're Beyond My Paltry Origami Abilities
I Love Making Fake Underwater Shots
This Lady Wanted To Be A Moon Goddess - That's My Makeup Artist Standing In For The Moon
This Lady Wanted A Fun Shoot For Her Daughter's 5th Birthday
This Lady Was Desperate To Do A Brave Cosplay - We Just Needed A Bear
Making Ghosts
My Handsome Fella/Glamorous Assistant
Dandelions
There Should Be More Ginger Mermaids
I actually really love the original photograph. (Both are gorgeous though).
These are all fantastic!
Aw thank you so much! 😊
I love these sorts of posts!
Thanks so much, glad you enjoyed 🙂
Great work. Love these creative posts
Thank you so much, that means a lot 🙂
