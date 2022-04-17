I've been obsessed with photography for the past decade and in particular, I love all things fantasy, surreal, horror, or conceptual.

Five years ago I was working as a model but decided I much preferred it on the other side of the camera; nobody else knew how to Photoshop my spots out, so I learned how to do it myself. It took off from there and now, I work mostly with local amateur models. I prefer working with local amateurs because I think everyone deserves to feel beautiful, whether you do it for a living or not.

Here are my official 'Before & After' shots - I always find it's more fun to look at when you can see what you started with. Hope you guys like them.