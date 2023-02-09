The Super Bowl is coming soon, and the world's leading brands are already preparing their commercials for this event, urging us to buy them and only their products. The space around us is just overflowing with a wide variety of advertising, and it becomes very difficult, almost impossible, to distinguish an absolute scam from really useful things and services.

Recently, this issue was raised in the AskReddit community and, in fact, advertisers and marketers should carefully read the resulting thread. However, we ordinary consumers should too. Here Bored Panda has put together this selection for you, which will definitely come in handy.

All of those weight loss teas influencers promoted a few years ago. They're just laxatives.

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Dude..... What do you expect? If there was a miracle drug that could actually burn fat, it would be known by the entire world...

#2

Those stupid copper and magnet bracelets.

j_grouchy

#3

Diamonds

RayquazaRising

Any person is surrounded by such a huge amount of various scams that it becomes scary to stay out of trouble here. However, people tend to put themselves at risk. At least because marketing and promotion are usually done by professionals, but it's all targeted to amateurs. In other words, there are no specialized courses at any university on how, for example, to distinguish between trustworthy advertising and the kind that you should stay away from.
#4

Beats by Dre.

ZotDragon

#5

Anything that claims to target the loss of fat from a specific area of your body.

DarthDregan

Bi Frog
Bi Frog
Also, anything that says that you can lose weight without changing your diet habits or exercise habits. Weight loss is hard and it takes dedication!

#6

Charcoal toothpaste. It scrapes your teeth

amogus_sus42

In search of gaining confidence, people often turn to experts - and here lies the main snag. The problem is that assessing someone's level of expertise in the modern world is also not that easy. Any person in a stylish suit, confidently broadcasting in a beautifully furnished studio, can turn out to be either a proven expert with decades of experience under the belt, or just a talented crook.

Various certificates and diplomas, which are traditionally considered signs of expertise, unfortunately, have depreciated considerably in the 21st century. These attributes may be genuine, or they may simply mislead gullible people to create the effect of trusting what the "expert" says to make a purchase or invest money.
#7

There was a product in the 80's it was a blanket that gaurenteed you could lose weight by just sitting in it

wetlettuce42

#8

Ear wax candles. Burn one not in an ear, and it still fills up with wax.

JustSoHappy

#9

homeopathy

Panndaa31

"I think that a lot of people who are not normally gullible can get caught up in these scams because it has to do with the distortion of - the undermining of - normally good decision-making principles," says Robert Cialdini, formerly Regents' Professor of Psychology and Marketing at Arizona State University, in an interview with Kendal.org. "The root cause of people falling victim to a financial fraud is their uncertainty about the details of the financial environment. When people feel uncertain about financial decisions, they look outside themselves, and this sets them up for the fraud."
#10

Single-use access codes for college textbooks is pretty much racketeering.

colonelsmoothie

#11

28 Famous Products That Are Actually Absolute Scams, According To Folks Online I've said this before, and I'm gonna say it again.

DETOX PRODUCTS DON'T F*****G WORK! YOU DON'T NEED A DETOX! YOU HAVE A LIVER, A KIDNEY OR TWO (idk, maybe someone reading this has extra kidneys) AND OTHER ORGANS THAT NATURALLY DETOXIFY YOU!

Turtlethebean

Peter H
Peter H
TIL that some people do have 3 kidneys.

#12

Peloton bikes. Over a thousand dollars to buy a stationary exercise bicycle and you still need to pay a monthly subscription to get the most out of the bike.

theassassintherapist

As a result, the world is experiencing an unprecedented crisis of confidence. This was facilitated by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased turbulence of the world community in recent years. Thus, according to the 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer, the general level of public confidence has decreased from 53 percent in 2020 to 48 percent in 2021. We are almost sure that by the end of 2022, this indicator has decreased even more.

"Without a trusted leadership source to look to, people don't know where or who to get reliable information. The global infodemic has driven trust in all news sources to record lows with social media (35 percent) and owned media (41 percent) the least trusted; traditional media (53 percent) saw the largest drop in trust at eight points globally," the study notes.
#13

Anything from Goop.

Imaginary_Chair_6958

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Even the foo foo steamer?

#14

Sea Monkeys - I never got a single one with a crown and trident!

ScottRiqui

Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Google says Sea-Monkeys is a marketing term for brine shrimp (Artemia) sold as novelty aquarium pets. Developed in the United States in 1957 by Harold von Braunhut, they are sold as eggs intended to be added to water, and almost always come bundled in a kit of three pouches and instructions. Sometimes a small tank and additional pouches are included. The product was heavily marketed in the 1960s and 70s, especially in comic books, and remains a presence in popular culture.

#15

Are NFTs still famous?

tacobelmont

The high-profile revelations of recent years, such as Theranos or Nikola, have also not contributed to the growth of people's trust in startups or big business. Moreover, netizens still tend to consider many things an absolute scam - just read this recent compilation post of ours, for example. In any case, we are sure that this list will be useful to you, and if any of the products or services that you do not trust are not here, please feel free to add them in the comments.
#16

Any vehicle you have to pay extra to unlock a feature, specifically new cars

vridgley

Mr. L
Mr. L
BMW be like "pay $50 a month for brakes!!!"

#17

Academic databases like Elsevier and JSTOR. No matter what you or your school pays for access, exactly $0.00 goes to the researchers. Fun fact: if you contact the researcher directly, they will usually email you a copy for free.

Grouchy_Writer_Dude

#18

COLLEGE TEXT BOOKS. You need edition 10 for this class. They change one chapter in the book make it a new edition over price it and f**k the college kids. Always drove me nuts when I was I college.

BettyNRivera

#19

Branded painkillers like Advil or Tylenol. Just buy generic and save money. It's the same thing.

40days40nights

#20

Insurance. The one product you pay for and are never supposed to actually use. And if you do use it, you are penalized.

v2micca

N Miller
N Miller
I think this very much depends on your definition of penalised

#21

Waist trainers.

NoAction5495

#22

There was a Pet Rock when I was a kid.

yourPWD

Bi Frog
Bi Frog
Lmao whyyy would anyone pay for this when you get just find a rock that ISN'T generic and boring? I loved looking for the perfect rock as a kid.

#23

That s****y Prime drink from Logan Paul, especially in the UK. Kids are using it as a status symbol because apparently its hard to get there?

Its an overpriced energy drink, absolutely ridiculous.

Its an overpriced energy drink, absolutely ridiculous.

Cleverbird

#24

28 Famous Products That Are Actually Absolute Scams, According To Folks Online I don't know about famous but it was out there.

Back in the early/mid 00's there was a fuel saver module pimped over TV and the internet. You plugged it in your car to get more HP and better fuel mileage. It was just fancy marketing. All it did was trick your intake air temperature sensor into thinking the air was colder.

giantvoice

#25

The dietary pyramid/ federal dietary guidelines

Killermondoduderawks

Alias-the-shade
Alias-the-shade
Yeah that one was utter corporate b******t

#26

McAffee and Norton antivirus software

FriendlyFloyd7

#27

The Shake Weight had its heyday

ShrinknShrivel

#28

Head On™️. Apply directly to forehead

craphand

