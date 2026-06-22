ADVERTISEMENT

Some fathers and sons share more than a last name—they share a resemblance so uncanny that it can feel like looking at the same person decades apart.

In honor of Father’s Day 2026, we’re highlighting celebrity dads and sons whose striking likeness has left fans doing a double-take for years.

From Jude and Rafferty Law to Tom and Colin Hanks, these famous pairs share everything from identical facial features to eerily similar smiles and mannerisms, proving that the apple truly does not fall far from the tree.