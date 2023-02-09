The Super Bowl is coming soon, and the world's leading brands are already preparing their commercials for this event, urging us to buy them and only their products. The space around us is just overflowing with a wide variety of advertising, and it becomes very difficult, almost impossible, to distinguish an absolute scam from really useful things and services.

Recently, this issue was raised in the AskReddit community and, in fact, advertisers and marketers should carefully read the resulting thread. However, we ordinary consumers should too. Here Bored Panda has put together this selection for you, which will definitely come in handy.