I've been obsessed with photography for the past decade and in particular, I love all things fantasy, surreal, horror, or conceptual.

Five years ago I was working as a model but decided I much preferred it on the other side of the camera; nobody else knew how to Photoshop my spots out, so I learned how to do it myself. It took off from there and now, I work mostly with local amateur models. I prefer working with local amateurs because I think everyone deserves to feel beautiful, whether you do it for a living or not.

Here are my official 'Before & After' shots - I always find it's more fun to look at when you can see what you started with. Hope you guys like them.

#1

Probably One Of My Favorite Shots

Probably One Of My Favorite Shots

The_Nicest_Misanthrope
MJLstrd
MJLstrd
Community Member
1 year ago

Those butterflies make it!

17
17points
#2

Levitation Shots Are My Favorite

Levitation Shots Are My Favorite

49points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
everyone's favorite person
everyone's favorite person
Community Member
1 year ago

is it just me or do y'all kinda like the 1st one better? both are cool tho

25
25points
#3

Changing Seasons (This Was Actually Shot In July)

Changing Seasons (This Was Actually Shot In July)

44points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
#4

This Lovely Lady Wanted To Shoot An Ode To Ursula & Divine

This Lovely Lady Wanted To Shoot An Ode To Ursula & Divine

42points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Beth Park
Beth Park
Community Member
1 year ago

The original is gorgeous all on it's own.

27
27points
#5

If The Pose Doesn't Work, Then The Picture Won't Work - This Lady Had It Down Though

If The Pose Doesn't Work, Then The Picture Won't Work - This Lady Had It Down Though

42points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Aurora C.
Aurora C.
Community Member
1 year ago

gorgeous! but I also really like the first one!

12
12points
#6

The Hair Is Always The Hardest Part...

The Hair Is Always The Hardest Part...

41points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
#7

This Lady Wanted Some Witchy Shots Because She's A Pagan

This Lady Wanted Some Witchy Shots Because She's A Pagan

40points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Community Member
1 year ago

Wow, this is impressive!

15
15points
#8

I Wanted To Use Paper Cranes But They're Beyond My Paltry Origami Abilities

I Wanted To Use Paper Cranes But They're Beyond My Paltry Origami Abilities

40points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Lulxby
Lulxby
Community Member
1 year ago

This should be higher!

16
16points
#9

I Love Making Fake Underwater Shots

I Love Making Fake Underwater Shots

39points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Anna Solan
Anna Solan
Community Member
1 year ago

Is the dress hem held up by fishing line or something?

6
6points
#10

This Lady Wanted To Be A Moon Goddess - That's My Makeup Artist Standing In For The Moon

This Lady Wanted To Be A Moon Goddess - That's My Makeup Artist Standing In For The Moon

39points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
#11

This Lady Wanted A Fun Shoot For Her Daughter's 5th Birthday

This Lady Wanted A Fun Shoot For Her Daughter's 5th Birthday

39points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
#12

This Lady Was Desperate To Do A Brave Cosplay - We Just Needed A Bear

This Lady Was Desperate To Do A Brave Cosplay - We Just Needed A Bear

38points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
#13

Making Ghosts

Making Ghosts

37points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
#14

My Handsome Fella/Glamorous Assistant

My Handsome Fella/Glamorous Assistant

37points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
#15

Dandelions

Dandelions

34points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
#16

There Should Be More Ginger Mermaids

There Should Be More Ginger Mermaids

34points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Loki's Lil Butter Knife
Loki's Lil Butter Knife
Community Member
1 year ago

I actually really love the original photograph. (Both are gorgeous though).

33
33points
#17

Fly My Pretties, Fly!

Fly My Pretties, Fly!

34points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Clandestine
Clandestine
Community Member
1 year ago

SO COOL! I love this. Looks like a book/movie cover.

8
8points
#18

Faerie Friends

Faerie Friends

34points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
#19

This Lady Wanted An Album Cover For Her Latest Ep

This Lady Wanted An Album Cover For Her Latest Ep

33points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
#20

Words Hurt

Words Hurt

33points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Keo M
Keo M
Community Member
1 year ago

This one is probably my favorite, props to the artist!

14
14points
#21

We Have Elves

We Have Elves

32points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

Indeed we do! A lovely one at that!

4
4points
#22

Air Elemental

Air Elemental

32points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Lulxby
Lulxby
Community Member
1 year ago

This one is really cool!

8
8points
#23

Poor, Unfortunate Soul

Poor, Unfortunate Soul

31points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

Love the result! The colors, tentacles, and headpiece are perfect!

5
5points
#24

This Gent Wanted To Shoot A Supernatural Theme (The TV Show)

This Gent Wanted To Shoot A Supernatural Theme (The TV Show)

30points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
#25

Fly Away Home

Fly Away Home

29points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
#26

Mermaid Madness

Mermaid Madness

27points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Kima Perkins
Kima Perkins
Community Member
1 year ago

The colors, the lighting! Just WOW!

7
7points
#27

Funeral-Esque Fun

Funeral-Esque Fun

24points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
#28

This Lady Has A Dream To Swim With Orcas, So I Made It Happen

This Lady Has A Dream To Swim With Orcas, So I Made It Happen

22points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

Amazing photo! Me next!!!

4
4points
#29

Maleficent Cosplay Fun

Maleficent Cosplay Fun

21points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

Love the way the colored smoke really enhances the photo!

4
4points
#30

Do Enjoy Me Some Paper Planes

Do Enjoy Me Some Paper Planes

20points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

Danger, girl! Watch out for paper cuts!

5
5points
#31

How Do You Use The Breaks?!

How Do You Use The Breaks?!

18points
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
