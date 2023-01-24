Animals have such a wonderful thing as a conditioned reflex - a mechanism for remembering positive or negative (mostly) conditions in certain situations. Birds remember not to fly into fields where there is a scarecrow, a cat understands where its tray is, a dog knows perfectly well who feeds it and who walks with it... You can give endless examples, but there is one exception in the world of living beings. Yes, that's right - people.

In fact, our consciousness is both a great blessing and a great source of various problems. After all, no matter what conditioned reflex a person develops, we can always overcome it if we really want something. And often we play havoc with ourselves, stepping on the same rake over and over again.

We convince ourselves that this time we will definitely win at the casino, that we are used to unloved and not very well-paid jobs, that the charismatic and spectacular politician will keep all of their numerous and generous campaign promises... We believe again and again, we are wrong again and again - but very rarely do we draw the right conclusions from our own mistakes.

Recently, a true viral thread appeared in the AskReddit community, the topic starter of which asked people just one question: "What's 100% a scam but we accepted it in our society?" As of today, there are already exactly 35K upvotes and more than 34.1K of a wide variety of comments, from really serious and vital ones to jokes as well, but still fully answering the original question.

Bored Panda has compiled for you this selection of the most popular, sometimes unexpected, sometimes instructive and anyway incredibly interesting viewpoints from the original thread, so please feel free to scroll to the very end of it, upvote the ideas you support most and of course add your own - and who knows, maybe this list could become really helpful for someone.

#1

That it's considered normal to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a wedding/ring/bachelor party

Too much money wasted just for everyone else to party. I've seem too much loans and debt. Just get legally married and have a small get together. Much more intimate and you actually get to hang out. In a wedding you never actually get to hang out with friends.

#2

The price of printer ink.

That is why everyone prints at work. If you are in an office that is.

#3

Five day work week

How is that ascam? Useless post

#4

Mum "influencers" using their kids as bait to advertise products. Absolutely despicable.

Influencer culture on the whole...more like influenza....amirite.

#5

College bookstores

The editions, my goodness...every year. I bought a 4th edition last year for $5 of eBay and it was 100$ cheaper than the 6th edition...the main difference? The new one was printed in color. Lol

#6

That health insurance doesn't cover your eyes or teeth

That's false. It just doesn't pay out very much.

#7

Not as accepted as it was but the idea that alcohol is safer than other illegal or recently legalized substances

#8

luxury skincare. go to a dermatologist. pay less. get real results.

I like to use some of those natural things...like aloe of the plant or brown sugar with lime and honey. It seems to work and pretty inexpensive.

#9

Convenience fees on electronic payments

I have heard about this on USA threads, like do your banks charge for everything, even of you are making their lives easier?

#10

TurboTax. They lobby the government to make it difficult to do taxes without their software. I lived in the UK and it took literally 15 min to do taxes on bad government software

#11

Unpaid lunches that extend your work day.

#12

Subscription services for f*****g everything

Yessssssss! Let me just enjoy something with a one time payment.

#13

Claw Machines

You always think...this time is the time...no it wasn't and it isn't gonna be next time either.

#14

America's tipping culture. The fact that businesses have put the burden on consumers to pay their employees livable wages is a joke

How this exists is beyond belief. Tipping is not an obligation. Tipping should be reserved when you feel you have had exceptional service. You should not have to factor in a tipping charge to see if you can afford a meal or not.

#15

On a lighter note, Santa Claus 🎅🏻 🎅🏻

Unlike other scams, I am 100% OK with this continuing.

Unlike other scams, I am 100% OK with this continuing.

There was that dyslexic devil worshipper who accidentally sold his soul to Santa. Wonder what he is up to these days.

#16

Political promises

#17

Ticketmaster

#18

A fee to pay your bill.

Who does this? I've yet to be charged a fee to pay a bill on my behalf.

#19

Reddit awards.

They also don't get the free one anymore either.

#20

Paying hundred of dollars per month for health insurance and then insurance not paying for anything until you've hit your deductible (usually thousands of dollars per year) and then after hitting your deductible insurance only paying for a certain percentage of your care until the end of the year until your deductible resets and you pay out of pocket all over again until you hit the deductible and even after hitting the deductible your insurance is fighting tooth and nail not to cover anything.

#21

Student loans

#22

Herbalife 🌿

I watched John Oliver's piece on this...it's absolutely horrible.

#23

SIM Activation fees

#24

Arbitration clauses in almost every service provider contract. Tricking you into giving up your access to the court system. Nobody talks about it, but they should.

I've noticed this working in HR, always part of the contract, which is weird. Always saying you can't take legal action.

#25

For profit prisons

34 Things Which Are In Fact "100% A Scam" Yet Most People Aren't Aware Of It, According To Members Of This Online Community As an academic scientist pick one of these two: We use tax payer money to fund biomedical research, which we then write up into a research study and pay the Journal so that they can publish the said study only for the journals to turn around and put them behind a paywall.

We also use taxpayer money to fund years of biomedical research, which occasionally results in a groundbreaking drug/treatment, which then gets licensed out (usually) by a pharma company, which then marks up the price and turns around and charges the taxpayer an absurd amount of money to use the said drug.

Edit: Additional salt to the wound: Do you guys know Moderna (which made the mRNA covid vaccine) and the NIH (the federal institute that performed initial pre clinical research on the mRNA vaccine and also literally funded the research) are in a patent dispute over the vaccine?

#27

Middlemen/Brokers eating up the profit and inflating the prices in pretty much every business.

#28

I don't think it's a scam, but the prices like "4.99$", when it's clearly 5$, but they know most of the people will tend to think subconsciously it's 4$

Not a scam, its called " psychological pricing " its just a marketing tactic, you look at 3.99€ and your brain automaticly assumes the 3 instead of the 4, not a scam per say. And lol its still cheaper than 4.00€...

#29

Justice System.

Crimes are punished unequally. Whether it's because of how laws are written, socioeconomic background, judicial discretion, DA's refusing to prosecute, or ect.

Crimes are punished unequally. Whether it's because of how laws are written, socioeconomic background, judicial discretion, DA's refusing to prosecute, or ect.

#30

That we allow people to sell "buy my course to see how you can make money". It really should be a regulated situation.

#31

America's Tax Return System

#32

The right (or refused right) to repair. Absolute b******t that i cant fix my own s**t.

#33

Worked at CapitalOne Investing for a while. Came to understand that the 401(k) system is merely the base layer of a congressionally-sanctioned Ponzi scheme to prop up our stock market. If 401(k) contributions were to dry up tomorrow, the entire house of cards collapses.

There is now legislation that proposes increasing the contribution limits and even making 401(k) participation MANDATORY for some employers. A healthy financial system wouldn't need such measures.

There is now legislation that proposes increasing the contribution limits and even making 401(k) participation MANDATORY for some employers. A healthy financial system wouldn’t need such measures.

#34

paying for what the earth gives us for free

